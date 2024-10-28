Live Markets Update: Nasdaq Composite Rises | Russell 2000 Up Big While VIX Falls Canva

As of noon ET, markets are generally green on Monday. The standout is the Russell 2000, which is up 1.59%. The small cap-focused index is heavily weighted to smaller companies in the industrials, financials, and healthcare sector while having less exposure to technology. Let’s look at index performance:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 226.80 (+.54%)

Up 226.80 (+.54%) S&P 500: Up 18.41 (+.32%)

Up 18.41 (+.32%) Nasdaq-100: Up 78.45 (+.42%)

Up 78.45 (+.42%) Russell 2000: Up 35.15 (+1.59%)

Up 35.15 (+1.59%) VIX: Down .66 (-3.25%)

Top S&P 500 Sectors Today

Sure enough, a look at the S&P 500 today shows that the sectors the Russell 2000 is heavily allocated toward are performing best.

Top Performing Sectors

Utilities: +1.00%

+1.00% Financials: +.86%

Bottom Performing Sectors

Information Technology: -.01%

-.01% Energy: -1.10%

Energy stocks are lower due to pressure on oil prices. Israel responded to Iran’s ballistic missile attack but focused on military targets rather than Iran’s military infrastructure. Israel not attacking Iran’s oil removes a key piece of uncertainty about future oil demand, and thus prices are dropping today. West Texas Intermediate futures are down 6.26% today alone.

Biggest Stock Gainers and Losers in the Market Today

Winners Today

Cruise Stocks: Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) are seeing strong gains today. Carnival is up 4.4% while Royal Caribbean is up 1.3%. The stocks are moving on lower oil prices which reduces their operating expenses in the near term.

Losers Today

Energy Stocks: Among the 10 largest losers in the S&P 500, you’ll find energy stocks like Diamondback (Nasdaq: FANG) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), which are down 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

