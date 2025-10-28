S&P 500
6,903.00
+0.21%
Dow Jones
47,756.60
+0.29%
Nasdaq 100
26,060.90
+0.66%
Russell 2000
2,506.08
-0.77%
FTSE 100
9,712.00
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
50,725.70
+0.28%
Live Earnings: Will Bloom Energy Soar After Earnings?
Home > Investing > Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?
Live News & Earnings

Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?

By Joel South

Oct 28, 2025  |  Updated 4:46 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Seagate enters Q1 FY2026 earnings with expectations for revenue of $2.55B and EPS of $2.40, implying continued double-digit YoY growth.
  • Management is targeting a further gross-margin climb toward 40% as HAMR adoption accelerates.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Seagate Shares Are Up 4%: Here's How to Join Their Conference Call

Live

Seagate (Nasdaq: STX) shares are up 4.46% as of 4:42 p.m. ET. Here’s a quick review of their Fiscal Q1 earnigns along with details on their conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

The Big Picture

Both Seagate’s EPS and revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations.

  • EPS of $2.61 (beats estimate of $2.40)
  • Revenue of $2.63B (beats estimates of $2.55B)

Guidance for next quarter is $2.7 billion at the midpoint, which tops Wall Street’s estimate of $2.67 billion.

CEO Dave Mosley was very positive on the quarter, saying:

“With clear visibility into sustained demand strength, we are ramping shipments of our areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers. These products address customers’ performance, durability and TCO needs at scale to continue supporting demand for existing use cases such as social media video platforms as well as growth driven by new AI applications. AI is transforming how content is being consumed and generated, increasing the value of data and storage and Seagate is well positioned for continued profitable growth.”

Conference Call Comes Next 

Want to register for Seagate’s conference call at 5 p.m. ET? You can register by clicking here.

 

Year-Over-Year Performance

Live

STX delivered a strong start to fiscal Q1 26 with revenue up 21.3% to $2.63 B and net income surging 80% to $549 M. Gross profit jumped 45% and operating income climbed 72%, while operating cash flow leapt 460%. Cash balances declined 10.3%.

Metric Q1 26 Q1 25 YoY
Revenue $2.63B $2.17B 21.31%
Gross Profit $1.04B $714.00M 45.24%
Operating Income $694.00M $403.00M 72.21%
Net Income $549.00M $305.00M 80.00%
Cash And Equivalents $1.11B $1.24B -10.25%
Total Assets $8.44B $7.97B 5.90%
Total Liabilities $8.51B $9.27B -8.27%
Shareholders Equity $-63.00M $-1.30B N/M
Operating Cash Flow $532.00M $95.00M 460.00%
Capital Expenditures $105.00M $68.00M 54.41%
Free Cash Flow $427.00M N/A 0.00%

 

Seagate CEO Bullish on Strong Q1 Execution

Live

Dave Mosley said, “Seagate delivered strong September quarter results, with revenue growth of 21% year-over-year and non-GAAP EPS exceeding the high end of our guided range,” underscoring a very bullish view on the team’s execution and customer demand.

He added that Seagate is ramping shipments of its areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products—now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers—and sees AI-driven data growth as a catalyst for continued profitable growth.

Seagate Releases Fiscal Q1 Earnings: Here's All the Most Important Figures

Live

Here are all the main figures you need to know from Seagate’s earnings release tonight:

STX | Seagate Technology Q1’26 Earnings Highlights:

  • Adj. EPS: $2.61 [✅]; UP +65% YoY
  • Revenue: $2.63B [✅]; UP +21% YoY
  • Adj. Gross Margin: 40.1% [✅]; UP +68 bps YoY
  • Net Income: $0.55B [✅]; UP +80% YoY
  • Free Cash Flow: $0.43B; UP +1,481% YoY
  • Cash Dividends Declared: $0.74 per share; UP +3% YoY

Q2’26 Outlook:

  • Revenue: $2.70B ±$0.10B [✅]
    • The guidance reflects strong demand for Seagate’s high-capacity storage products, particularly in cloud and AI applications.
    • Expected impacts from the new global minimal tax framework and net dilutive effects from Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2028.

Q1 Segment Performance:

  • Data Storage Revenue: $2.63B [✅]; UP +21% YoY

Other Key Q1 Metrics:

  • Adj. Operating Income: $0.76B [✅]; UP +73% YoY
  • Adj. Operating Expenses: $0.29B [✅]; UP +3% YoY
  • R&D Expenses: $0.19B [✅]; UP +4% YoY
  • Effective Tax Rate: 10.6% (vs. 3.5% YoY)
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.11B
  • Ordinary Shares Outstanding: 214M

CEO Commentary:

  • Dave Mosley: “Seagate delivered strong September quarter results, with revenue growth of 21% year-over-year and non-GAAP EPS exceeding the high end of our guided range. Our performance underscores the team’s strong execution and robust customer demand for our high-capacity storage products.”
  • Dave Mosley: “With clear visibility into sustained demand strength, we are ramping shipments of our areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers. These products address customers’ performance, durability and TCO needs at scale to continue supporting demand for existing use cases such as social media video platforms as well as growth driven by new AI applications. AI is transforming how content is being consumed and generated, increasing the value of data and storage and Seagate is well positioned for continued profitable growth.”

 

Initial Reaction to Seagate Earnings

Live
  • EPS of $2.61 (beats estimate of $2.40)
  • Revenue of $2.63B (beats estimates of $2.55B)

Guidance of $2.7 billion is roughly in line.

Shares are initially up 3% on the earnings release. 

Seagate Shares Falling Today

Live

While much of the AI world rallies today after NVIDIA revelead it has readthrough to $500 billion in chip sales across the next 6 quarters (far above Wall Street estimates), Seagate shares are down 3% in late trading.

Its a bit curious the stock is underperforming on a day when most AI stocks are seeing such strong gains.

We expect Seagate to report at about 4:05 p.m. ET, at which time we’ll begin issuing updates. Simply stay on this page and they should load automatically. 

Seagate Shares Are Up 156% Year-To-Date

Live

Seagate (Nasdaq: STX) shares have been on an absolute rally, up 156% year-to-date.

Storage of all kinds has seen explosive growth this year. Memory makers have performed extremely well and companies like SanDisk (Nasdaq: SNDK) have seen their shares take off. SanDisk is up an astounding 383%.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reports fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the close, entering with one of the hottest rebounds in tech hardware. The stock has soared more than 120% over the past year, powered by AI-linked storage demand, tighter supply discipline, and the commercial rollout of its HAMR-based Mozaic drives.

Last quarter, Seagate delivered EPS of $2.59 vs. $2.44 expected on revenue of $2.44 billion vs. $2.42 billion consensus, capping a 30% YoY surge. It was Seagate’s ninth straight quarter of gross-margin expansion, hitting a record 37.9%, with free cash flow doubling to $425 million. CEO Dave Mosley called fiscal 2025 one of the most profitable years in company history, underscoring demand for AI-driven cloud storage and Seagate’s cost discipline

What to Expect When Seagate Reports Tonight

Metric Consensus YoY
Revenue (Q1 FY26) $2.55B +17.7%
EPS (Q1 FY26, Normalized) $2.40 +51.9%
FY2026 Revenue $10.63B +16.9%
FY2026 EPS $10.77 +32.9%

Key Areas to Watch

  • HAMR/Mozaic adoption curve – Three hyperscalers qualified; 4TB-per-disk (Mozaic 4+) volume ramp targeted for 1H-26, with HAMR exabyte crossover in 2H-26. Margin accretion from capacity/Cost-per-TB should show up in guide color.

  • Cloud demand & BTO visibility – Management says nearline capacity is largely spoken for through mid-’26, with visibility building beyond; listen for confirms that demand > supply and any mix constraints from ongoing qualifications.

  • Gross-margin trajectory – After nine straight quarters of improvement to a 37.9% record, CFO guided to further expansion (mid-/high-30s on path to ~40%). Any step-up toward that threshold is stock-moving.

  • Cash returns & leverage – Q4 FCF $425M, net leverage ~1.8×; watch the cadence and sizing of share repurchases vs. CapEx re-normalizing to the 4–6% range.

  • AI at the edge – Management highlighted AI video/inferencing workloads, data-sovereignty replication, and edge-DC build-outs as secular HDD tailwinds. Expect color on enterprise OEM demand and edge use cases.

Live: Will Seagate (STX) Pop After Q1 Earnings?

Continue Reading

Live Coverage: Will Seagate Technology (STX) Skyrocket After 4Q Earnings?
Joel South | Jul 29, 2025

Live Coverage: Will Seagate Technology (STX) Skyrocket After 4Q Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
What Pushed Seagate Technology to a New High?
Chris Lange | Jan 29, 2018

What Pushed Seagate Technology to a New High?

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported its fiscal second quarter financial results before the markets opened on Monday. Overall this…
Live: Will DocuSign (DOCU) Soar After Its Earnings Announcement?
Joel South | Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will DocuSign (DOCU) Soar After Its Earnings Announcement?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%
Joel South | Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live: Will Worday Outperform Q4 Earnings Estimates Tonight?
Joel South | Aug 21, 2025

Live: Will Worday Outperform Q4 Earnings Estimates Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live: Is Samsara (IOT) Ready to Jump Post-Earnings Tonight?
Joel South | Sep 4, 2025

Live: Is Samsara (IOT) Ready to Jump Post-Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Live: Complete Teradyne’s Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

Live: Complete Teradyne’s Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published. Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like…
Live: Salesforce (CRM) Drops 4% After Issuing Disappointing Guidance
Joel South | Sep 3, 2025

Live: Salesforce (CRM) Drops 4% After Issuing Disappointing Guidance

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Seagate Technology Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Seagate Warning Spills Over, Even With Low Expectations Already Considered
Jon C. Ogg | Apr 13, 2016

Seagate Warning Spills Over, Even With Low Expectations Already Considered

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) has gone from bad to worse. After losing 3% during a day when the broad…

Top Gaining Stocks

Regeneron
REGN Vol: 2,125,894
+$69.17
+11.82%
$654.48
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 1,465,873
+$46.90
+8.58%
$593.76
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 30,009,430
+$7.14
+8.00%
$96.36
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 11,141,510
+$4.42
+5.83%
$80.26
Sherwin Williams
SHW Vol: 5,420,834
+$18.37
+5.47%
$354.45

Top Losing Stocks

Alexandria Real Estate Equities
ARE Vol: 12,263,387
-$14.93
19.17%
$62.94
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 3,138,156
-$36.26
11.68%
$274.31
Everest Group
EG Vol: 1,557,674
-$39.07
11.36%
$304.91
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 8,590,716
-$27.31
8.53%
$292.95
F5
FFIV Vol: 2,754,703
-$22.83
7.86%
$267.58