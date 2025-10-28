Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) delivered a commanding earnings beat on Tuesday, posting Q1 results that crushed expectations and signaled robust demand for high-capacity storage tied to AI infrastructure buildout. Revenue hit $2.63 billion, beating the $2.55 billion consensus by 3.1%, while non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 exceeded the $2.40 estimate and the high end of guided range. The stock traded at $223 at the close, but is now trading for nearly $233 after hours.

AI Storage Demand Fuels 21% Revenue Growth

The real story here is velocity. Revenue climbed 21% year-over-year from $2.17 billion, driven by strong demand for high-capacity storage products powering AI applications across cloud infrastructure. Gross profit surged 45% to $1.04 billion, with non-GAAP gross margin hitting a record 40.1%. Operating income jumped 72% to $694 million, and net income rose 80% to $549 million. This isn’t just a beat. It’s a signal that the storage industry has decisively moved past the 2023-24 downturn.

The Mozaic HAMR (Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording) product line now qualifies with five of the world’s largest cloud customers. That’s the competitive moat investors should watch. CEO Dave Mosley emphasized this point: “We are ramping shipments of our areal density-leading Mozaic HAMR products, which are now qualified with five of the world’s largest cloud customers.” This qualification represents validation that Seagate’s next-generation technology is production-ready and winning in the market.

Cash Generation Accelerates, But Balance Sheet Remains Constrained

Operating cash flow surged 460% year-over-year to $532 million, a meaningful indicator of underlying business health. Free cash flow reached $427 million. Management returned $182 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, including a 3% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.74 per share. The company repurchased 153,000 shares for $29 million.

One constraint worth noting: cash and equivalents declined 10.25% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, while capital expenditures jumped 54% to $105 million. Shareholders’ equity improved to negative $63 million from negative $1.3 billion a year ago. The balance sheet is healing, but Seagate remains leveraged. Higher capex reflects investment in manufacturing capacity to meet demand.

Key Figures

Revenue: $2.63B (vs. $2.55B expected); up 21% year-over-year

$2.63B (vs. $2.55B expected); up 21% year-over-year Non-GAAP EPS: $2.61 (vs. $2.40 expected); exceeded guided range high end

$2.61 (vs. $2.40 expected); exceeded guided range high end Gross Profit: $1.04B; up 45.24% year-over-year

$1.04B; up 45.24% year-over-year Non-GAAP Gross Margin: 40.1% (record level)

40.1% (record level) Operating Income: $694M; up 72.21% year-over-year

$694M; up 72.21% year-over-year Net Income: $549M; up 80% year-over-year

$549M; up 80% year-over-year Operating Cash Flow: $532M; up 460% year-over-year

$532M; up 460% year-over-year Free Cash Flow: $427M

I’d focus on the cash flow acceleration. It validates that revenue growth is translating to real profitability, not just accounting gains.

All the Need-To-Know Information From Seagate’s Conference Call

Here are three of the most important quotes from Seagate’s conference call.

“We now have 5 global CSPs qualified on Mozaic 3 plus terabyte per disk products, which can deliver capacities up to 36 terabytes per drive. We remain on track to qualify the remaining 3 global CSPs within the first half of calendar 2026.”

In short, Seagate is working with all the major cloud companies.

“This explosive growth is driving a sharp increase in unstructured data generation that creates demand for hard drive storage. Video content is a major contributor of unstructured data and is driving considerable demand for hard drives today from social media platforms to content delivery networks and online marketing. AI-generated videos promise to further fuel demand growth. There are already numerous text-to-video tools that democratize creativity by letting anyone generate professional quality videos from text, images or sketches. We see this trend already taking hold. For example, Google reports over 275 million videos were generated on its Bio platform within the first 5 months. With a 1-minute AI video being up to 20,000x larger than a 1,000 word text file, the data storage implications are clear. The rapid adoption and growing capability of these tools are already having a positive impact on the demand for storage.”

The bottom line here: Seagate is positioning itself as a major winner from video models like Sora.

“Additionally, longer-term agreements that we have with our global data center customers provide clear visibility through calendar 2027, reinforcing our view that these favorable demand conditions will persist. We remain focused on executing our HAMR-based product road map to support our customers’ growing exabyte needs and continue working with them to transition to higher capacity drives. There is no question that AI is reshaping hard drive demand by elevating the economic value of data and data storage.”

Translation: with visibility through 2027, these trends are here to stay.

Management Signals Confidence Into Q2

Mosley struck an optimistic tone in the company’s earnings release, framing AI as a structural tailwind. “AI is transforming how content is being consumed and generated, increasing the value of data and storage, and Seagate is well positioned for continued profitable growth.” The company guided Q2 revenue to $2.70 billion (plus or minus $100 million) and non-GAAP diluted EPS to $2.75 (plus or minus $0.20). That guidance factors in impacts from global tax changes and minimal tariff effects.

The midpoint of Q2 guidance implies another sequential beat if execution holds. Management’s tone reflects confidence without overreach. They’re acknowledging demand strength while staying disciplined on cost discipline and capital allocation.

What Investors Should Monitor

Seagate has now beaten earnings estimates for five consecutive quarters, with an average surprise of roughly 10%. The company has fully recovered from the 2023-24 industry downturn. Near-term focus should center on whether HAMR qualification momentum accelerates beyond the current five cloud customers and whether gross margin can sustain near the 40% level as production scales.