Live Earnings Blog: Will Seagate (STX) Soar After Announcing Earnings?

Seagate Technology‘s (Nasdaq: STX) stock has been rallying today, up 4%. Will the omentum continue through tonight’s earnings?

The company’s stock jumped up and down throughout 2024. Year-to-date returns were looking exceptional headed into October, but a 23% decline from October 22nd through the end of the year erased gains.

However, the company’s stock is up 18% so far in 2025. Let’s look at what the market expects from the storage specialist when it reports its Q2 2025 earnings tonight after the bell.

Second Quarter Earnings Expectations

Wall Street expectations for Seagate’s second fiscal quarter (for the period October to December 2024) currently stand at:

Revenue: $2.32 Billion

EPS (Normalized): $1.88

EPS (GAAP): $1.64

Operating Income: $505.7 Million

Those numbers would be a nice jump from results last year. In Q2 Fiscal 2024, Seagate reported revenue of $1.655 billion, operating income of $183 million, and normalized earnings of $.33 per share.

Looking ahead to next quarter (Fiscal Q3 2025), here’s the guidance Wall Street expects from Seagate:

Revenue: $2.20 Billion

EPS (Normalized): $1.71

EPS (GAAP): $1.57

Operating Income: $464.9 Million

What to Watch for in Tonight’s Earnings

Here are a couple key areas to watch when Seagate reports:

Margins in Seagate’s HDD business have driven its recent rebound to profitability. Last quarter, the company reported Non-GAAP margins in the business in the mid-30% range. This trend will need to continue if Seagate hits targets across the next 18 months. AI Commentary: Everyone in technology is focused on AI, and Seagate has boasted that AI will drive demand for its mass-capacity HDDs. Watch for commentary about how both cloud computing and AI demand are trending as we enter 2025.