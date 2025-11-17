Live Nasdaq Composite: Tech Tilts Higher as Markets Seek Redemption

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

After last week’s tumultuous ride, the markets have set their sights on redemption. With all eyes on Nvidia’s (Nasdaq: NVDA) upcoming earnings, stocks are teetering, oscillating between positive and negative territory. While Nvidia doesn’t report until midweek, the anticipation is already in the air given CEO Jensen Huang’s ability to influence markets with the flash of his leather jacket. Sectors of the economy are mixed, led by communication services with 2.6% advance while tech and energy sectors are at the bottom of the heap today.

In an unlikely pairing, Ford (NYSE: F) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) have teamed up, powering used vehicle dealers with e-commerce access to sell vehicles that are not moving on the car lot. Separately, Amazon is looking to raise funds through an offering in the debt capital markets. According to reports, Amazon is eyeing $12 billion in the bond offering.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading;

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,161.27 Up 17.90 (+0.04)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,984.00 Up 79.21 (+0.37%)

S&P 500: 6,744.36 Up 10.25 (+0.18%)

Tech Train

Peter Thiel’s investment fund has unloaded shares of Nvidia according to the latest SEC filing, erasing its entire position in the AI stock. The stock sale by Thiel, an early backer of Meta’s Facebook, comes on the heels of Japan’s Softbank, which similarly relinquished its holdings in Nvidia stock recently. Not to play favorites, Thiel’s fund also sold the bulk of its Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) holdings despite a warning from CEO Elon Musk to TSLA shorts.

Microsoft’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) ex-dividend date is coming up later this week in which shareholders holding the stock before Nov. 20, 2025 are entitled to a cash distribution of $0.91 per share.

Netflix (Nasdaq; NFLX) 10-for-1 stock split is now in effect, so don’t be alarmed if you see the stock trading at in the $111 range after hovering at $1,100 last week. The value of an investor’s holdings doesn’t change but shares do become more tolerable to a wider swath of investors.