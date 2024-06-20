10 Most Popular Latin Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Stephen Dunn / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The 24th Annual Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony was held Sunday, June 9th, in Miami. Latin music has a rhythmic energy that is incredibly infectious. Whether it’s the pulsating beat of salsa, or the lively melodies of cumbia, Latin music has a way of captivating listeners and inspiring them to move. Which Latin musicians do the majority of baby boomers enjoy? Here’s a hint: Number three on our list won the Legend award during Sunday’s ceremony. So, put on your dancing shoes and grab la cerveza fria as we count down the list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked from number 10 to numero uno, according to survey site yougov.com

10. Celia Cruz

Years Active : 1948-2003 (her death)

: 1948-2003 (her death) Biggest Hits : Guantanamera, Juancito Trucupey, Quimbara

: Guantanamera, Juancito Trucupey, Quimbara Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 32%

The Queen of Salsa

Celia Cruz was a Cuban singer whose powerful voice and vibrant personality made her an icon in Latin music. Known as the Queen of Salsa, Cruz recorded an astounding 38 albums over her career, garnering two Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards. Exiled from her homeland after Fidel Castro seized power, Cruz lived in New Jersey until her death at 77 from cancer.

9. Bad Bunny

Years Active : 2013-

: 2013- Biggest Hits : MÍA, Si Veo a Tu Mamá

: MÍA, Si Veo a Tu Mamá Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 35%

Cross-Generational Appeal

Coming in at number nine on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked, is a bit of a surprise. Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Bad Bunny has surged to international fame with his unique blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and urban music. His catchy melodies, socially conscious lyrics, and effervescent stage persona have rocketed Bad Bunny to international fame. From sold-out stadium shows to being one of the most streamed artists on Spotify, Bad Bunny’s appeal crosses generational boundaries.

8. Marc Anthony

Years Active : 1988-

: 1988- Biggest Hits : Vivir Mi Vida, I Need To Know

: Vivir Mi Vida, I Need To Know Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 43%

Living His Life

Number six on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked got his start singing in the church choir. Puerto Rican-American singer, songwriter, actor, and producer Marc Anthony is popular for his powerful voice and emotional performances, Anthony’s career spans decades, marked by numerous Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. Beyond music, Anthony has ventured into acting, making him a double threat.

7. Julio Iglesias

Years Active : 1968-

: 1968- Biggest Hits : To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before, Hey, Moonlight Lady

: To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before, Hey, Moonlight Lady Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 49%

Making Us Swoon Since 1968

A professional soccer player prior to becoming a professional heartthrob, Julio Iglesias is a multi-talented Latin music star. It wasn’t his athletic prowess, but his smooth voice and romantic ballads that propelled Julio Iglesias onto the global stage. Fluent in seven languages, Iglesias recorded his music in 14 different languages in a career that spans over half a century. He has produced 80 albums that have sold over 300 million records, cementing his status as a Latin music icon.

6. Ricky Martin

Years Active : 1984-

: 1984- Biggest Hits : Livin’ la Vida Loca, Shake Your Bon-Bon

: Livin’ la Vida Loca, Shake Your Bon-Bon Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 50%

Livin’ His Crazy Life

Coming in at number six on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is Ricky Martin. Martin began his career as a member of the Latin boy band Menudo from 1984 to 1989. Menudo was highly successful during the 1980s, and Martin’s time with the band laid the foundation for his solo career. The Puerto Rican singer, actor, and author, claimed his place as a Latin music icon beginning with the hit single Livin’ la Vida Loca, followed by a slew of other hits.

5. Enrique Iglesias

Years Active : 1995-

: 1995- Biggest Hits : Bailamos, Hero, Takin’ Back My Love

: Bailamos, Hero, Takin’ Back My Love Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 51%

Like Father, Like Son

Son of the legendary Julio Iglesias, Enrique Iglesias entered the Latin music arena with his self-titled album in 1995, featuring the hit Bailamos. Iglesias, like his father, sings romantic ballads. Interestingly, his chart-topping duet with Whitney Houston, Could I Have This Kiss Forever, was recorded on two different continents without the two musicians ever meeting! Enrique Iglesias is fluent in English, Spanish, and Russian, but is only comfortable singing in English and Spanish.

4. Selena

Years Active : 1981-1995 (her death)

: 1981-1995 (her death) Biggest Hits : No Me Queda Mas, Buenos Amigos, Lose You To Love Me

: No Me Queda Mas, Buenos Amigos, Lose You To Love Me Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 59%

Gone Too Soon

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, known simply as Selena, was a rising star in the world of Tejano music. Selena’s captivating voice and dynamic stage presence made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. Her breakthrough was her Grammy Award-winning album Live! in 1993. Two years later, Selena was murdered by the president of her fan club. Her untimely death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans while cementing her legacy as an icon of Latin music.

3. Gloria Estefan

Years Active : 1975-

: 1975- Biggest Hits : Si Voy a Perderte” / “Don’t Wanna Lose You, Do That Conga,

: Si Voy a Perderte” / “Don’t Wanna Lose You, Do That Conga, Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 59%

Legend

Coming in at number 3 on 24/7 Wall Street.’s list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is Havana-born Gloria Estefan. At the tender age of two, Estefan and her family emigrated to Miami, Florida. As the lead singer of the Miami Sound Machine, Estefan gained international fame with hits like Do That Conga and Rhythm Is Gonna Get You. Her powerful voice, infectious rhythms, and dynamic stage presence have helped this legend sell over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling female artists ever.

2. Carlos Santana

Years Active : 1965-

: 1965- Biggest Hits : Smooth, The Game of Love (featuring Michelle Branch)

: Smooth, The Game of Love (featuring Michelle Branch) Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 65%

The Man

Though initially eliciting a chuckle, it quickly hit me that Carlos Santana rebranded him around the time Supernatural came out. Released in 1999, Supernatural marked a magnificent resurgence for Santana. The album featured collaborations with contemporary artists such as Rob Thomas, Eric Clapton, and Lauryn Hill. Supernatural‘s lead single, Smooth, featuring Rob Thomas, became a massive hit, earning multiple Grammy Awards, allowing Santana to recapture fame and acclaim at the turn of the new century.

1. Santana

Years Active : 1965-

: 1965- Biggest Hits : Soul Sacrifice, Oye Como Va, Black Magic Woman

: Soul Sacrifice, Oye Como Va, Black Magic Woman Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 68%

The Band

Topping 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 10 most popular Latin musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is the band Santana. Santana, the iconic guitarist, and his eponymous band revolutionized rock music in the late 1960s-70s with their fusion of Latin rhythms, blues, and psychedelic rock. Driven by hits like Evil Ways and Black Magic Woman, the band’s debut album, Santana, released in 1969, showcased Carlos Santana’s virtuosic guitar playing and the band’s distinctive sound. Abraxas, Santana’s sophomore release featured the now-classic Oye Cómo Va, written and originally recorded by Tito Puente.