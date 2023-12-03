How Much Has Joel Dahmen Collected In Career Earnings? Syncrude Canada / Flickr

The game of golf is one of the best ways for people to take their minds off of whatever stress they might have going on. For around four hours, your stress is aimed right at a small ball. It’s been deemed one of the hardest things to do in the world. Even in video games, it’s almost impossible. The funniest part is it all seems so simple. Hit the ball straight and far. It’s right there. But it truly is almost impossible. If you’ve ever been to a tournament, you can see just how different it sounds when a professional hits a ball.

There’s not a single shot on the course they can’t hit and haven’t practiced. Even though it might not seem like it, professional golfers are some of the fittest people on the planet. It takes a lot of strength and endurance to walk around four straight days for four straight hours in the sun. This isn’t even taking the force of each swing you take into account. Some of the prizes for golf tournaments are amazing. The best part about golf is it’s one of the few sports you can truly play for your entire life. Joel Dahmen is a professional golfer who has mastered the art of hitting a golf ball.

We were able to take a behind-the-scenes look at his entire life during the Netflix documentary “Full Swing” in the first season of the show. Seeing him this on this highly regarded series has fans wondering what his career earnings are from the golf course.

What Are Joel Dahmen’s Career Earnings?

Source: Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

Golfers can have long-lasting careers. However, it’s one of the few sports where you’re not guaranteed a salary unless you’re on the LIV Tour. The LIV Tour first came onto the scene in 2022 and has been regarded as one of the most controversial sports leagues in the world, given the group backing them. Joel Dahmen was one of the golfers who didn’t take the bait and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, even though it was very tempting. On this tour, he’s earned more than $11 million.

Funny enough, Joel’s best year was in 2020, when most people had the worst year of their lives. During this season, he made just under $2.3 million. This year, he placed 89th overall of every golfer in the world in terms of earnings. Most people would kill to have this type of success in their lives overall, let alone one year. One of the reasons Joel was able to make this amount of money in one year was by placing 10th in the PGA Championship. This is one of the four majors that take place every year in golf. The other majors include The Masters, U.S. Open, and British Open.

The majors pay more than regular tournaments, because of the prestige they carry. Sponsors are willing to pay more for advertising in these tournaments because they know more people will be watching.

Does Joel Dahmen Make Money Elsewhere?

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Golf is one of the few sports where you can slap on as many advertisements as you want. It’s not uncommon for brands to send different golfers their company logo to stitch on their bags, hats, shirts, and anywhere they can get themselves out there. One of the most popular is Tiger Woods and Nike. You almost can’t even think of one without thinking of the other.

Joel Dahmen is no different. While he might not have his area at Nike stores, he still does have some amazing sponsors that help him make money. These include MGM Resorts, Travis Mathew, Titleist, and Bushmills Irish Whiskey. One of the most important things when deciding on sponsors is to align yourself with people and companies that you also believe in. It would be weird to see him being sponsored by a company he didn’t like or trust.

This would also harm the company that’s paying him to have their brand showing on him during tournaments. It wouldn’t feel authentic and people would see right through it as another money-hungry guy in sports.

Will Joel Dahmen be Back on “Full Swing” For Another Season?

Source: kasinv / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As of now, it’s unclear who will be on for the second season of “Full Swing” when it premiers on Netflix. The first season was highly entertaining thanks to LIV coming onto the scene. The second season figures to cover LIV and the PGA Tour agreeing to merge into one tour, something that has made a lot of golfers mad. The PGA Tour commented on the players for taking “Blood money”, but it appears they did just the same. What a great first couple of seasons for the documentary to take place.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.