Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Heed Fed, Trade With Caution
Quick Read
- The Fed is expected to cut rates 25 basis points today, marking the third cut of 2025.
- Amazon plans to invest $35B in India over the coming years.
- Microsoft fell 2.6% while markets traded near record levels ahead of the Fed decision.
- If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Live Updates
Get The Best Adobe Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Adobe, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
GEV Stock Soars
Electric power stock GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), a spin-off from industrial stock GE, is soaring nearly 14% today to above the $700-per-hare threshold on the heels of the company’s business update. The company has bolstered its dividend and share buyback programs amid robust demand in the U.S. for its electricity to power AI-infused data centers.
Market Decliners
DoorDash (Nasdaq: DASH) remains under pressure, widening its declines to nearly 5% on the day.
Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is pressuring the Nasdaq Composite with its 1.3% drop in today’s wait-and-see trading session fixated on the Fed.
AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is shaving 3% off its value today, dipping below the $700-per-share threshold after yesterday’s rally.
Wall Street Moves
JPMorgan analysts have turned increasingly bullish on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), upgrading the stock to an “overweight” rating while citing an attractive valuation that compels investors to buy.
Analyst firm Guggenheim has kicked off coverage of Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) with a “buy” rating and $300 price target attached, pointing to its dominant position in e-commerce. Additionally, TD Cowen analysts have added AMZN stock to their top mega-cap internet leader board.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets are playing it cautious on this Fed decision day in which an interest rate cut of 25 basis points is widely expected. With the markets hovering near record levels, whether or not that likely jolt has been priced into the stock market already remains to be seen. An accommodative Fed would mark the third interest rate cut of 2025. The markets will be listening for Fed official tone to determine whether the current rate cut path could hit a snag in 2026.
All three of the major stock market averages are trading modestly lower, weighed down by a 2.6% drop in the likes of Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) today. Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is losing 2.5% on the heels of its recent run-up.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,476.46 Down 75.13 (-0.16%)
Nasdaq Composite: 25,507.37 Down 58.31 (-0.25%)
S&P 500: 6,836.84 Down 4.45 (-0.07%)
Broader Market Movers
Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has plans to integrate a trio of its apps, including Photoshop, Express and Acrobat, into AI chatbot ChatGPT. The st0ck is trading fractionally lower this morning.
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is reportedly turning to development company Alquist for the futuristic 3D printing of over a dozen buildings.
Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) revealed its intentions to pour $35 billion into India in the coming years. Alphabet’s (Nasdaq: GOOGL) Google is also reportedly ramping up its AI-related capex spending in the South Asian nation. Separately, U.S. and India officials are meeting to hammer out a trade agreement and tariff easing.
DoorDash (Nasdaq; DASH) is shaving off 2.1% in today’s trading session. The stock has soared over 33% year-to-date.
Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock is tacking on nearly 4% today on the heels of its Q3 earnings print.