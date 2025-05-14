Stock Market Live May 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as IPOs Return to Popularity Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points IPO market activity picks up on Wednesday.

New IPOs are primarily in the fintech sphere, while analysts are growing bullish on defense stocks.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Israeli cryptocurrency and stocks trading platform eToro priced its US IPO at $52 per share this morning, above its expected introduction in a range from $46 to $50. The new IPO will trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “ETOR.” The company is selling 6 million shares for and raising $310 million, valuing it at $4.2 billion in market capitalization. Insiders will sell another 6 million shares and cash out in the IPO.

In related news, San Francisco-based fintech Chime has filed to IPO, also on the Nasdaq, under symbol “CHYM”. No IPO price has yet been set for that one.

BMO Capital Markets comments that “demand for US stocks is and should be robust,” and calls US stocks “the best assets” to own today with “the best reward” for investors. And it seems investors agree. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) opened up a modest 0.3% today.

Earnings

Among stocks that are already public, meanwhile, earnings news is muted today. Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq: TSEM) missed earnings by a penny, reporting $0.45 per share this morning. McDonald’s franchisee Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) likewise missed. It’s $0.07 per share reported today was less than half of what analysts expected.

Analyst Calls

Upgrades and downgrades news is a bit more active. Benchmark upgraded defense contractor and S&P 500 component RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) to buy with a $140 price target citing strong “engine / lease rates” and the potential to grow military sales under President Trump’s “Peace Through Strength global campaign.”

Fellow contractor and S&P component KKR (NYSE: KKR) got a bump to overweight from Morgan Stanley, which cited mostly macroeconomic factors encouraging it: “greater than expected tariff de-escalation with China,” “better than feared macro path ahead with lower recession probability,” and “less upward inflation pressure and reduced tail risk.”

On the other hand, Jefferies downgraded Rivian Automotive (Nasdaq: RIVN) to hold, citing a “downbeat demand outlook this year.”

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!