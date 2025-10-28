Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?
Key Points
- Seagate enters Q1 FY2026 earnings with expectations for revenue of $2.55B and EPS of $2.40, implying continued double-digit YoY growth.
- Management is targeting a further gross-margin climb toward 40% as HAMR adoption accelerates.
Live Updates
Seagate Shares Are Up 4%: Here's How to Join Their Conference Call
Seagate (Nasdaq: STX) shares are up 4.46% as of 4:42 p.m. ET. Here’s a quick review of their Fiscal Q1 earnigns along with details on their conference call at 5 p.m. ET.
The Big Picture
Both Seagate’s EPS and revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations.
- EPS of $2.61 (beats estimate of $2.40)
- Revenue of $2.63B (beats estimates of $2.55B)
Guidance for next quarter is $2.7 billion at the midpoint, which tops Wall Street’s estimate of $2.67 billion.
CEO Dave Mosley was very positive on the quarter, saying:
“With clear visibility into sustained demand strength, we are ramping shipments of our areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers. These products address customers’ performance, durability and TCO needs at scale to continue supporting demand for existing use cases such as social media video platforms as well as growth driven by new AI applications. AI is transforming how content is being consumed and generated, increasing the value of data and storage and Seagate is well positioned for continued profitable growth.”
Conference Call Comes Next
Year-Over-Year Performance
STX delivered a strong start to fiscal Q1 26 with revenue up 21.3% to $2.63 B and net income surging 80% to $549 M. Gross profit jumped 45% and operating income climbed 72%, while operating cash flow leapt 460%. Cash balances declined 10.3%.
|Metric
|Q1 26
|Q1 25
|YoY
|Revenue
|$2.63B
|$2.17B
|21.31%
|Gross Profit
|$1.04B
|$714.00M
|45.24%
|Operating Income
|$694.00M
|$403.00M
|72.21%
|Net Income
|$549.00M
|$305.00M
|80.00%
|Cash And Equivalents
|$1.11B
|$1.24B
|-10.25%
|Total Assets
|$8.44B
|$7.97B
|5.90%
|Total Liabilities
|$8.51B
|$9.27B
|-8.27%
|Shareholders Equity
|$-63.00M
|$-1.30B
|N/M
|Operating Cash Flow
|$532.00M
|$95.00M
|460.00%
|Capital Expenditures
|$105.00M
|$68.00M
|54.41%
|Free Cash Flow
|$427.00M
|N/A
|0.00%
Seagate CEO Bullish on Strong Q1 Execution
Dave Mosley said, “Seagate delivered strong September quarter results, with revenue growth of 21% year-over-year and non-GAAP EPS exceeding the high end of our guided range,” underscoring a very bullish view on the team’s execution and customer demand.
He added that Seagate is ramping shipments of its areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products—now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers—and sees AI-driven data growth as a catalyst for continued profitable growth.
Seagate Releases Fiscal Q1 Earnings: Here's All the Most Important Figures
Here are all the main figures you need to know from Seagate’s earnings release tonight:
STX | Seagate Technology Q1’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $2.61 [✅]; UP +65% YoY
- Revenue: $2.63B [✅]; UP +21% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 40.1% [✅]; UP +68 bps YoY
- Net Income: $0.55B [✅]; UP +80% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $0.43B; UP +1,481% YoY
- Cash Dividends Declared: $0.74 per share; UP +3% YoY
Q2’26 Outlook:
- Revenue: $2.70B ±$0.10B [✅]
- The guidance reflects strong demand for Seagate’s high-capacity storage products, particularly in cloud and AI applications.
- Expected impacts from the new global minimal tax framework and net dilutive effects from Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Data Storage Revenue: $2.63B [✅]; UP +21% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $0.76B [✅]; UP +73% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.29B [✅]; UP +3% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $0.19B [✅]; UP +4% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 10.6% (vs. 3.5% YoY)
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.11B
- Ordinary Shares Outstanding: 214M
CEO Commentary:
- Dave Mosley: “Seagate delivered strong September quarter results, with revenue growth of 21% year-over-year and non-GAAP EPS exceeding the high end of our guided range. Our performance underscores the team’s strong execution and robust customer demand for our high-capacity storage products.”
- Dave Mosley: “With clear visibility into sustained demand strength, we are ramping shipments of our areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers. These products address customers’ performance, durability and TCO needs at scale to continue supporting demand for existing use cases such as social media video platforms as well as growth driven by new AI applications. AI is transforming how content is being consumed and generated, increasing the value of data and storage and Seagate is well positioned for continued profitable growth.”
Initial Reaction to Seagate Earnings
Guidance of $2.7 billion is roughly in line.
Shares are initially up 3% on the earnings release.
Seagate Shares Falling Today
While much of the AI world rallies today after NVIDIA revelead it has readthrough to $500 billion in chip sales across the next 6 quarters (far above Wall Street estimates), Seagate shares are down 3% in late trading.
Its a bit curious the stock is underperforming on a day when most AI stocks are seeing such strong gains.
We expect Seagate to report at about 4:05 p.m. ET, at which time we’ll begin issuing updates. Simply stay on this page and they should load automatically.
Seagate Shares Are Up 156% Year-To-Date
Seagate (Nasdaq: STX) shares have been on an absolute rally, up 156% year-to-date.
Storage of all kinds has seen explosive growth this year. Memory makers have performed extremely well and companies like SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) have seen their shares take off. SanDisk is up an astounding 383%.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reports fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the close, entering with one of the hottest rebounds in tech hardware. The stock has soared more than 120% over the past year, powered by AI-linked storage demand, tighter supply discipline, and the commercial rollout of its HAMR-based Mozaic drives.
Last quarter, Seagate delivered EPS of $2.59 vs. $2.44 expected on revenue of $2.44 billion vs. $2.42 billion consensus, capping a 30% YoY surge. It was Seagate’s ninth straight quarter of gross-margin expansion, hitting a record 37.9%, with free cash flow doubling to $425 million. CEO Dave Mosley called fiscal 2025 one of the most profitable years in company history, underscoring demand for AI-driven cloud storage and Seagate’s cost discipline
What to Expect When Seagate Reports Tonight
|Metric
|Consensus
|YoY
|Revenue (Q1 FY26)
|$2.55B
|+17.7%
|EPS (Q1 FY26, Normalized)
|$2.40
|+51.9%
|FY2026 Revenue
|$10.63B
|+16.9%
|FY2026 EPS
|$10.77
|+32.9%
Key Areas to Watch
-
HAMR/Mozaic adoption curve – Three hyperscalers qualified; 4TB-per-disk (Mozaic 4+) volume ramp targeted for 1H-26, with HAMR exabyte crossover in 2H-26. Margin accretion from capacity/Cost-per-TB should show up in guide color.
-
Cloud demand & BTO visibility – Management says nearline capacity is largely spoken for through mid-’26, with visibility building beyond; listen for confirms that demand > supply and any mix constraints from ongoing qualifications.
-
Gross-margin trajectory – After nine straight quarters of improvement to a 37.9% record, CFO guided to further expansion (mid-/high-30s on path to ~40%). Any step-up toward that threshold is stock-moving.
-
Cash returns & leverage – Q4 FCF $425M, net leverage ~1.8×; watch the cadence and sizing of share repurchases vs. CapEx re-normalizing to the 4–6% range.
-
AI at the edge – Management highlighted AI video/inferencing workloads, data-sovereignty replication, and edge-DC build-outs as secular HDD tailwinds. Expect color on enterprise OEM demand and edge use cases.