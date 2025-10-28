Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Seagate enters Q1 FY2026 earnings with expectations for revenue of $2.55B and EPS of $2.40, implying continued double-digit YoY growth.

Management is targeting a further gross-margin climb toward 40% as HAMR adoption accelerates.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reports fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the close, entering with one of the hottest rebounds in tech hardware. The stock has soared more than 120% over the past year, powered by AI-linked storage demand, tighter supply discipline, and the commercial rollout of its HAMR-based Mozaic drives.

Last quarter, Seagate delivered EPS of $2.59 vs. $2.44 expected on revenue of $2.44 billion vs. $2.42 billion consensus, capping a 30% YoY surge. It was Seagate’s ninth straight quarter of gross-margin expansion, hitting a record 37.9%, with free cash flow doubling to $425 million. CEO Dave Mosley called fiscal 2025 one of the most profitable years in company history, underscoring demand for AI-driven cloud storage and Seagate’s cost discipline

What to Expect When Seagate Reports Tonight

Metric Consensus YoY Revenue (Q1 FY26) $2.55B +17.7% EPS (Q1 FY26, Normalized) $2.40 +51.9% FY2026 Revenue $10.63B +16.9% FY2026 EPS $10.77 +32.9%

Key Areas to Watch