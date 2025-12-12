Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Sidelined in Broader Stock Market Push

Live Updates

In what’s shaping up as a rotation out of technology names, the Nasdaq Composite has been left out of the broader market rally this week. After yesterday’s impressive trading session in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both clinched new highs, the broader markets are looking to take more ground while tech remains sidelined. As for the Nasdaq Composite, it is eyeing a 22% gain year-to-date before any potential Santa Claus rally grips the technology sector if sentiment can be reversed.

Yesterday’s broader market gains came on the heels of a sharp sell-off in software giant Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL). At its lowest, Oracle shaved off roughly $100 billion in market cap in yesterday’s trading session alone, denting Larry Ellison’s net worth to hover at $258 billion. Separately, Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) stock is sinking 9% after yesterday’s earnings print, taking the baton from Oracle as the biggest drag on the sector. Wall Street remains bullish on the stock, with Bank of America lifting their price target on AVGO to $500 from $460 per share with a “buy” rating attached.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,787.33 Up 75.32 (+0.14%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,533.43 Down 60.41 (-0.24%)

S&P 500: 6,896.76 Down 4.24 (-0.05%)

AI Push

Wedbush analysts consider President Trump’s executive order to avoid AI patchwork legislation a score for Big Tech names including OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META), among others. By streamlining the federal framework for AI, some regulatory friction is lifted that could have thwarted progress, according to Wedbush.

One technology stock bucking the downward trend today is Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX). Shares are up 2.3% as content streaming takes the spotlight amid potential M&A deal involving Warner Bros, despite regulatory headwinds.