Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sidelined in Broader Stock Market Push
Quick Read
- Oracle lost roughly $100B in market cap in a single trading session.
- Broadcom stock fell 9% after earnings but Bank of America raised its price target to $500.
- Trump’s AI executive order streamlines federal framework and reduces regulatory friction for Big Tech.
- If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Live Updates
Get The Best Broadcom Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Broadcom, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Cannabis Bump
Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY) is soaring by 30% to over $11 per share amid signals of looser cannabis regulatory guardrails coming down the pike.
Tech Widens Losses
Technology stocks have widened their losses, with the Nasdaq Composite now down over 1% on the day. The fate of the broader market has also turned, with the S&P 500 now retreating by 0.65%.
Among the hardest hit stocks, data storage stock Sandisk (Nasdaq: SNDK), a spinoff of Western Digital, is spiraling by 12.1% after recently being added to the S&P 500 index club.
2026 Rate Cuts
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who voted against the December rate cut, is now reportedly making the case for additional interest rate cuts than median expectations for 2026.
The Nasdaq Composite remains under pressure.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
In what’s shaping up as a rotation out of technology names, the Nasdaq Composite has been left out of the broader market rally this week. After yesterday’s impressive trading session in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both clinched new highs, the broader markets are looking to take more ground while tech remains sidelined. As for the Nasdaq Composite, it is eyeing a 22% gain year-to-date before any potential Santa Claus rally grips the technology sector if sentiment can be reversed.
Yesterday’s broader market gains came on the heels of a sharp sell-off in software giant Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL). At its lowest, Oracle shaved off roughly $100 billion in market cap in yesterday’s trading session alone, denting Larry Ellison’s net worth to hover at $258 billion. Separately, Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) stock is sinking 9% after yesterday’s earnings print, taking the baton from Oracle as the biggest drag on the sector. Wall Street remains bullish on the stock, with Bank of America lifting their price target on AVGO to $500 from $460 per share with a “buy” rating attached.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,787.33 Up 75.32 (+0.14%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,533.43 Down 60.41 (-0.24%)
S&P 500: 6,896.76 Down 4.24 (-0.05%)
AI Push
Wedbush analysts consider President Trump’s executive order to avoid AI patchwork legislation a score for Big Tech names including OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), among others. By streamlining the federal framework for AI, some regulatory friction is lifted that could have thwarted progress, according to Wedbush.
One technology stock bucking the downward trend today is Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX). Shares are up 2.3% as content streaming takes the spotlight amid potential M&A deal involving Warner Bros, despite regulatory headwinds.