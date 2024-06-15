15 Most Popular Punk Rock Artists According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

Punk emerged in the 1970s as a reaction to the commercialization of mainstream rock music. The movement originated in the United States and the United Kingdom with bands like the Ramones and the Sex Pistols leading the charge. Punk is defined by its fast-paced, often minimalist music and irreverent lyrics, flouting societal norms and established conventions. The baby boomer generation was front and center during its unfolding, which is manifest in 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular punk rock artists according to baby boomers: ranked. Gleaned from the survey site yougov.com, continue reading to see if your favorite punk rocker made the final cut.

15. The Offspring

Years Active : 1984-

: 1984- Biggest Hits : Come Out and Play, The Kids Aren’t Alright, Self Esteem

: Come Out and Play, The Kids Aren’t Alright, Self Esteem Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 13%

Hailing from Garden Grove, California, The Offspring is among the most successful American punk rock bands ever. Though it took a decade, their hit Come Out and Play from their third album Smash catapulted The Offspring into the mainstream. Like every good punk rock band, The Offspring’s lyrics contain the requisite disdain for the establishment.

14. Siouxsie and the Banshees

Years Active : 1976-1996

: 1976-1996 Biggest Hits : Switch, Hong Kong Garden, Metal Postcard (Mittageisen)

: Switch, Hong Kong Garden, Metal Postcard (Mittageisen) Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 14%

Post-punk/gothic rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees led by singer Siouxsie Sioux, was known for its dark sound and Sioux’s haunting vocals. Sioux’s lyrics are equally as haunting, hinting at mental illness, sexual abuse, and the general ennui of life. Though the band split up in 1996, Sioux has continued to influence the music world, primarily as a songwriter.

13. Sublime

Years Active : 1988-1996; 2023-

: 1988-1996; 2023- Biggest Hits : What I Got, Santeria

: What I Got, Santeria Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 16%

In the thirteenth position on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular punk rock artists according to baby boomers: ranked is Sublime. Hailing from Long Beach California, Sublime’s music was punk infused with a dash of ska and a side of reggae. The band disbanded after the untimely death of lead singer Bradley Nowell in 1996. As of 2023, Bradley’s son, Jakob Nowell, has joined the rebanded group to continue the legacy this father started.

12. Henry Rollins

Years Active : 1980-

: 1980- Biggest Hits : Damaged, Police Story (Black Flag); Liar, Low Self-Opinion (Rollins Band)

: Damaged, Police Story (Black Flag); Liar, Low Self-Opinion (Rollins Band) Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 16%

Renaissance man Henry Rollins is a musician, actor, writer, and spoken word artist best known as the frontman of the hardcore punk band Black Flag. Rollins’ politically charged lyrics and outspokenness were front and center on the punk rock scene in the 1980s. Rollins has recently moved to Nashville while hinting at a surprise in the works. Will he be adding country crooner to his list of accolades?

11. Courtney Love

Years Active :

: Biggest Hits :

: Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 22%

Best known as the frontwoman of the alternative rock band Hole, Courtney Love was a central figure in the punk movement. Her confrontational stage presence struggles with addiction, and her marriage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain overshadowed her musical abilities. Hole’s album Live Through This is ranked number 106 on Rolling Stone’s 2020 List of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

10. Iggy Pop

Years Active : 1967-

: 1967- Biggest Hits : Search and Destroy, I Wanna Be Your Dog (Stooges); Lust For Life, The Passenger (solo)

: Search and Destroy, I Wanna Be Your Dog (Stooges); Lust For Life, The Passenger (solo) Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 23%

As the frontman of the Stooges, Iggy Pop’s wild stage antics and primal vocals revolutionized rock music in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Pop’s influence, with his rebellious persona and boundary-pushing artistry, continues to inspire generations of musicians. Speaking of the Stooges, sort of odd that they didn’t make the cut.

9. Sex Pistols/Sid Vicious

Years Active : 1975-1978

: 1975-1978 Biggest Hits : God Save The Queen, Pretty Vacant, No Feelings

: God Save The Queen, Pretty Vacant, No Feelings Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: Sex Pistols 26%/Sid Vicious 17%

Number nine on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular punk rock artists according to baby boomers: ranked is The Sex Pistols. This truly punk band’s aggressive sound and anti-establishment attitude played a pivotal role in the punk movement. Their only album Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols is considered one of the most influential punk records of all time. The Sex Pistols weren’t just playing punk music, they were embodying the lifestyle to the point that the band imploded after only three years.

8. Blink-182/Travis Barker

Years Active : 1992-2005; 2009-

: 1992-2005; 2009- Biggest Hits : All the Small Things, I Miss You, Borde To Death

: All the Small Things, I Miss You, Borde To Death Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: Blink-182: 27%/Travis Barker 17%

Consisting of members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, Blink-182 is a punk band from Poway, California. Their catchy melodies and humorous lyrics connect with a broad demographic. Not even a plane crash and a cancer diagnosis could get the better of Blink-182.

7. Adam Ant

Years Active : 1977-

: 1977- Biggest Hits : Goody Two Shoes, Wonderful, Strip, Prince Charming, Stand and Deliver

: Goody Two Shoes, Wonderful, Strip, Prince Charming, Stand and Deliver Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 28%

With his distinctive style blending elements of punk, glam rock, and post-punk, Adam Ant is a cultural icon. His flamboyant style and charismatic stage presence propelled him to international stardom in the latter part of the 20th century.

6. Simple Minds

Years Active : 1977-

: 1977- Biggest Hits : Don’t You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself

: Don’t You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking, Sanctify Yourself Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 31%

The John Hughes film The Breakfast Club forever etched the strains of Don’t You (Forget About Me) into baby boomers’ brains. The Scottish not really very punk band had a more esoteric sound with emotive lyrics. Simple Minds continues to tour, much to the delight of its dedicated fanbase.

5. The Clash

Years Active : 1976-1986

: 1976-1986 Biggest Hits : Should I Stay or Should I Go, London Calling

: Should I Stay or Should I Go, London Calling Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 33%

Despite their relatively short tenure, The Clash had a profound impact on punk and alternative music. Recognized for their socially and politically charged lyrics and their passionate live performances, Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, and Topper Headon, citing physical and creative exhaustion, the band broke up in 1986.

4. Ozzy and Kelly Osborne

Year Active : 2003

: 2003 Biggest Hit : Changes

: Changes Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 36%

Coming in 4th on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular punk rock artists according to baby boomers: ranked is a band with a discography consisting of one song. Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne released a cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes, which appeared on Kelly’s debut album Shut Up! I guess it really spoke to one in three boomers.

3. Devo

Years Active : 1973-

: 1973- Biggest Hits : Whip It, Girl U Want, Freedom of Choice

: Whip It, Girl U Want, Freedom of Choice Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 37%

More new wave/techno-pop than punk, Devo nonetheless forged their legacy with experimental, alternative ideas about music. Consisting of brothers Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh and Gerald and Bob Casales, DEVO is recognized for its kitschy stage attire, especially the red energy domes they sported on their heads.

2. Talking Heads

Years Active : 1975-1991

: 1975-1991 Biggest Hits : Burning Down The House, This Must Be The Place, Road To Nowhere, Psycho Killer

: Burning Down The House, This Must Be The Place, Road To Nowhere, Psycho Killer Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 42%

Headquartered in New York, New York, the Talking Heads, were more alt-rock than punk rock. The trio of Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison, supported frontman David Byrne, who was the principal writer for the band. Byrne’s quirky lyrics and funky beats propelled the band to international stardom.

1. The Police

Years Active : 1977-1986

: 1977-1986 Biggest Hits : Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Message In A Bottle

: Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, Message In A Bottle Percentage of baby boomers who have a favorable opinion: 62%

Number one on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 15 most popular punk rock artists according to baby boomers: ranked is The Police. Composed of Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland, the band blended elements of rock, punk, and reggae. As their frontman and primary writer, Sting went on to achieve uber fame as a solo artist.

