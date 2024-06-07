15 Most Popular Indie Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

Independent musical artists gained unprecedented recognition in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, thanks to the rise of digital technology and the Internet. Digital technology allowed musicians to create professional quality recordings without the need to book studio time or schedule sessions. The Internet provided independent artists with platforms to distribute and promote their music directly to audiences without relying on traditional record labels and other promotional outlets. So, which indie musicians does the baby boomer (1946-1964) generation prefer? Mining our information from the survey site yougov.com, 24/7 Wall St. has created a list of the 15 most popular indie musicians according to baby boomers, ranked from somewhat popular to uber popular. Continue reading to discover if your favorite made the cut.

15. Avril Lavigne

Years Active : 1999-

: 1999- Biggest Hits : Sk8er Boi, Complicated, Girlfriend

: Sk8er Boi, Complicated, Girlfriend Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 34%

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne became famous as a teen with her debut album Let Go. Her edgy lyrics and teenage rebellion resonated with Millennials, and, apparently, about 1/3 of their boomer parents/grandparents. I’ll admit to it. I’m a boomer who enjoys a lot of Lavigne’s music. I’m especially fond of Nobody’s Fool, a song about sticking up for oneself.

14. Goo Goo Dolls

Years Active : 1986-

: 1986- Biggest Hits : Name, Iris, Black Balloon

: Name, Iris, Black Balloon Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 36%

Coming in at number 14 on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular indie musicians according to baby boomers, hailing from Buffalo, New York, is the Goo Goo Dolls. While about one in three boomers have a favorable opinion of the band, it would undoubtedly be higher if we hadn’t been subjected to Iris to the point of wanting to stab our ears out. Or was that only me? I just want you to know who I am.

13. INXS

Years Active : 1977-2012

: 1977-2012 Biggest Hits : Original Sin, Mystify, Need You Tonight, Devil Inside

: Original Sin, Mystify, Need You Tonight, Devil Inside Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 36%

The Australian band INXS is yet another band with a favorable rating among a tad over 1/3 of boomers. The untimely demise of their charismatic frontman man Michael Hutchence ultimately led to the demise of the band. Though they limped along for over a decade with a cavalcade of lead singers, none could match Hutchence’s rizz.

12. Barenaked Ladies

Years Active : 1988-

: 1988- Biggest Hits : If I Had $10000000, Brian Wilson, It’s All Been Done

: If I Had $10000000, Brian Wilson, It’s All Been Done Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 36%

A Canadian rock band, Barenaked Ladies (BNL) is recognized for their eclectic musical style and witty lyrics. Their hits If I Had $1000000 and One Week, demonstrate their humorous and clever songwriting which has endeared them to about 1/3 of boomers. Witty and humorous isn’t everyone’s cuppa.

11. Patti Smith

Years Active : 1967-

: 1967- Biggest Hits : Because the Night

: Because the Night Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 36%

Patti Smith is a trailblazing musician and a pioneer of the punk rock movement. Her debut album, Horses, released in 1975, is a groundbreaking blend of raw, passionate vocals against a background of unpolished music. Like those who came before her (on our list), Smith is favored by about 1/3 of baby boomers. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Smith continues to tour at 77!

10. The Smashing Pumpkins

Years Active : 1988-2000; 2006-

: 1988-2000; 2006- Biggest Hits : Mayonaise, 1979, Cherub Rock

: Mayonaise, 1979, Cherub Rock Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 37%

Number 10 on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular indie musicians according to baby boomers is The Smashing Pumpkins from Chicago, Illinois. The band is led by frontman and only constant member Billy Corgan, whose distinctive vocals and intricate guitar work on hits like Tonight, Tonight and 1979 propelled the band into the mainstream. Four decades down the pike, a touch over 1/3 of the boomer generation continues to have a favorable opinion of The Smashing Pumpkins.

9. Counting Crows

Years Active : 1991-

: 1991- Biggest Hits : A Long December, Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby, Omaha, Mr. Jones, Round Here

: A Long December, Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby, Omaha, Mr. Jones, Round Here Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 38%

Another band that approximately 1/3 of boomers enjoy, Counting Crows hails from Berkeley, California. The band gained widespread acclaim with their debut album August and Everything After, featuring hits like Mr. Jones and Round Here. Frontman Adam Duritz’s introspective songwriting and top-notch vocals are central to the band’s appeal. And if you’re prone to earworms, I’m guessing the chorus or Mr. Jones is now wafting around in your brain.

8. Creed

Years Active :1994-

:1994- Biggest Hits : With Open Arms, One Last Breath, My Sacrifice

: With Open Arms, One Last Breath, My Sacrifice Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 43%

Fully two out of five baby boomers have a favorable opinion regarding Creed. The band, out of Tallahassee, Florida, courted the mainstream with the hits Higher and With Arms Wide Open. Creed’s ability to craft memorable melodies with introspective lyrics is responsible for growing their fanbase and allowing them to remain active on the music scene.

7. Nirvana/Kurt Cobain

Years Active : 1987-1994

: 1987-1994 Biggest Hits : Lithium, Smells Like Teen Spirit, Heart-Shaped Box

: Lithium, Smells Like Teen Spirit, Heart-Shaped Box Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 44%/Kurt Cobain 40%

Marginally more baby boomers have favorable opinions regarding Nirvana than their late frontman, Kurt Cobain. Nirvana burst onto the scene among the first of Seattle’s grunge bands. Their breakthrough album Nevermind, featuring the iconic track Smells Like Teen Spirit, catapulted Nirvana to global fame while defining a generation- Gen X. Though Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has proven he has the chops to front a rock band, after Cobain’s death, the band retired.

6. The Ramones

Years Active : 1974-1996

: 1974-1996 Biggest Hits : I Wanna Be Sedated, Blitzkrieg Bop, Sheena Is a Punk Rocker

: I Wanna Be Sedated, Blitzkrieg Bop, Sheena Is a Punk Rocker Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 46%

Regarded as one of the seminal punk rock bands with their fast-paced, stripped-down sound, catchy melodies, and irreverent lyrics, The Ramones ushered in a new era of music. Hits like Blitzkrieg Bop and I Wanna Be Sedated earned the band a dedicated following. Retired before the turn of the century, most of the original crew has moved on to the next realm, though their music remains an enduring legacy.

5. Foo Fighters

Years Active : 1994-

: 1994- Biggest Hits : Best of You, The Pretender, Monkey Wrench

: Best of You, The Pretender, Monkey Wrench Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 46%

Coming in at number five on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular indie musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is Foo Fighters. Fresh from Nirvana, Dave Grohl had a choice to make. Drum for another band, or become the frontman for his own? Thankfully, Grohl took the plunge, founding Foo Fighters. Grohl’s songwriting and the band’s electrifying live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase and mainstream success. So, it’s no surprise that nearly 1/2 of boomers hold Foo Fighters in high esteem.

4. Pearl Jam

Years Active : 1990-

: 1990- Biggest Hits : Even Flow, Better Man, Daughter, Dark Matter

: Even Flow, Better Man, Daughter, Dark Matter Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 49%

Emerging from the Seattle grunge scene, Pearl Jam has become one of the most iconic bands of the era. The introspective lyrics and impassioned vocals of frontman Eddie Vedder on hits like Jeremy, Alive, and Even Flow thrust them to international fame. Pearl Jam has faced backlash for its commitment to social issues, principally climate change and price gouging. Regardless, the band has a dedicated following and continues to tour and create.

3. Tracy Chapman

Years Active : 1986-

: 1986- Biggest Hits : Fast Car, Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution, Baby Can I Hold You

: Fast Car, Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution, Baby Can I Hold You Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 57%

It’s no surprise that Tracy Chapman is beloved by over half of responding baby boomers. A profoundly talented singer-songwriter, her soulful voice and poignant lyrics resonate with folks of all ages and diverse backgrounds, as evidenced by the success of Luke Combs cover of Fast Car. Like others on our list, Chapman’s music addresses social and political issues as she captivates listeners with her evocative storytelling and timeless melodies.

2. U2

Years Active : 1976-

: 1976- Biggest Hits : With or Without You, Pride (In the Name of Love), I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

: With or Without You, Pride (In the Name of Love), I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 58%

Irish rock band U2 has achieved immense success with albums like The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby. Their music explores themes of spirituality and social justice. Their exceptional live performances have solidified their reputation as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Therefore, it totally makes sense that three out of five baby boomers give U2 a thumbs up.

1. Hootie and the Blowfish

Years Active :1986-2008; 2018-

:1986-2008; 2018- Biggest Hits : Hold My Hand, Let Her Cry, Only Wanna Be With You

: Hold My Hand, Let Her Cry, Only Wanna Be With You Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 64%

Coming in at the top of 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular indie musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is none other than Hootie and the Blowfish. Straight outta Columbia, South Carolina, Hootie & the Blowfish’s breakthrough album Cracked Rear View launched the band into the mainstream. Carried by vocalist Darius Rucker’s soulful, silky-smooth vocals, the band’s blend of roots rock, pop, and country created a buzz. Chart toppers Hold My Hand and Only Wanna Be with You helped to make Hootie a successful band. Following a decade-long break, the band re-formed in 2018, releasing new music in support of their tour.

