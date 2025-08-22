Survey: U.S. Workers Say $74K Is the 'Perfect Salary' but 50% Report Income Falls Short fizkes / Shutterstock.com

What does it take for Americans to feel financially secure? According to new research, the “perfect salary” for the average worker comes in at about $74,000 per year. The survey, which was conducted by Talker Research for SurePayroll by Paychex, polled 2,000 adults. The results highlight the financial realities facing U.S. households today: while $74K is seen as the ideal target, one in five people believe it takes six figures or more to live comfortably. Nearly half of respondents admit that their current income isn’t enough to sustain their desired lifestyle, with one in four saying they’re outright unhappy with their pay.

So, what would Americans do with extra income if they earned it? The responses emphasize practicality: most said they’d save or invest (46%), pay off bills (42%), or cover rising daily expenses like groceries (35%). Others would use extra money for travel or personal enjoyment. But these financial aspirations are paired with action. A quarter of respondents have recently searched for new jobs, and many find today’s job market harder than in previous years. At the same time, more than two-thirds of Americans are actively looking for ways to supplement their income.

That’s where side hustles and small businesses come in. Over half of Americans now see entrepreneurship as just as viable as traditional employment, with passions ranging from quilting to voice-over work being monetized. Nearly a third of non-business owners are seriously considering starting a side hustle, and almost 60% of workers say they wish they could turn their passion into a paycheck. This reflects a powerful cultural shift: beyond just chasing higher salaries, Americans are seeking control, flexibility, and meaning in their work, fueling both the side hustle boom and the pursuit of financial independence.

