World Series Ticket Price In Philly Are 104% More Than In Houston

By Jesse Lawrence

As of Monday morning, the average secondary market list price for Phillies World Series home games is $3,228, which is more than double that average price for games in Houston ($1,584).

At a game-by-game level, average prices in Philly range from $3,007 for game 3, to $3,570 for a potential game 5, while games in Houston range from $1,333 for game 1 to $1,970 for a potential game 7.

In terms of get-in prices, Phillies ticket price start between $1,433 for game 3 and $1,720 for a potential game 5, while games in Houston range from $514 for game 1 to $767 for a potential game 7.

Source: TicketIQ

The price for Phillies home games is also the second-highest of any team since we started tracking the data in 2010. The only team that had a higher price was the 2016 Chicago Cubs, who had an average price of $6,641. The Astros, who are 3rd on the list for their 2017 home games against the Dodgers, rank 12th on the list for their 2022 home games.

Source: TicketIQ

TicketIQ MLB Playoff page