Live Coverage: Will Seagate Technology (STX) Skyrocket After 4Q Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Live Updates Live Coverage

Seagate Technology (Nasdaq: STX) reports fiscal Q4 2025 earnings after the close tonight, marking a potential inflection point after nearly two years of revenue contraction. Shares are up ~40% YTD as optimism around AI storage, HDD capacity ramps, and cost controls builds. This print will be a credibility check on that thesis, especially with hyperscaler spending trends and China recovery still volatile.

Consensus Estimates:

– Revenue: $1.72 billion

– EPS (Normalized): $0.91

– FY 2025 Revenue: $6.38 billion

– FY 2025 EPS: $2.50

These figures reflect a potential YoY return to top-line growth (+4.5%) in Q4, with FY25 still down ~5% vs. FY24 — but expectations are high for a sharper rebound in FY26.

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

Cloud Storage & AI Workload Demand- AI hyperscale training requires high-capacity storage at the edge and core.

Seagate is leaning into 24TB+ HDD demand for AI pipelines. Investors want proof of accelerating volume from U.S. hyperscalers and indications that new product adoption is broadening.

AI hyperscale training requires high-capacity storage at the edge and core. Seagate is leaning into 24TB+ HDD demand for AI pipelines. Investors want proof of accelerating volume from U.S. hyperscalers and indications that new product adoption is broadening. Nearline HDD Recovery Trajectory – Nearline drives make up >50% of revenue and drive gross margin leverage.

After three weak quarters, investors expect sequential growth in exabyte shipments and ASP stabilization. Management commentary on inventory normalization and hyperscaler forecasts will be critical.

Nearline drives make up >50% of revenue and drive gross margin leverage. After three weak quarters, investors expect sequential growth in exabyte shipments and ASP stabilization. Management commentary on inventory normalization and hyperscaler forecasts will be critical. Cost Discipline and Gross Margin Rebuild- Seagate’s earnings power is highly sensitive to gross margin swings.

Last quarter’s GM was 28.3%. Consensus expects a 100–150bps lift — investors will look for signs that volume leverage is driving margin expansion rather than temporary mix shifts.

Seagate’s earnings power is highly sensitive to gross margin swings. Last quarter’s GM was 28.3%. Consensus expects a 100–150bps lift — investors will look for signs that volume leverage is driving margin expansion rather than temporary mix shifts. China Demand Stabilization- China’s storage and surveillance end markets remain volatile post-COVID.

Seagate previously flagged uneven demand recovery. Look for updated regional performance and any FX or export control commentary.

What To Track

KPI Q3 FY25 Q4 FY25E Trend Exabytes Shipped 94.3 EB 100–110 EB ↑ est. Gross Margin 28.3% 29–30% ↑ slight Nearline HDD % of Rev ~52% est. ~55% est. ↑

What Changed Since Q2

Margins improved sequentially, driven by cost control and product mix.

Nearline HDD shipments bottomed; volumes guided higher in Q4.

Capex stayed lean despite capacity ramp; free cash flow inflected positive.

FY26 revenue expected to accelerate >15% — execution is now key.

How Seagate Stock Performed After Recent Earnings

Quarter EPS Surprise 1-Day Move 7-Day Move 14-Day Move Q3 FY25 +5.3% +4.6% +7.8% +9.1% Q2 FY25 +3.0% +2.2% +3.9% +4.4% Q1 FY25 -2.4% -1.7% -3.2% -2.8% Q4 FY24 +4.1% +1.3% +2.5% +3.1%

Seagate has averaged a +2.8% stock move 7 days post-earnings over the past four quarters.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!