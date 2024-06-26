17 Most Popular Soul & Funk Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

June 22, 2024 marked the return of the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival in Richmond, Virginia, following a five-year hiatus of the venerable event. Soul, funk, and R&B are the heartbeat of America. Rooted in the rich history of African/African American culture, their pulsating rhythms and infectious melodies invite listeners to dance, reflect, and connect to their deepest emotions. Gathering data from the survey site yougov.com, 24/7 Wall St. has fashioned a list of the 17 most popular soul and funk musicians according to baby boomers: ranked from decently popular to mega-popular. Even digging to number 17, it’s astounding how many incredible artists, like James Brown and Sam Cooke, are farther down the list. Continue reading to discover whether your favorite musician made the cut.

17. Donna Summer

Years Active : 1968-2012 (her death)

: 1968-2012 (her death) Biggest Hits : Love To Love You Baby, Hot Girls, Last Dance

: Love To Love You Baby, Hot Girls, Last Dance Fun Fact : Donna Summer played Steve Urkel’s Aunt Oona on Family Matters.

: Donna Summer played Steve Urkel’s Aunt Oona on Family Matters. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 75%

The Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, enters our list at number 17 with three out of four boomers holding her in high regard. Donna Summer defined the disco era of the late 1970s. Her hits Hot Stuff, Bad Girls, and Last Dance were thrumming through dance clubs around the globe. Though she left the planet too soon, taken by lung cancer at age 63, Donna Summer left the world a better place with her music.

16. The Pointer Sisters

Years Active : 1970-

: 1970- Biggest Hits : Jump (For My Love), He’s So Shy, Slow Hand, I’m So Excited

: Jump (For My Love), He’s So Shy, Slow Hand, I’m So Excited Fun Fact : The Pointer Sisters continue to perform with subsequent generations filling in for dearly departed members.

: The Pointer Sisters continue to perform with subsequent generations filling in for dearly departed members. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 77%

The Pointer Sisters perform a blend of R&B, funk, pop, disco, and soul music. Originally composed of sisters Ruth, Anita, Bonnie, and June Pointer, the group achieved chart-topping success with I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love), and Automatic. The Pointer Sisters’ infectious energy, sibling harmonies, and genre-crossing style influenced future generations of artists. The ladies continue to perform, replacing departed sisters with daughters, and more recently, granddaughters!

15. Dionne Warwick

Years Active : 1955-

: 1955- Biggest Hits : Walk On By, Do You Know The Way To San Jose, Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart

: Walk On By, Do You Know The Way To San Jose, Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart Fun Fact : Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston are/were first cousins.

: Dionne Warwick and Whitney Houston are/were first cousins. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 78%

Seventy years into her career, Dionne Warwick has become as well known for her tenure at the Psychic Friends Network and her entertaining tweets as she is for her incredible singing voice. What a set of pipes! Warwick’s collaboration with songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David produced classics like Walk On By, I Say a Little Prayer, and Do You Know the Way to San Jose. Her astounding vocals garnered her international acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards.

14. Lionel Richie

Years Active : 1968-

: 1968- Biggest Hits : All Night Long (All Night), Hello, Say You, Say Me, Dancing on the Ceiling

: All Night Long (All Night), Hello, Say You, Say Me, Dancing on the Ceiling Fun Fact : Lionel Richie has a degree in economics from the Tuskegee Institute.

: Lionel Richie has a degree in economics from the Tuskegee Institute. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 78%

Lionel Richie rose to fame as a member of the funk and soul band the Commodores before launching a successful solo career. A highly acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer, Richie’s solo hits include Hello, All Night Long (All Night), and Endless Love (a duet with Diana Ross). Lionel Richie’s memorable melodies and romantic lyrics earned him four Grammy Awards, including Best Song of 1985 for We Are the World, which he co-wrote with Michael Jackson.

13. Four Tops

Years Active : 1953

: 1953 Biggest Hits : I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving

: I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out, Baby I Need Your Loving Fun Fact : Levi Stubbs was the voice of the man-eating plant Audrey II in the movie Little Shop of Horrors .

: Levi Stubbs was the voice of the man-eating plant Audrey II in the movie . Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 79%

Coming in at lucky 13 on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 17 most popular soul & funk musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is the Four Tops. The quartet of Levi Stubbs, Abdul “Duke” Fakir, Lawrence Payton, and Renaldo “Obie” Benson were together for 41 years without a lineup change. Their distinctive blend of R&B, soul, and pop music made them one of Motown’s most beloved acts, earning them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, class of 1990.

12. Otis Redding

Years Active : 1958-1967 (his death)

: 1958-1967 (his death) Biggest Hits : Dock of the Bay, My Girl, Mr. Pitiful, Try a Little Tenderness

: Dock of the Bay, My Girl, Mr. Pitiful, Try a Little Tenderness Fun Fact : Otis Redding was the first artist to have a posthumous number one record.

: Otis Redding was the first artist to have a posthumous number one record. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

His life tragically cut short in a plane crash at the tender age of 26, Otis Redding nevertheless left an enduring legacy. Redding was an incredibly talented musician and songwriter who penned several hits for others, including Aretha Franklin’s megahit Respect. Though he has been dead for over twice as long as he was alive, his songs continue to show up on the soundtrack of our lives.

11. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

Years Active : 1965-1972

: 1965-1972 Biggest Hits : Tears of a Clown, Love Machine

: Tears of a Clown, Love Machine Fun Fact : William Robinson received the nickname Smokey from his Uncle.

: William Robinson received the nickname Smokey from his Uncle. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

Smokey Robinson and the Miracles were a Motown group recognized for their tight harmonies. The group achieved widespread success throughout the 1960s with hits like Shop Around, You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, and The Tracks of My Tears. Smokey Robinson, who was also a prolific songwriter and producer, penned many of their hits as well as songs for other Motown artists.

10. Commodores

Years Active : 1968-

: 1968- Biggest Hits : Brick House, Three Times a Lady, Easy, Still

: Brick House, Three Times a Lady, Easy, Still Fun Fact : All of the original members of the group attended the Tuskegee Institute

: All of the original members of the group attended the Tuskegee Institute Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 81%

The Commodores are a funk and soul band from the 1970s and 80s. The versatile band performed energetic funk like Brick House as well as soulful ballads like Easy and Three Times a Lady. Lionel Richie played a significant role in their success before embarking on a highly successful solo career.

9. Diana Ross

Years Active : 1959-

: 1959- Biggest Hits : Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Touch Me in the Morning, Endless Love

: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Touch Me in the Morning, Endless Love Fun Fact : Diana Ross has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards but has never taken one home.

: Diana Ross has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards but has never taken one home. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 82%

Number nine on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 17 most popular soul & funk musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is a lady who sang the blues. Diana Ross is an iconic singer and actress who rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes, one of Motown’s most successful acts. Ross launched an equally triumphant solo career in the 1970s, delivering the chart-toppers Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and I’m Coming Out. Beyond her musical achievements, Ross has enjoyed an astounding acting career, earning an Academy Award nomination for her role in Lady Sings the Blues.

8. Marvin Gaye

Years Active : 1957-1984 (his death)

: 1957-1984 (his death) Biggest Hits : Mercy, Mercy Me, What’s Goin’ On, Heard it Through the Grapevine, Let’s Get It On, Sexual Healing

: Mercy, Mercy Me, What’s Goin’ On, Heard it Through the Grapevine, Let’s Get It On, Sexual Healing Fun Fact : Marvin added the “e” to his last name to differentiate himself from his father, Marvin Gay, Sr.

: Marvin added the “e” to his last name to differentiate himself from his father, Marvin Gay, Sr. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 82%

Marvin Gaye was a profoundly talented singer, songwriter, and producer who had a lasting impact on soul music. His hits What’s Goin’ On and Mercy, Mercy Me succinctly captured the social and political issues of the era, establishing Gaye as an activist. His life was tragically cut short at the hand of his own father, who shot him in cold blood following an argument, but his music lives on.

7. Gladys Knight

Years Active : 1948-

: 1948- Biggest Hits : Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye

: Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye Fun Fact : At the tender age of eight, Gladys Knight won Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour

: At the tender age of eight, Gladys Knight won Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 82%

A singer, songwriter, and actress celebrated for her powerful voice and emotive performances, Gladys Knight gained fame as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips, a group that achieved widespread success with hits like Midnight Train to Georgia and Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye). Knight got her start singing in church at the age of four, before winning Ted Mack’s Original Amateur Hour at the age of eight. That was only the beginning of an amazing career that spans over half a century.

6. Stevie Wonder

Years Active : 1961-

: 1961- Biggest Hits : Fingertips, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Superstition, Boogie on Reggae Woman, I Just Called to Say I Love You

: Fingertips, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Superstition, Boogie on Reggae Woman, I Just Called to Say I Love You Fun Fact : Little Stevie Wonder is the youngest artist to have a number one sing on the Billboard charts

: Little Stevie Wonder is the youngest artist to have a number one sing on the Billboard charts Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 83%

A prodigy who signed his first record deal before he was a teenager, Stevie Wonder’s song Fingertips hit number one around the time he turned 13. Wonder’s prolific career has earned him numerous awards, including 20+ Grammy Awards. His extraordinary talent and impact on music are unparalleled. Beyond the music, Stevie Wonder is an ordained minister whose message is love.

5. Aretha Franklin

Years Active : 1954-2017

: 1954-2017 Biggest Hits : Respect, Think, Chain of Fools, Who’s Zoomin’ Who

: Respect, Think, Chain of Fools, Who’s Zoomin’ Who Fun Fact : Aretha Franklin was the first female inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, class of 1987.

: Aretha Franklin was the first female inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, class of 1987. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 83%

Entering 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 17 most popular soul & funk musicians according to baby boomers: ranked is the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Franklin was a groundbreaking singer/songwriter whose career spanned over five decades. Born in 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee, Franklin’s powerful and emotive voice became synonymous with soul music, gospel, R&B, and jazz. She achieved legendary status with hits like Respect, Natural Woman, and Think. Beyond her musical achievements, Franklin was a cultural icon and activist. Aretha Franklin used her platform to advocate for civil rights and social justice causes.

4. Earth, Wind, and Fire

Years Active :1969-

:1969- Biggest Hits : September, After the Love Has Gone, Shining Star, Fantasy, Reasons

: September, After the Love Has Gone, Shining Star, Fantasy, Reasons Fun Fact : Among a host of members, the band had three brothers: Maurice, Verdine, and Fred White.

: Among a host of members, the band had three brothers: Maurice, Verdine, and Fred White. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 85%

The legendary band known for their eclectic blend of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, disco, pop, rock, and dance music, Earth, Wind & Fire achieved immense popularity in the 1970s and 80s with hits like September, Boogie Wonderland, and Shining Star. The band’s music celebrates positivity, spirituality, and unity with infectious rhythms and uplifting lyrics. Bandleader and primary writer Maurice White who has variously been described as a visionary, saw the need to include his talented brothers in his group.

3. The Temptations

Years Active : 1960-

: 1960- Biggest Hits : Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me), Papa Was A Rolling Stone

: Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me), Papa Was A Rolling Stone Fun Fact : The Temptations were the first Motown group to win a Grammy Award.

: The Temptations were the first Motown group to win a Grammy Award. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 86%

Their smooth harmonies and distinctive choreography has left an enduring impact on soul music. The Temptations, originally composed of Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, David Ruffin, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams, charted with timeless tunes like My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, and Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone. Their ability to blend soulful vocals with sophisticated dance routines solidified their place as one of the most popular soul and funk groups of all time.

2. Tina Turner

Years Active : 1956-2023 (her death)

: 1956-2023 (her death) Biggest Hits : What’s Love Got to Do with It, We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

: What’s Love Got to Do with It, We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Fun Fact : Ike Turner trademarked the name Tina Turner with the idea that he might have a string of them.

: Ike Turner trademarked the name Tina Turner with the idea that he might have a string of them. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 86%

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville Tennessee, Tina Turner is a legendary singer/songwriter and actress. She is recognized for her powerful vocals, mesmerizing stage presence, and resilience. Rising to fame in the 1960s alongside her then-husband Ike Turner in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, Ike trademarked the name Tina Turner, thinking he could simply replace his wife should she ever leave. embarked on a solo career that catapulted her to international stardom. Hits like What’s Love Got to Do with It, and Private Dancer, coupled with her acting career cemented Tina Turner’s status as a superstar.

1. The Supremes

Years Active : 1959-

: 1959- Biggest Hits : Baby Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, Come See About Me, I Hear a Symphony

: Baby Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, Come See About Me, I Hear a Symphony Fun Fact : Diana Ross became the lead singer for the Supremes in 1962. The group had their first number one song in 1964.

: Diana Ross became the lead singer for the Supremes in 1962. The group had their first number one song in 1964. Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 88%

Landing in the number one position on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 17 most popular funk and soul artists according to baby boomers; ranker is The Supremes. Led by the iconic Diana Ross who was backed by Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, The Supremes epitomized the Motown sound with hits like Where Did Our Love Go, Baby Love, and Stop! In the Name of Love. Their polished, glamorous style held crossover appeal, thrusting the trio into the public arena against the backdrop of civil rights and integration. The Supremes’ music has stood the test of time and continues to be embraced worldwide.