The most popular golfers often find themselves atop the leaderboards. Their skill and charisma attract audiences of all ages. But as the first television generation, baby boomers had access to televised golf broadcasts increasing the visibility of celebrated players. Success garners attention. Winning prestigious tournaments receives extensive media attention, resulting in endorsement opportunities, which solidify a golfer’s status as an icon. After scouring internet sites and probing the fellas at the 19th Green, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the 12 most popular golfers according to baby boomers: ranked. Popular, successful contemporary golfers are precisely who you’re going to find on our list. No real surprises, but a list of 12 incredibly talented athletes, presented in reverse order. Can you guess who’ll be the ace in the hole?

12. Lexi Thompson

Source: Wojciech Migda/Wikimedia Commons

Lexi Thompson is the youngest-ever winner of an LPGA tournament. At the age of 16, she won the Navistar LPGA Classic in 2011, followed by a win at age 19 in the Kraft Nabisco Championship of 2014. Thompson’s skill and consistency have solidified her status with numerous top-10 finishes and victories on both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour. Thompson’s charisma and passion for the game have endeared her to fans worldwide, but she is super-beloved by baby boomers. Now 29 years old, the native Floridan has gained the respect and admiration of baby boomers thanks to her tenacity and never-give-up attitude.

11. Hideki Matsuyama

Source: Srixon/Cleveland Golf/Wikimedia Commons

Hailing from Japan, Hideki Matsuyama burst onto the international scene capturing the attention of baby boomers with a standout amateur career. Since turning professional in 2013, he has amassed an impressive array of victories. Matsuyama became the first Japanese male golfer to win a major championship when he triumphed at the 2021 Masters Tournament, a historic achievement that sparked celebrations across his home country. Matsuyama is a hyper-focused player who maintains his composure under pressure. His meticulous approach to every aspect of the game has earned him not only the respect of his fellow golfers but from baby boomers who value sportsmanship and perseverance. Now 32, Matsuyama won the prestigious Genesis Invitational in 2024.

10. Justin Thomas

Source: PGA of America/Wikimedia commons

Professional golfer Justin Thomas blends talent with determination to excel at the highest level of the sport. A standout at the University of Alabama, Thomas earned numerous tournaments before turning professional in 2013. Since then he has amassed an impressive collection of victories on the PGA Tour, including a PGA Championship title in 2017. Beyond his achievements on the course, Thomas is recognized for his sportsmanship and commitment to giving back to the community through The Justin Thomas Foundation. Baby boomers like Thomas because he’s a winner and an all-around good guy.

9. Jason Day

Source: Keith Allison/ Wikimedia Commons

Born in Queensland, Australia, Jason Day turned professional in 2006 and quickly made a name for himself with his powerful swing and deft touch on the greens. Clenching numerous victories, including a major championship win at the 2015 PGA Championship, Day has proven he can well under pressure. Day’s playing style is characterized by his strength and superb short game. And that is precisely why Day is popular with the baby boomers – he plays an exceptionally crisp and exciting game.

8. Rory Mcllroy

Source: TourProGolfClubs / Flickr

Hailing from Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy burst onto the international golf scene at the tender age of 15. Since turning professional in 2007, he has enjoyed numerous victories including four major championships: the U.S. Open in 2011, the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and The Open Championship in 2014. McIlroy’s strength is evident in his long tee shots, while his skill manifests as precision at the cup. This combination of power and dexterity renders Mcllroy a formidable opponent. His engaging personality has made him a fan favorite, especially among baby boomers who appreciate Mcllroy’s strength and competitive spirit.

7. Ernie Els

Source: SD Dirk/Wikimedia Commons

Coming in at number 7 on 24/7’s list of the 12 most popular golfers according to baby boomers: ranked is the Big Easy, Ernie Els. A South African golfer, Els’ career spans decades and boasts over 70 victories, including four major championship victories: the U.S. Open in 1994 and 1997, and The Open Championship in 2002 and 2012. Els is revered for his generosity and dedication to charitable causes, particularly his work in autism awareness through the Els for Autism Foundation. Els created the foundation after his son Ben was discovered to be on the spectrum. So what is it baby boomers find alluring about Els? His longevity and his no-nonsense style of play appeal to them.

6. Jordan Spieth

Source: Justin Falconer/Wikimedia Commons

Jordan Spieth is a highly accomplished golfer from Dallas, Texas. Spieth won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2009 and 2011, foreshadowing his future success at the professional level. Turning professional in 2012, Spieth quickly made his mark, earning his first PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic in 2013. In 2015 at the tender age of 21, he captured two major championships: the Masters Tournament (second youngest after Tiger Woods, 1997) and the U.S. Open,(second youngest after legend Bobby Jones, 1923). Off the course, Spieth’s Jordan Spieth Family Foundation focuses on providing resources and support for children with pediatric cancer. Spieth is popular with baby boomers for his down-to-earth persona, his Southern charm, and his incredible caliber of play.

5. Bubba Watson

Source: B. Wendell Jones/Wikimedia Commons

Bubba Watson, the left-handed golfer from Bagdad, Florida, is recognized for his unconventional style of play, characterized by his remarkable distance off the tee and creative shot-making abilities. Watson won his first PGA Tour victory at the 2010 Travelers Championship at age 32. However, it was his triumph at the 2012 Masters Tournament that catapulted him to international stardom, as he captured his first major championship in a memorable playoff against Louis Oosthuizen. With a second Masters victory in 2014, Watson solidified his place among golf’s elite. Boomers like Watson for his unorthodox style of play and his tenacity.

4. Sergio Garcia

Source: Flash and Mel/Wikimedia Commons

Sergio Garcia is a Spanish professional golfer with a fiery competitiveness on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Garcia turned professional at the age of 19 in 1999, quickly earning recognition as one of the most promising young talents in the game. Garcia’s distinctive swing and finesse captivate fans around the world. The Spaniard with the languid swing has won over 30 major tournaments. However, it was Garcia’s long-awaited major championship triumph at the 2017 Masters Tournament that solidified his place in golfing history. Baby boomers appreciate Sergio Garcia for his positive attitude and his competitive nature.

3. Michelle Wie West

Source: Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

Entering 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 12 most popular golfers according to baby boomers: ranked is none other than the incredible Michelle Wie West. Michelle Wie West is a professional golfer from Honolulu, Hawaii. Wie West’s powerful swing and remarkable distance off the tee earned her the nickname The Big Wiesy. Turning pro in 2005, Wie West immediately made waves by competing against her male counterparts in PGA Tour events. However, her first major victory was at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open. Baby boomers love Wie West for her strength off the tee and her hutzpah.

2. Phil Mickelson

Source: Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

With over 40 PGA Tour victories, Phil Mickelson, aka Lefty, is renowned for his remarkable talent, charisma, and enduring success. Born in San Diego, California, Mickelson turned professional in 1992 after a standout collegiate career at Arizona State University. Mickelson’s aggressive approach and remarkable short-game prowess have earned him a devoted fanbase. Baby boomers cite Mickelson’s exhilarating victory at the 2004 Masters, in which he birdied five of the final seven holes to secure the green jacket, and his ability to perform under pressure as the reasons for his enduring popularity.

1. Tiger Woods

Source: Andrew Redington / Getty Images

When the Rolling Stones leave the stage without playing (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, it’s no surprise when they bound back on stage for their finale to its opening strains. Same with popular golfers lists and Tiger Woods. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Woods is ranked number one on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 12 most popular golfers according to baby boomers. Arguably one of the most iconic and influential figures in the history of professional golf, Eldrick Tont Woods hails from Cypress, California. A child prodigy, Woods won numerous junior championships, earning him widespread acclaim. Turning pro in 1996, his impact on the sport was nothing short of profound. He dominated the PGA Tour in ways rarely seen before, combining extraordinary physical talent with an unparalleled mental toughness. Boomers, like the rest of the world, adore Woods for his talent.

