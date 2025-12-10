Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Heed Fed, Trade With Caution

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

The markets are playing it cautious on this Fed decision day in which an interest rate cut of 25 basis points is widely expected. With the markets hovering near record levels, whether or not that likely jolt has been priced into the stock market already remains to be seen. An accommodative Fed would mark the third interest rate cut of 2025. The markets will be listening for Fed official tone to determine whether the current rate cut path could hit a snag in 2026.

All three of the major stock market averages are trading modestly lower, weighed down by a 2.6% drop in the likes of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) today. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is losing 2.5% on the heels of its recent run-up.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,476.46 Down 75.13 (-0.16%)

Nasdaq Composite: 25,507.37 Down 58.31 (-0.25%)

S&P 500: 6,836.84 Down 4.45 (-0.07%)

Broader Market Movers

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has plans to integrate a trio of its apps, including Photoshop, Express and Acrobat, into AI chatbot ChatGPT. The st0ck is trading fractionally lower this morning.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is reportedly turning to development company Alquist for the futuristic 3D printing of over a dozen buildings.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) revealed its intentions to pour $35 billion into India in the coming years. Alphabet’s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Google is also reportedly ramping up its AI-related capex spending in the South Asian nation. Separately, U.S. and India officials are meeting to hammer out a trade agreement and tariff easing.

DoorDash (Nasdaq; DASH) is shaving off 2.1% in today’s trading session. The stock has soared over 33% year-to-date.

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock is tacking on nearly 4% today on the heels of its Q3 earnings print.