This Is The Best Paying Large Company In America

What people at large American companies make has become part of a large public debate. The median CEO pay at the S&P 500 topped $12 million last year, among the highest levels on record. In the meantime, low-paid employees at Starbucks and Amazon have begun to unionize in the hopes that they can get compensation beyond what is close to the minimum wage.

At some large companies, almost everyone is paid well. Many of these employ a large number of highly educated employees. Most are extremely profitable and fast-growing. And, most are concentrated in the tech industry, which has companies that are part of the most explosive sector in the American economy.

To determine the best-paying large company in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average employee-reported annual salary and bonuses from compensation data site PayScale. Companies were ranked based on their combined average annual salary and bonus on PayScale as of April 2022. Only large companies with at least 1,000 employees that were included on workplace industry site Comparably’s Best Compensation 2021 list were included for consideration. In cases where two companies tied for combined salary and bonus, the company with the higher ranking on Comparably was placed higher on our list. (Supplemental data on employee count and annual revenue came from SEC filings and corporate annual reports and are for the latest period available.)

The highest paying large company in America is Credit Karma. Here are the details:

> Average salary: $129,000

> Average bonus: $13,000

> Employee count: 1,300

> Annual revenue: $865.0 million

> Headquarters: Oakland, CA

> Industry: Personal finance

Credit Karma was bought by Intuit in late 2019. However, due to Justice Department concerns, the deal did not happen until the following year. The total price for the deal was just above $7 billion.

