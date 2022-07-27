Respect for CNN Falls

Each year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index looks at consumer reactions to hundreds of brands across dozens of industries that range from food to cars to clothing. Its most recent study is called the “ACSI E-Business Study 2021-2022.” A total of 5,499 people were surveyed from July 2021 to June 2022.

The study looked at customer satisfaction with online properties that include social media, search engines, and news sites. In the first section of the study, Pinterest ranked first, and Facebook ranked last.

The news category covered the online versions of Fox News, USA Today, HuffPo, NBC News, The New York Times, ABC News, and CNN.

On a scale of 1 to 100, the average among all news sites was 73. This included data from a number of sites, some of which were not in the study. At the top of the list Fox News had a rating of 71, which slipped 1%.

At the far end of the grades for news sites, ABC News and CNN both had grades of 69. However, the rating was steady for ABC News when 2022 was compared with the previous year. CNN had the largest drop of the sites measured, by 3%.

The reasons for CNN’s performance are simply guesses. Ratings plunged after the presidential election, but that happened at several other sites. Management at CNN, which calls itself “The Most Trusted Name in News,” was thrown out in February of this year. There was a scandal that centered around popular host Chris Cuomo, who was also fired. Perhaps CNN had too many challenges that have appeared in American media headlines.

Whatever the cause, CNN is locked in a battle for market share among global news organizations. Low customer satisfaction makes winning the battle harder.