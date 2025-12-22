S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Will More Circular Deal-Making Be in the Cards for Nvidia in 2026?

Quick Read

  • Circular dealmaking among tech firms, like Nvidia, is expected to continue through 2025.
  • Enterprise AI adoption may accelerate if evidence of strong ROI emerges in the future.
  • Amazon is reportedly considering a $10B investment in OpenAI.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Will More Circular Deal-Making Be in the Cards for Nvidia in 2026?

© BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The circular nature of the deals and partnerships we’ve seen across the AI space may make some skeptics and those worried about a looming AI bubble burst a bit woozy. Undoubtedly, it seems like a new deal is coming in every couple of weeks. And if each new announcement or rumor has you on pause, you’re definitely not alone.

And while adding more dominoes to the row might make for a more spectacular implosion at some point down the road, investors might wish to take a step back and reconsider what every new deal means and whether it really is a sign that we’re headed for a repeat of the events that unfolded in the late-1990s.

All these deals seem to fuel the AI bubble fears

With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) most recently reported to be considering a big $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the web of deals across big tech titans seems to be getting bigger and more interlinked. Does that mean the risks are higher?

Possibly. But adding more dominoes to the row might not be all too big of a deal if there’s nobody who nudges one of them anytime soon. As always, timing is such a hard thing to get right. If you don’t get the timing right, you may as well be wrong about the bubble situation.

And while AI bubble talks are probably going to be the talk of the town in 2026, I think investors might be better off sticking with individual value names rather than dismissing all stocks until that big crash comes. Indeed, timing the market, even when valuations are on the higher end, might not be all too beneficial.

So, in my view, the question of whether we’re in a bubble or not might matter a whole lot less if you’re diversified and ready to ride through a storm.

Could the circular AI deals keep happening, even as investors give a thumbs down?

Whether it’s OpenAI or Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) that keeps its foot to the deal-making pedal, I don’t think investors should hit the panic button just yet, especially as many others are already acting as though AI has run into a brick wall. While increased collaborations between tech titans and innovative startups could make it harder to track systemic risk, I do think that such circularity stands to accelerate efforts while reducing waste.

Undoubtedly, raising the bar on risk isn’t exactly what retail investors want from the big tech titans they hold shares in. But the more elevated risk profile, I believe, also accompanies greater potential rewards if things go right. In essence, the bear case gets more bearish while the bull case might get that much more bullish. At the end of the day, large-scale AI and ambitious goals (think reaching artificial general intelligence, or AGI) are profound challenges that require group effort. 

As a builder of the most powerful GPUs out there, Nvidia stands out as a firm that should keep making deals where possible to keep advancing the technology. So, should investors expect more circular dealmaking in the new year?

Time will tell, but I’d say it’s probable, especially as enterprise adoption of AI looks to pick up, should more evidence of monetization arise.

Right now, it’s unclear if the return on investment will be there. And while we might not know what the ROIs will be in the near future, I do think that there’s a chance that if evidence of a decent ROI suddenly comes flowing in, an AI adoption floodgate might just open, unlocking another wave of growth for the firms across the AI stack.

The bottom line

Of course, we can only speculate for now, but it seems like many analysts see more circular deals in the new year. And as the king of AI chips, Nvidia is likelier than not to be involved, as too are leading model makers like OpenAI. So, in short, expect more of the same in the AI scene. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Nvidia Has Been Investing Heavily in AI Startups. Here are 3 to Watch
Joey Frenette |

Nvidia Has Been Investing Heavily in AI Startups. Here are 3 to Watch

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been really making a lot of big-league deals in AI that have captured the attention of Wall…
Microsoft Looks Like a “Table Pounder” After Dipping on AI Worries
Joey Frenette |

Microsoft Looks Like a “Table Pounder” After Dipping on AI Worries

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to pick up shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on the cheap amid broad AI…
Nvidia Just Invested $2B in Synopsys—Any Value Here?
Joey Frenette |

Nvidia Just Invested $2B in Synopsys—Any Value Here?

All this dealmaking, much of which is quite circular, in the AI scene of late has really taken the AI…
Meta Might Use Google TPUs in 2027. Should Nvidia Investors Panic?
Joey Frenette |

Meta Might Use Google TPUs in 2027. Should Nvidia Investors Panic?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) caused some ripples in the tech scene when it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s tech titan is…
Invest Here To Get a Piece of OpenAI
Joey Frenette |

Invest Here To Get a Piece of OpenAI

It’s incredibly disappointing that every day, retail investors still can’t get a piece of Sam Altman’s OpenAI. Indeed, ChatGPT started…
Time to Sell Nvidia Stock as Michael Burry Takes Aim?
Joey Frenette |

Time to Sell Nvidia Stock as Michael Burry Takes Aim?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been through plenty of rough patches before, but something certainly feels more ominous this time around,…
Alphabet or Nvidia: Here’s Who I Think Will Win the AI Chip War
Joey Frenette |

Alphabet or Nvidia: Here’s Who I Think Will Win the AI Chip War

It’s the trillion-dollar question that many investors have surely been pondering in the past few weeks. With Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) making…
OpenAI Could Start Using Amazon Chips. Time to Buy Amazon?
Joey Frenette |

OpenAI Could Start Using Amazon Chips. Time to Buy Amazon?

Just when you thought the circular dealmaking across the AI scene couldn’t pick up any more traction, news breaks that…
Another Big Tech Visionary Left to Launch an AI Startup—Is the AI Boom Really in its Earlier Innings?
Joey Frenette |

Another Big Tech Visionary Left to Launch an AI Startup—Is the AI Boom Really in its Earlier Innings?

In many ways, it feels like the ongoing AI boom (or revolution) is mirroring the ends that unfolded prior to…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80