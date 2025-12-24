Stock Market Live December 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat Ahead of Christmas
Quick Read
- Economists predict two Fed rate cuts in 2026, keeping investors optimistic.
- The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. today.
- If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Live Updates
Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Anybody Want to Buy a Ukraine Stock?
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ed James assumed coverage of Kyivstar Group (Nasdaq: KYIV) with an overweight rating and a $17 price target today.
Why initiate coverage of a Ukrainian stock on Christmas Eve? It probably has something with the new 20-point peace plan just floated by the White House and Ukraine today, which has not yet been accepted by Moscow. But there’s not a lot of detail on this new rating yet, so for now, we’re just guessing.
Tearing Down KB Home
Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to market perform this morning, citing “disappointing 4Q25 results and our broader concerns over potential near-term risks while KBH pivots back to a primarily BTO (build-to-order) operating strategy, while its entry-level competitors are still aggressively clearing spec inventory with mortgage rate buydowns.”
Basically, Horne worries that KB is allowing market share to slip away as it attempts to preserve profit margin.
“From a pricing transparency perspective,” says the analyst, “we suspect many KBH customers may appreciate the selling process simplification and its renewed focus on personalized upgrades/options on BTO homes that can still be delivered within 120 days. That said, from a purely tactical perspective, we fear KBH may be unilaterally disarming.”
KB Home stock is down 0.4% on the note.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed the day up 0.5% yesterday, approaching its all-time high of 633.71 set earlier in the month. The ETF remains tinged ever so slightly green premarket Wednesday, up less than 0.1%. (The actual S&P 500 index that the ETF attempts to mimic did set a new all-time high yesterday — 6,909.79.)
Yesterday if you recall, the Commerce Department reported 4.3% GDP growth for the third quarter of 2025, 3.5% consumer spending growth, and a 2.8% increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — three numbers that all add up to probably an economy stronger than expected, and inflation faster than the Fed would like (so negatives for the stock market).
Despite this news, CNBC polling of economists suggests investors are still betting on the Fed cutting interest rates twice in 2026 (so a positive for the stock market). This would explain the positive movement of the S&P 500 index and the ETF, both.
Next up on the data front with be a jobs report for last week, expected later today. Then the stock market will close early for Christmas at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Analyst calls
Wall Street saw just enough time between now and then to sneak in a couple of upgrades/downgrades.
Northcoast Research analyst Chuck Cerankosky upgraded S&P 500 component company Costco Wholesale (Nasdaq: COST) to buy today, with a $1,100 price target.
Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger downgraded satellite company Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) to neutral with a $9 price target — cut nearly in half.