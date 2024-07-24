Military

This Military Firearm Introduced Before WWI Still Sees Everyday Use

The Colt M1911 is one of the most iconic firearms of the modern era. This service pistol has been in use by the U.S. military for more than a century. It was officially introduced to service in 1911, hence its name, and it was designed by renowned gunsmith John Browning who would also go on to design the iconic M2 machine gun.

Overall, this gun was developed to address the problems with revolvers of the time. Browning’s design used a short recoil firing mechanism and was one of the earliest service pistols to feature a detachable box magazine, which would revolutionize and popularize the technology. The design would influence pistols, and other firearms, for decades to come. (From flintlocks to future weapons, the evolution of firearms throughout history.)

Although the M1911 was officially replaced by the Beretta M9 in 1985 as the standard U.S. military sidearm, it still sees service in various capacities. A handful of Special Forces units and some civilian law enforcement prefer this pistol for its stopping power and ergonomics. However, there are a number of other guns that see everyday use as well in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at guns used by the U.S. Army. To identify the most commonly used U.S. Army guns, 24/7 Wall St. referenced data from a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications, including the Army’s Weapon Systems Handbook to identify every standard-issue gun in the U.S. Army. These guns were ranked chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of firearm, range, caliber, and manufacturer from the Military Factory.

The Colt M1911 is one of many guns used by the U.S military and its enduring popularity has earned it over decades of service. (This is every gun used by the U.S. Marines.)

Here is a look at the most common guns in the U.S. Army:

28. Colt M1911

Source: Courtesy of Colt
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1911
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber: .45 ACP

27. M2 Browning

Source: UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1921
  • Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

26. Mossberg Model 500

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

25. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Source: CherriesJD / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

24. Saco Mk 19

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber: 40x53mm

23. Mossberg Model 590

Source: Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

22. Fabrique Nationale M240

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

21. FIM-92 Stinger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Air defense missile system
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber: 70mm

20. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO

19. Remington M24 SWS

M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

18. SIG-Sauer P228

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

17. Beretta M9

Source: Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

16. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Type: Automatic rifle
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

15. M4 Carbine

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

14. FGM-148 Javelin

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber: 127mm

13. Benelli M4 Super 90

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

12. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

Source: KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: HK 4.6x30mm

11. Mk 14

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

10. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Source: Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

9. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Source: Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

8. M110 SASS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

7. Barrett M107

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 2008
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

6. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 40x46mm SR

5. Brugger & Thomet APC9

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Modular personal defense weapon
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Brugger & Thomet
  • Caliber: 9x19mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP

4. Heckler & Koch HK M27

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

3. Remington M2010 ESR

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum

2. Heckler & Koch HK 45

Source: Ckindel / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: .45 ACP

1. SIG-Sauer P320

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
