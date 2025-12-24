S&P 500
6,939.70
+0.32%
Dow Jones
48,766.80
+0.58%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.70
+0.19%
Russell 2000
2,549.98
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,546.30
-0.18%
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Stock Market Live December 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat Ahead of Christmas

Quick Read

  • Economists predict two Fed rate cuts in 2026, keeping investors optimistic.
  • The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. today.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here

Live Updates

Anybody Want to Buy a Ukraine Stock?

Live

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Ed James assumed coverage of Kyivstar Group (Nasdaq: KYIV) with an overweight rating and a $17 price target today.

Why initiate coverage of a Ukrainian stock on Christmas Eve? It probably has something with the new 20-point peace plan just floated by the White House and Ukraine today, which has not yet been accepted by Moscow. But there’s not a lot of detail on this new rating yet, so for now, we’re just guessing.

Tearing Down KB Home

Live

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to market perform this morning, citing “disappointing 4Q25 results and our broader concerns over potential near-term risks while KBH pivots back to a primarily BTO (build-to-order) operating strategy, while its entry-level competitors are still aggressively clearing spec inventory with mortgage rate buydowns.”

Basically, Horne worries that KB is allowing market share to slip away as it attempts to preserve profit margin.

“From a pricing transparency perspective,” says the analyst, “we suspect many KBH customers may appreciate the selling process simplification and its renewed focus on personalized upgrades/options on BTO homes that can still be delivered within 120 days. That said, from a purely tactical perspective, we fear KBH may be unilaterally disarming.”

KB Home stock is down 0.4% on the note.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) closed the day up 0.5% yesterday, approaching its all-time high of 633.71 set earlier in the month. The ETF remains tinged ever so slightly green premarket Wednesday, up less than 0.1%. (The actual S&P 500 index that the ETF attempts to mimic did set a new all-time high yesterday — 6,909.79.)

Yesterday if you recall, the Commerce Department reported 4.3% GDP growth for the third quarter of 2025, 3.5% consumer spending growth, and a 2.8% increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — three numbers that all add up to probably an economy stronger than expected, and inflation faster than the Fed would like (so negatives for the stock market).

Despite this news, CNBC polling of economists suggests investors are still betting on the Fed cutting interest rates twice in 2026 (so a positive for the stock market). This would explain the positive movement of the S&P 500 index and the ETF, both.

Next up on the data front with be a jobs report for last week, expected later today. Then the stock market will close early for Christmas at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Analyst calls

Wall Street saw just enough time between now and then to sneak in a couple of upgrades/downgrades.

Northcoast Research analyst Chuck Cerankosky upgraded S&P 500 component company Costco Wholesale (Nasdaq: COST) to buy today, with a $1,100 price target.

Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger downgraded satellite company Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) to neutral with a $9 price target — cut nearly in half.

By Joel South Updated Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live December 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat Ahead of Christmas

© Soho A Studio/Shutterstock

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live June 30: Successful Trade Deals and Hopes for More Power S&P 500 (VOO) Higher
Joel South |

Stock Market Live June 30: Successful Trade Deals and Hopes for More Power S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live May 15: Trump Talk Forces Oil Prices Lower, and the S&P 500 (VOO), Too
Joel South |

Stock Market Live May 15: Trump Talk Forces Oil Prices Lower, and the S&P 500 (VOO), Too

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain
Joel South |

Stock Market Live October 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises As Airports Show Shutdown Strain

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live December 23: S&P 500 (VOO) Pops on Strong GDP Report
Joel South |

Stock Market Live December 23: S&P 500 (VOO) Pops on Strong GDP Report

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live May 21: S&P 500 (VOO) Falling on Mixed Retail News
Joel South |

Stock Market Live May 21: S&P 500 (VOO) Falling on Mixed Retail News

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live May 6: Spooked Investors Continue to Sell S&P 500 (VOO) After Win Streak Snaps
Joel South |

Stock Market Live May 6: Spooked Investors Continue to Sell S&P 500 (VOO) After Win Streak Snaps

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live July 9: S&P 500 (VOO) Shakes Off Worries of New Trump Tariffs
Joel South |

Stock Market Live July 9: S&P 500 (VOO) Shakes Off Worries of New Trump Tariffs

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live May 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as IPOs Return to Popularity
Joel South |

Stock Market Live May 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as IPOs Return to Popularity

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live August 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Pauses After Inconclusive Russia Talks
Joel South |

Stock Market Live August 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Pauses After Inconclusive Russia Talks

Live Updates Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…

Top Gaining Stocks

Nike
NKE Vol: 35,387,599
+$2.66
+4.64%
$60.00
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 17,911,919
+$10.41
+3.77%
$286.68
Target
TGT Vol: 3,278,030
+$2.23
+2.36%
$96.53
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 1,294,179
+$2.48
+2.07%
$122.01
Costco
COST Vol: 1,768,646
+$17.07
+2.00%
$871.86

Top Losing Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 1,973,574
-$3.19
2.26%
$138.04
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Carnival
CCL Vol: 7,234,443
-$0.41
1.30%
$31.25
EQT
EQT Vol: 3,085,406
-$0.63
1.16%
$53.89
ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 3,870,772
-$1.77
1.15%
$152.59