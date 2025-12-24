Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Exhibit Caution in Holiday-Shortened Session

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

With the broader markets on a winning streak and hovering at record levels, stocks appear to be in wait-and-see mode this holiday-shortened trading session. So far in 2025, the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 21.6% as technology stocks come out on the winning side of a volatile yearly performance.

On the economic front, fewer Americans filed for unemployment last week than anticipated, as all eyes remain on the labor market for cues as to how the Federal Reserve will proceed on interest rates. President Trump tweeted that the markets are viewing economic data through the lens of Fed tightening, fearing the policymaker response more than rewarding economic strength.

Reports indicate Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has paused its testing on Intel’s advanced 18A chip manufacturing process. Meanwhile, insiders highlight Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, whose expertise in M&A is seen as a positive catalyst for the company’s potential revival. Additionally, a Commerce Department official noted that while the U.S. provided Intel with opportunities to thrive, the firm isn’t considered “too strategic to fail.”

Precious metals are continuing their record run, with the spot gold price now hovering above $4512.00 per ounce.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,531.81 Up 89.40 (+0.18%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,537.o03 Down 25.76 (-0.11)

S&P 500: 6,912.68 Up 2.89 (+0.03%)

Market Movers

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has been loading up on athletic apparel Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock, according to public filings.

Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) stock is in the spotlight after Motive, a software company backed by the Google parent, filed for its stock market debut.