Stock Market News Today: S&P 500 Rises Led By Magnificent 7 Stocks

As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) was up .71%. Let’s take a look at some of the major stories in the stock market today.

Magnificent 7 Stocks Rallying: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is up 3.5% today, which leads Magnificent 7 stocks. However, other mega-cap stocks like Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) are also up more than 1% today. In general, its been a good day for the Magnificent 7.

The top performers in the S&P 500 are Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW), which is up 5.5%, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which is up 4.89%.

Some non-tech stocks in the S&P 500 that are having a good day include Canival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). The cruise stocks are up 4.83% and 4.16%, respectively. An analyst upgrade is pushing share prices higher across the cruise industry even while Hurricane Milton raises the prospects of more disruptions in the space.

Not A Good Day for All Stocks

While the S&P 500 is generally having a good day, it has been a struggle for some stocks. Energy stocks are struggling as the price of crude oil has dropped 3% during today’s trading. Notable losers include:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC): Down 7.62%

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO): Down 4.85%

Materials stocks are also feeling the pinch today with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) down 4.96% and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) down 4.28%. One of the biggest losers outside energy and materials is Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI), which is down 5.48%. The company is shedding some gains from yesterday when its stock surged following the announcement it had shipped more AI chips than expected last quarter.

Gambling Stocks Down

One other sector in the S&P 500 that’s struggling today is gambling stocks. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) is down 3.09% while Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR) dropped 2.76%. Doubts about China’s fiscal stimulus are likely the primary reason gambling stocks are struggling.

While Chinese stocks aren’t part of the S&P 500, they are the biggest market news of the day with many Chinese ETFs dropping more than 10%. The drop in Chinese equities started after a press conference in China meant to address stimulus measures included few specifics on how the Government plans to boost consumer spending and overall economic activity.