The Most-Searched Side Hustles of 2024 Chay_Tee / Shutterstock.com

Side hustles can be an important way to earn extra income.

One of the easiest ways to boost your living these days is with a side hustle. According to reports, in 2024, approximately 35% of Americans will have some form of side hustle to generate more income and cover basic costs. Given the rise of remote and hybrid work, it’s unsurprising that the most searched side hustles are also among the most popular. Ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, the higher the number, the more search results the side hustle received.

12. Teaching English

Tirachard Kumtanom / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 6/100

Teaching English online has long been a popular side hustle, especially in countries like China, where this side hustle can earn hourly rates between $10 and $40.

11. Turo Car Rental

Nattawit Khomsanit / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 15/100

According to Turo, making around $7,000 annually by loaning out your vehicle is not just uncommon but expected and maybe even on the low end of what is possible.

10. Data Annotation

YuRi Photolife / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 17/100

One of the most popular side hustles you can do with only a computer is data annotation, which can earn between $10 and $30 per hour, depending on the website.

9. Dropshipping

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 24/100

Dropshipping has grown in popularity on TikTok and Reddit, making it one of the most searched-for topics of the year. Profit margins range from 10% to 40%.

8. Online Tutor

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 28/100

Online tutors can earn upwards of $30 per hour as a side hustle, though those in specialized fields like test prep can command closer to $50 per hour.

7. Dog Walking

Brand X Pictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 31/100

Making money from dog walking can vary depending on your location and the clients you take on, but charging $20-$30 for a 30-minute walk is common.

6. Pet Sitter

svetikd / iStock via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 38/100

Pet sitting is an attractive side hustle that enables those who work in this field to earn an average of $3,000 to $30,000 per year.

5. Garage Sales

shironosov / iStock via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 46/100

Looking for treasures at garage sales has become a big hit with gig economy workers, who can earn good money if they find items in high demand.

4. Uber Eats

shopblocks / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 70/100

In 2023, the national average salary for Uber Eats delivery was under $40,000, which gives you an idea of the earning potential based on part-time work.

3. Doordash Driver

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 77/100

Working for Doordash allows you to earn both base pay and keep 100% of tips, enabling some individuals to earn upwards of $20 per hour on average.

2. Freelance Writing

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 94/100

Various freelance writing opportunities are available, with beginners making around $25 per post and more experienced writers commanding more than $100.

1. Uber Driver

stockcatalog / Flickr

Top query Google score: 100/100

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that driving for Uber is the most-searched side hustle of 2024. It’s not uncommon to earn $20-$25 an hour driving for Uber, which can add up if you drive often.

