S&P 500
6,937.60
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,760.00
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.60
0.00%
Russell 2000
2,539.94
-0.39%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,826.30
+0.55%

Investing

Defense Stocks Are Booming — These Are the 2 Hottest Contractors to Buy for 2026

Quick Read

  • Defense stocks soared in 2025 as greater military spending here and abroad led to an influx of new and higher-value defense contracts.
  • RTX (RTX) raised 2025 guidance multiple times after Q3 sales grew 12%. RTX’s backlog hit a record $251B.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) shares soared 196% in 2025 as unmanned segment revenue grew 35.8% in Q3.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Defense Stocks Are Booming — These Are the 2 Hottest Contractors to Buy for 2026

© icholakov / Getty Images

Defense contracts have risen sharply in recent years as global security challenges intensify. The ongoing war in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East have prompted European nations and other allies to replenish depleted munitions and expand their military capabilities. NATO members have committed to higher spending targets, with many countries boosting budgets to address immediate threats and long-term deterrence needs.

In the U.S., the War Department is focusing on replenishing stockpiles drawn down by support for Ukraine while maintaining readiness against potential adversaries. This environment of elevated government spending has created strong demand for advanced defense systems, especially this past year.  

Following President Trump’s election in 2024, he implemented broader budget cuts in some areas, but defense budgets rose as the administration focused on global security challenges and modernizing military capabilities. In particular, spending on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and autonomous systems, was prioritized. With the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) just signed into law, over $900 billion in funding was authorized, signaling a deliberate push to accelerate delivery on capabilities.

Among the contractors positioned to benefit from this influx of government spending, both at home and abroad, two stand out for their growth potential heading into 2026: RTX (NYSE:RTX) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS).

RTX (RTX)

RTX has seen its stock climb 60% through 2025, reaching all-time highs near $185 per share as defense orders surged. The company’s Raytheon segment reported a book-to-bill ratio of 2.27 in the third quarter, meaning new orders were double shipments, reflecting robust demand for missile systems amid a global rearmament.

Key contracts highlight this momentum: Just this month, Raytheon secured a $1.7 billion deal to supply Spain with four Patriot fire units — the largest such order for that country — while other awards included sustainment support for Patriot systems and contributions to programs like NASAMS for allies. RTX’s overall backlog hit a record $251 billion in Q3, providing multi-year revenue visibility for the second-largest defense contractor.

As a result of the sustained order flow, RTX raised its full-year 2025 guidance multiple times, citing 12% sales growth this past quarter and strong performance in defense segments. In particular, the replenishment needs in Europe and the U.S. helped organic growth in missiles and integrated defense systems. 

However, RTX also offers diversification because it also services the commercial aerospace industry through its Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney segments. With delays in plane shipment by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus, older aircraft are flying longer, requiring increased demand for maintenance, repair, and operations solutions. Pratt & Whitney saw a 23% surge in the commercial aftermarket business while Collins saw a 13% rise.

Analysts project continued strength into 2026, with consensus price targets around $196 per share, with high-end targets reaching $219 per share. These imply 6% to 18% upside, but are supported by the ongoing cycle of elevated defense budgets.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions was one of the industry’s best performers in 2025, with shares soaring 196%, fueled by its focus on affordable unmanned aerial systems and hypersonics. The company’s unmanned segment posted 35.8% revenue growth in the third quarter, with operating income up 575% due to improved scale.

Kratos holds a leading position in tactical drones like the XQ-58A Valkyrie, which offers high performance at lower costs than traditional platforms. In early 2025, it received a $34.8 million contract modification from the U.S. Marine Corps for Valkyrie mission systems integration under the MUX TACAIR program. Additional developments include a letter of intent for 60 Zeus hypersonic motors and partnerships, such as with Airbus for uncrewed combat aircraft variants targeted for delivery by 2029.

Analysts highlight Kratos as a beneficiary of shifts toward collaborative combat aircraft, hypersonics, and counter-drone technologies. KeyBanc analysts named it a top aerospace and defense pick for 2026, citing its first-to-market advantages and leverage to modernization programs. Price targets have also risen, with consensus targets reaching $100 per share, implying 28% upside, but going as high as $125 per share, for 60% upside. These targets reflect expectations for sustained contract wins in unmanned systems, making its stock a buy in 2026.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

The Lifestyle a $3 Million Retirement Portfolio Can (and Can’t) Support
Maurie Backman |

The Lifestyle a $3 Million Retirement Portfolio Can (and Can’t) Support
How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
David Beren |

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million

Continue Reading

Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Defense Stocks to Buy for 2021
Lee Jackson |

Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Defense Stocks to Buy for 2021

Given the volatile situations around the globe, and big foreign purchasing, the defense sector remains a good place to keep…
The US Iron Dome Is Coming: 4 Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Buy Today
Lee Jackson |

The US Iron Dome Is Coming: 4 Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Buy Today

These four top U.S. defense companies likely will be involved in constructing and implementing the Iron Dome missile defense system.
6 Stocks Dominate Defense and Aerospace Sector, All Are Strong Buys
Lee Jackson |

6 Stocks Dominate Defense and Aerospace Sector, All Are Strong Buys

These six incredible companies dominate the aerospace and defense sector and should continue to do so in the years to…
Is Trump’s Massive Defense Spending Not Enough? 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson |

Is Trump’s Massive Defense Spending Not Enough? 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now

With the defense sector underperforming recently, Merrill Lynch focuses on four companies that look like great stocks to add now.
Mega-Cap Defense Stocks Cheap as Russia-Ukraine War Demand Skyrockets: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Picks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson |

Mega-Cap Defense Stocks Cheap as Russia-Ukraine War Demand Skyrockets: 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Picks to Buy Now

For investors looking to shift to other sectors as the AI rally runs its course, it makes sense now to…
Push To Defeat ISIS Huge In 2017 For Four Top U.S. Defense Companies
Lee Jackson |

Push To Defeat ISIS Huge In 2017 For Four Top U.S. Defense Companies

After years of expanding the caliphate they felt they could impose on the Middle East and beyond, the terror group…
Lee Jackson |

Republican Midterm Victory Could Bode Well for Top Defense Stocks

A new research report from Jefferies points out that the defense budget could see an increase due to external conflicts…
Analyst Says Buy These Pure-Play Defense Stocks on the Trump Win
Lee Jackson |

Analyst Says Buy These Pure-Play Defense Stocks on the Trump Win

A new research report from Stifel makes the case that pure-play defense stocks may be a solid choice for investors…
Massive Saudi Defense Order Should Boost Top US Companies
Lee Jackson |

Massive Saudi Defense Order Should Boost Top US Companies

These huge foreign sales, combined with a campaign promise to boost our own military, bode well for the top companies…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 10,644,134
+$3.02
+3.13%
$99.55
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,144,018
+$1.12
+2.16%
$53.04
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,780,866
+$2.14
+2.12%
$103.09
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 624,818
+$6.58
+1.92%
$349.88
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 920,782
+$4.49
+1.78%
$256.09

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 6,322,758
-$1.55
4.73%
$31.20
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 986,461
-$8.45
2.87%
$285.67
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 292,680
-$8.46
2.86%
$287.54
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 26,261,278
-$5.46
2.81%
$188.71
Altria
MO Vol: 8,966,103
-$1.38
2.34%
$57.60