This Is Every James Bond Movie Ranked Worst To Best

Bond…James Bond. He is probably the most famous spy in film history. Perhaps fitting to the secret agent character, 007 has gone through many changes since he was first introduced to movie fans in 1962.

From various actors’ portrayals and a wide range of villains to Bond films fitting the comedy as well as action thriller genres, there is much to love — and little to fix — about the British spy’s franchise.

24/7 Tempo has reviewed all movies in the series and ranked all the James Bond feature films from worst to best using online audience and critic ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and the Internet Movie Database.

Fans of the James Bond franchise suffered a major disappointment when it was announced that the release of the latest movie — “No Time to Die” — had been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now expected to be released in early October.

A total of six actors have played James Bond over the years – seven if you consider 1967’s “Casino Royale,” which was a parody Bond movie. Sean Connery, the first Bond, made the character his own and catapulted it to stardom with the release of “Dr. No” in 1962. Connery quit the franchise after seven film over fears of being typecast. The only other actor who played Bond as many times was Roger Moore. The upcoming flick “No Time to Die” will be Daniel Craig’s fifth stint as Bond — and his last.

Fortunately, while enthusiasts wait patiently for the latest installment, several classic Bond movies have been added to streaming services. Movie fans looking for something new, of any genre, have many options to choose from, and they can start here — these are the best movies you’ve never seen (that are available to stream).

To rank every James Bond movie, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on several measures from Internet Movie Database and Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. The index is a composite of the movies’ IMDb rating, Rotten Tomatoes audience score, and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score. All ratings were weighted equally. Supplemental data on domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services. Data was collected in April 2021.

