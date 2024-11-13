Live Market Updates: Nasdaq Composite Flat, Inflation Rises & Bitcoin Soars Canva

As of 11:30 a.m. ET, indexes are mostly in the green today. Let’s take a peek at their performance:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 182.28 (+.42%)

Up 182.28 (+.42%) S&P 500: Up 11.85 (+.20%)

Up 11.85 (+.20%) Nasdaq-100: Down 2.21 (-.01%

Down 2.21 (-.01% Russell 2000: Up 16.81 (+.70%)

Beyond stocks, the story is once again Bitcoin. Each Bitcoin is trading for $92,657, a jump of 6.73% across the past 24 hours. Bitcoin traded for $68,299 before the election on November 5th, meaning its price has now soared a remarkable 36% since Donald Trump’s election.

Let’s get to today’s most important market news.

Inflation on the Rise

Fresh CPI data was released this morning that showed prices up 2.6% in October. That’s a slight increase from a measurement of 2.4% in September.

While that headline might sound bad, its worth noting that the 2.6% increase is inline with estimates, which is why markets have largely shrugged off this CPI reading.

What prices are soaring? The price of eggs rose a whopping 30.4%! Other food items that are still seeing inflation include juices and drinks (13.9%), oranges (7.2%), butter (5.1%), and instant coffee (3.5%).

Overall, food prices at home increased only 1.1% from last year, which is below the overall inflation measure. Food prices away from home increased 3.8%, which might be why dining out feels more expensive.

Items not including food and energy saw a 3.3% increase. Motor vehicle insurance was up 14%, gardening and lawncare were up 8.1%, and vehicle repair was up 7.3%. In short, if the price of labor is a major factor in the services you’re spending money on, their cost is likely rising more than overall inflation.

Stocks Rising Today

Stocks rising today include ones that could potentially benefit from a government focus on efficiency. Last night Donald Trump announced a ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ (DOGE), that will be managed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

It’s unclear what authority the department would have, but investors are placing bets on companies like Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), and Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) seeing more business if the government cuts jobs and relies more on technology.