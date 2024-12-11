The Most-Searched Side Hustles of 2024

Personal Finance

Key Points

One of the easiest ways to boost your living these days is with a side hustle. According to reports, in 2024, approximately 35% of Americans will have some form of side hustle to generate more income and cover basic costs. Given the rise of remote and hybrid work, it’s unsurprising that the most searched side hustles are also among the most popular. Ranked on a scale of 0 to 100, the higher the number, the more search results the side hustle received. 

12. Teaching English

Asian toddler girl with sweater wear headphone sit front of desk with notepad use magic pen focus on writing do homework listen teacher online learning english course from laptop screen at home.
Tirachard Kumtanom / Shutterstock.com
The gig economy has highlighted teaching English over video chat.
  • Top query Google score: 6/100

Teaching English online has long been a popular side hustle, especially in countries like China, where this side hustle can earn hourly rates between $10 and $40. 

11. Turo Car Rental

Action of human hands are giving and taking a car key. Buying the new car or car rental business concept scene, Close-up and selective focus at the object.
Nattawit Khomsanit / Shutterstock.com
Turo can help you earn extra income if you don’t need your car.
  • Top query Google score: 15/100

According to Turo, making around $7,000 annually by loaning out your vehicle is not just uncommon but expected and maybe even on the low end of what is possible. 

10. Data Annotation 

Business Concept: Close-up the Annotation button on the keyboard and have Lime, Green color button isolate black keyboard
YuRi Photolife / Shutterstock.com
Data annotation won’t be full-time work, but it’s a great side hustle.
  • Top query Google score: 17/100

One of the most popular side hustles you can do with only a computer is data annotation, which can earn between $10 and $30 per hour, depending on the website. 

9. Dropshipping

Woman, hands and phone to scan package for dropshipping, online information and parcel distribution. Owner, mobile or logistics for supply chain, check barcode and supplier invoice of retail delivery
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Dropshipping has become hugely popular due to social media.
  • Top query Google score: 24/100

Dropshipping has grown in popularity on TikTok and Reddit, making it one of the most searched-for topics of the year. Profit margins range from 10% to 40%. 

8. Online Tutor

Woman in headphones studying from home using video call app, sit at table with laptop, makes notes improve English knowledge with on-line tutor. Remote class, new skills, virtual meeting event
fizkes / Shutterstock.com
Tutoring online can be a great way to make a quick buck.
  • Top query Google score: 28/100

Online tutors can earn upwards of $30 per hour as a side hustle, though those in specialized fields like test prep can command closer to $50 per hour. 

7. Dog Walking

Brand X Pictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images
Dog walking has long been a way to make money on the side.
  • Top query Google score: 31/100

Making money from dog walking can vary depending on your location and the clients you take on, but charging $20-$30 for a 30-minute walk is common. 

6. Pet Sitter

svetikd / iStock via Getty Images
Watching pets can be an easy way to make some quick money.
  • Top query Google score: 38/100

Pet sitting is an attractive side hustle that enables those who work in this field to earn an average of $3,000 to $30,000 per year. 

5. Garage Sales

shironosov / iStock via Getty Images
There can be valuable finds at local garage sales that you can sell online.
  • Top query Google score: 46/100

Looking for treasures at garage sales has become a big hit with gig economy workers, who can earn good money if they find items in high demand. 

4. Uber Eats

Uber Eats
shopblocks / Wikimedia Commons
With big tips, Uber Eats can earn you good money.
  • Top query Google score: 70/100

In 2023, the national average salary for Uber Eats delivery was under $40,000, which gives you an idea of the earning potential based on part-time work. 

3. Doordash Driver

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Doordash is unsurprisingly one of the top side hustles in 2024.
  • Top query Google score: 77/100

Working for Doordash allows you to earn both base pay and keep 100% of tips, enabling some individuals to earn upwards of $20 per hour on average. 

2. Freelance Writing

Close up view of modern technology digital gadget opened computer with electronic documents on screen. Young woman preparing report or reading scientific article, studying at home, education concept.
fizkes / Shutterstock.com
Freelance writing is a field many people get into to earn additional cash.
  • Top query Google score: 94/100

Various freelance writing opportunities are available, with beginners making around $25 per post and more experienced writers commanding more than $100. 

1. Uber Driver

the Uber app
stockcatalog / Flickr
Uber has been the go-to app for side income over the last few years.
  • Top query Google score: 100/100

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that driving for Uber is the most-searched side hustle of 2024. It’s not uncommon to earn $20-$25 an hour driving for Uber, which can add up if you drive often.

 

