Disney Park Ticket Prices Up 100%

A review of ticket prices at Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) parks shows that some have increased by 100% in the past decade. The new study looked at ten Disney locations. The data covered three tiers of ticket prices: high, average, and low. The period covered was from 2015 to 2025. FinanceBuzz conducted the study, which focused on single-day ticket prices.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that some Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) park ticket prices have doubled in the past decade.

This raises concerns that the prices may be too high if the economy slows.

The research encompasses Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom), and two water parks (Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach). Additionally, it covers Disneyland Resort in California, which comprises two theme parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park).

Across all the company’s parks, the average ticket price increased by 79% during the decade measured. High-priced tickets increased by 100%, and low-priced tickets rose by 43%. High-priced tickets rose 100% or more at EPCOT, Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disney accounted for the first six of the top ten theme park price increases across all major theme parks in the United States. Other major parks were Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Great America, and Six Flags Great Adventure

High-priced tickets reflect a demand-based pricing model, which increases costs for peak dates and popular parks.

These parks are part of what the company calls “Experiences.” Revenue for this quarter was $9.1 billion, up 8% from the same period the previous year. Operating income rose to $2.5 billion. To put this into perspective, Disney’s total revenue for the period was $23.7 billion, representing a 2% increase. Operating income for the entire company rose 8% to $4.6 billion. One concern about this Disney division is that its ticket prices may be too expensive, especially if the economy slows.

Disney Ticket Prices Through the Decades

