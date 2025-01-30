The US Iron Dome Is Coming: 4 Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Buy Today ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

President Trump issued an executive order for the United States to deploy an Iron Dome defense system similar to the one that Israel has successfully implemented and used to protect their homeland from rocket attacks from Hamas, Iran, and other hostile entities. A published report from the Times notes that an Iron Dome defense system is a network of “batteries,” each comprising a radar, control van, and missile launcher. Each battery detects and tracks incoming rockets with radar and calculates which will likely reach populated areas. It then fires missiles at these rockets, leaving the others to fall on open ground.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: President Reagan advocated for a space-based defense system in the 1980s called Star Wars.

The system for the United States would likely be space-based and on land as the United States is much larger than Israel.

The president has said it will be entirely built in the United States.

The Breaking Defense newsletter reported recently that the president signed an executive order titled “The Iron Dome for America.” The order gives Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth 60 days to develop a plan to defend the homeland against “ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks from peer, near-peer, and rogue adversaries.”

The executive order went on to note: “Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex with the development by peer and near-peer adversaries of next-generation delivery systems and their own homeland integrated air and missile defense capabilities.”

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. defense stock database, looking for the top U.S. defense companies likely to be involved in constructing and implementing the Iron Dome. Four top companies are likely candidates; all pay solid and dependable dividends.

General Dynamics

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

This defense giant’s shares have pulled back sharply, but with a 2.16% dividend and plenty of upside, it may be a total return winner. General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is a global aerospace and defense company. It offers a portfolio of products and services in:

Business aviation

Ship construction and repair

Land combat vehicles

Weapons systems and munitions

Technology products and services.

The company’s segments include:

Aerospace

Marine Systems

Combat Systems

Technologies

The Aerospace segment produces business jets and is the standard bearer in new-technology aircraft, aircraft repair, support, and completion services.

The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines and offers in surface combatants and auxiliary ship design and construction for the United States Navy.

The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, including wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions.

The Technologies segment provides a spectrum of services, technologies, and products to the market that seek solutions combining electronic hardware with specialized software.

Lockheed Martin

y / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company is one of the top aerospace and defense stocks to buy. It is close to a big breakout and pays a dependable 2.62% dividend. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, operates, and sustains advanced technology systems, products, and services.

The company operates in five principal business segments:

Aeronautics

Missiles and Fire Control

Mission Systems and Training

Space Systems

Information Systems and Global Solutions

It also provides a wide range of defense electronics products and IT services.

As the Pentagon’s prime contractor, Lockheed Martin plays a crucial role in national defense, offering a diverse portfolio of global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies.

Its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy, and IT programs guarantees a steady inflow of follow-on orders from the U.S. government and many foreign allies of the nation.

Northrop Grumman

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This company will likely play a big part in the Iron Dome. With a 1.70% dividend and trading well below a 52-week high, it currently offers a very practical entry point. Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) is a global aerospace and defense company. It offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction, and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

The company’s segments include:

Aerospace

Marine Systems

Combat Systems

Technologies

The Aerospace segment produces business jets and is the standard bearer in new-technology aircraft, aircraft repair, support, and completion services.

The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines and offers in surface combatants and auxiliary ship design and construction for the United States Navy.

The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, including wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions.

The Technologies segment provides a spectrum of services, technologies, and products to the market that seek solutions combining electronic hardware with specialized software.

RTX

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top company was instrumental in the Israeli Iron Dome and pays a 2.02% dividend. RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX) is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally.

It operates through three segments:

Collins Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Raytheon

The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers:

Aerospace and defense products

Aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, commercial airlines, and

Regional, business, and general aviation

Defense and commercial space operations

This segment also:

Designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems

Food and beverage preparation, storage, and galley systems

Lavatory and wastewater management systems

Battlespace, test, and training range systems

Crew escape systems

Simulation and training solutions

Information management services

Aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services

Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; it also produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units.

The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers.

