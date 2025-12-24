Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Exhibit Caution in Holiday-Shortened Session
Quick Read
- Nvidia paused testing on Intel’s 18A chip manufacturing process.
- Spot gold price surpassed $4,512 per ounce in its record run.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased Nike stock according to public filings.
Live Updates
Tech in 2026
Goldman Sachs has spotlighted what it calls “fallen angels” in the tech space headed into 2026. Traders anticipate continued momentum for tech stocks into the new year, projecting the Nasdaq 100 to close out 2025 with roughly 22% gains. Goldman identified undervalued former darlings, including Roblox, Visa, Mastercard and DoorDash, whose prices have sank from their peaks. With strengthening fundamentals and fresh growth potential, analyst targets suggest runway for growth. Overall, the Goldman sees these stocks as compelling “buys” amid expanding tech sector leadership despite possible economic headwinds emerging in late 2026.
Broader Market Rally
The S&P 500 has clinched its latest all-time high of the year as it continues to inch closer to the elusive 7,000 threshold.
Top market gainers today include Nike (NYSE: NKE), SanDisk (Nasdaq; SNDK), Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU), Viatras (Nasdaq: VTRS) and Citigroup (NYSE: C).
Rate Cut Path in 2026
Economists have been gathering around the water cooler to discuss the likelihood of interest rate cuts in 2026 now that the U.S. economy appears to be humming along. BlackRock strategists are bracing for “limited” rate cuts in 2026, while Barclays experts believe the strong Q3 GDP results will result in less accommodative monetary policy in the current cycle.
With the broader markets on a winning streak and hovering at record levels, stocks appear to be in wait-and-see mode this holiday-shortened trading session. So far in 2025, the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 21.6% as technology stocks come out on the winning side of a volatile yearly performance.
On the economic front, fewer Americans filed for unemployment last week than anticipated, as all eyes remain on the labor market for cues as to how the Federal Reserve will proceed on interest rates. President Trump tweeted that the markets are viewing economic data through the lens of Fed tightening, fearing the policymaker response more than rewarding economic strength.
Reports indicate Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has paused its testing on Intel’s advanced 18A chip manufacturing process. Meanwhile, insiders highlight Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, whose expertise in M&A is seen as a positive catalyst for the company’s potential revival. Additionally, a Commerce Department official noted that while the U.S. provided Intel with opportunities to thrive, the firm isn’t considered “too strategic to fail.”
Precious metals are continuing their record run, with the spot gold price now hovering above $4512.00 per ounce.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,531.81 Up 89.40 (+0.18%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,537.o03 Down 25.76 (-0.11)
S&P 500: 6,912.68 Up 2.89 (+0.03%)
Market Movers
Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has been loading up on athletic apparel Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock, according to public filings.
Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) stock is in the spotlight after Motive, a software company backed by the Google parent, filed for its stock market debut.