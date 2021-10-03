This Is The Highest Grossing James Bond Of All Time

The new Jame Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as an agent of the British Secret Service. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first weekend. That means it is likely to become the highest-grossing movie in the series.

Bond was created by author Ian Fleming in 1953. By the time he died in 1964, three Bond films had been released–“Dr. No” in 1962, “From Russia with Love” in 1963, and “Goldfinger” in 1964. Before Craig, the most well-known actor to portray 007 was Sean Connery who played Bond in the first five films, and then the seventh.

Film research firm, The Numbers, puts total Bond movie ticket sales worldwide at $7.2 billion, which, as a franchise places it behind only The Marvel Comic Universe at $23.3 billion, and the Star Wars films at $10.3 billion.

Since Craig will be replaced soon (the announcement of new Bond actors is always a huge public relations event), the franchise will almost certainly continue for decades.

CNBC released a list of the Bond movies ranked by box office total sales based on Comscore data. The list was not adjusted for inflation. As a matter of fact:

In 1962, when the first James Bond film “Dr. No” was released in cinemas, a ticket cost just 70 cents. Nearly 60 years later, the average ticket price is around $9 and the dashing 007 is making his 25th appearance on the big screen.

The film at the top of the list is “Skyfall” made in 2012. It grossed $1.11 billion worldwide. Just behind it is “Spectre” released in 2015 with a gross of $881 million. The film in the series that brought in the least was “Dr. No”, the first installment. Unquestionably, if adjusted for inflation, it would jump up the ranking.

