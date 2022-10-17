2022 NLCS Ticket Prices Are The Most Expensive Of All Time

As of Sunday morning, the average secondary market list price for the 2022 NLCS is $863, which is highest price for an NLCS since we began tracking the data in 2010. That price is 27% higher than the second series on the list, the 2013 match-up between the Cardinals and Dodgers. Below you can see the rest of the top 5:

Source: TicketIQ

As you might expect, with prices for the overall series so high both the Padres and Phillies also made the list of the top ten home team prices since 2010. With an average price of $1,032 for their home games at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies are number two on our list. They’re just $20 behind the top spot, the 2015 Chicago Cubs. The Padres have an average list price of $736 for games at Petco Park, good for number five on the list.

The get-in prices (cheapest tickets) for each game of the series range from $207 (game 1) to $433 (game 7) in San Diego, and $464 (game 3) to $479 (game 5) in Philly.

Source: TicketIQ

You can also check out the average price by game for the series below:

Source: TicketIQ