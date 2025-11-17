Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Tilts Higher as Markets Seek Redemption
Quick Read
- Netflix (NFLX) 10-for-1 stock split is now in effect with shares trading around $111.
- Peter Thiel’s investment fund sold its entire Nvidia position according to the latest SEC filing.
- Amazon is looking to raise $12B through a bond offering in the debt capital markets.
Live Updates
Buffett Bets Big on Google
Google parent Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) stock is rising 4.2% after it was revealed that the Oracle of Omaha’s firm has acquired a stake in the tech stock. According to SEC filings, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) owned a whopping $4.3 billion in GOOGL stock as of Q3 2025, rounding out the holding company’s top 10 holdings and bolstering its tech exposure.
The Nasdaq Composite has resumed its gains, now up 0.18%.
Nvidia Bandwagon
Big investors might be dumping Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock of late, but Wall Street analysts are jumping on the AI bandwagon. Evercore ISI has maintained its “outperform” rating on NVDA stock, attaching a price target of $261 per share, suggesting upside potential of roughly 40%. The analyst firm has bullish expectations for Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report, saying it will likely surpass estimates and lift its outlook maid robust demand for its Blackwell chips.
The markets have turned lower across the board, with the Nasdaq Composite now down by 0.21%.
Fed Fodder
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson warned that stubborn inflation and a cooling job market mean the Fed should move carefully on interest-rate cuts. Speaking in prepared remarks at an event in Kansas City on Monday, he said those risks command a slower pace on easing, offering little signal that policymakers are ready to rush into a deeper rate cut cycle at the next meeting in December.
After last week’s tumultuous ride, the markets have set their sights on redemption. With all eyes on Nvidia’s (Nasdaq: NVDA) upcoming earnings, stocks are teetering, oscillating between positive and negative territory. While Nvidia doesn’t report until midweek, the anticipation is already in the air given CEO Jensen Huang’s ability to influence markets with the flash of his leather jacket. Sectors of the economy are mixed, led by communication services with 2.6% advance while tech and energy sectors are at the bottom of the heap today.
In an unlikely pairing, Ford (NYSE: F) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) have teamed up, powering used vehicle dealers with e-commerce access to sell vehicles that are not moving on the car lot. Separately, Amazon is looking to raise funds through an offering in the debt capital markets. According to reports, Amazon is eyeing $12 billion in the bond offering.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading;
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,161.27 Up 17.90 (+0.04)
Nasdaq Composite: 22,984.00 Up 79.21 (+0.37%)
S&P 500: 6,744.36 Up 10.25 (+0.18%)
Tech Train
Peter Thiel’s investment fund has unloaded shares of Nvidia according to the latest SEC filing, erasing its entire position in the AI stock. The stock sale by Thiel, an early backer of Meta’s Facebook, comes on the heels of Japan’s Softbank, which similarly relinquished its holdings in Nvidia stock recently. Not to play favorites, Thiel’s fund also sold the bulk of its Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) holdings despite a warning from CEO Elon Musk to TSLA shorts.
Microsoft’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) ex-dividend date is coming up later this week in which shareholders holding the stock before Nov. 20, 2025 are entitled to a cash distribution of $0.91 per share.
Netflix (Nasdaq; NFLX) 10-for-1 stock split is now in effect, so don’t be alarmed if you see the stock trading at in the $111 range after hovering at $1,100 last week. The value of an investor’s holdings doesn’t change but shares do become more tolerable to a wider swath of investors.