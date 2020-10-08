Secondary Market 2020 World Series Tickets Are Second Least Expensive Since 2010

By TicketIQ

2020 World Series tickets going went on sale this week, and this is how secondary market prices for this year’s World Series compared to previous seasons.

With capacity reduced to 11,500 fans, and games being played at a neutral site (Globe Life Field in Arlington), the average secondary market listing is $979 per seat, which is 49% less expensive than the $1,936 average price for last year’s World Series between the Nationals and Astros. It is also the second cheapest World Series since 2010. Only the 2011 Rangers – Cardinals series was lower with a $902 average price.

Game By Game Pricing:

