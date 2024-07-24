This Military Firearm Introduced Before WWI Still Sees Everyday Use Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

The Colt M1911 is one of the most iconic firearms of the modern era. This service pistol has been in use by the U.S. military for more than a century. It was officially introduced to service in 1911, hence its name, and it was designed by renowned gunsmith John Browning who would also go on to design the iconic M2 machine gun.

Overall, this gun was developed to address the problems with revolvers of the time. Browning’s design used a short recoil firing mechanism and was one of the earliest service pistols to feature a detachable box magazine, which would revolutionize and popularize the technology. The design would influence pistols, and other firearms, for decades to come. (From flintlocks to future weapons, the evolution of firearms throughout history.)

Although the M1911 was officially replaced by the Beretta M9 in 1985 as the standard U.S. military sidearm, it still sees service in various capacities. A handful of Special Forces units and some civilian law enforcement prefer this pistol for its stopping power and ergonomics. However, there are a number of other guns that see everyday use as well in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at guns used by the U.S. Army. To identify the most commonly used U.S. Army guns, 24/7 Wall St. referenced data from a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications, including the Army’s Weapon Systems Handbook to identify every standard-issue gun in the U.S. Army. These guns were ranked chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of firearm, range, caliber, and manufacturer from the Military Factory.

The Colt M1911 is one of many guns used by the U.S military and its enduring popularity has earned it over decades of service. (This is every gun used by the U.S. Marines.)

Here is a look at the most common guns in the U.S. Army:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Dragunov1981 / iStock via Getty Images

The global arms manufacturing sector is truly massive — in 2022, the most recent year with available data, the top 100 manufacturers alone recorded almost $600 billion in weapons sales. The industry’s giants like Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Raytheon, now called RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) each account for billions in sales each year, in no small part because of their long history of lucrative weapons contracts for the U.S. military, with its $800 billion+ annual budget. Some of the gun manufacturers on this list are major non-American companies like Sig Sauer and Heckler & Koch, but each is required by law to manufacture its U.S. military-bound weapons at factories in the United States.

28. Colt M1911

Source: Courtesy of Colt

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year introduced: 1911

1911 Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

82 ft. Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber: .45 ACP

27. M2 Browning

Source: UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year introduced: 1921

1921 Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.

6,550 ft. Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

26. Mossberg Model 500

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year introduced: 1961

1961 Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

130 ft. Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber: 12-gauge

25. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Source: CherriesJD / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 1966

1966 Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

660 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

24. Saco Mk 19

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Automatic grenade launcher

Automatic grenade launcher Year introduced: 1967

1967 Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

4,500 ft. Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber: 40x53mm

23. Mossberg Model 590

Source: Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year introduced: 1975

1975 Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

130 ft. Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber: 12-gauge

22. Fabrique Nationale M240

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year introduced: 1977

1977 Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

5,905 ft. Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

21. FIM-92 Stinger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air defense missile system

Air defense missile system Year introduced: 1981

1981 Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

15,750 ft. Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon

General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber: 70mm

20. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year introduced: 1984

1984 Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

2,600 ft. Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO

19. Remington M24 SWS

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year introduced: 1987

1987 Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

2,624 ft. Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

18. SIG-Sauer P228

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year introduced: 1988

1988 Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

17. Beretta M9

Source: Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year introduced: 1990

1990 Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

16. Colt M16A4

Type: Automatic rifle

Automatic rifle Year introduced: 1990

1990 Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

1,968 ft. Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

15. M4 Carbine

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year introduced: 1994

1994 Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

1,640 ft. Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

14. FGM-148 Javelin

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year introduced: 1996

1996 Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

8,202 ft. Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber: 127mm

13. Benelli M4 Super 90

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1999

1999 Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

164 ft. Manufacturer: Benelli Armi

Benelli Armi Caliber: 12-gauge

12. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

Source: KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year introduced: 2001

2001 Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

656 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: HK 4.6x30mm

11. Mk 14

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year introduced: 2004

2004 Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

1,500 ft. Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

10. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Source: Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year introduced: 2005

2005 Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

985 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

9. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Source: Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year introduced: 2006

2006 Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

2,625 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

8. M110 SASS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year introduced: 2007

2007 Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

2,624 ft. Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

7. Barrett M107

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year introduced: 2008

2008 Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

1,850 ft. Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

6. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher

Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher Year introduced: 2010

2010 Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

492 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: 40x46mm SR

5. Brugger & Thomet APC9

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Modular personal defense weapon

Modular personal defense weapon Year introduced: 2011

2011 Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

330 ft. Manufacturer: Brugger & Thomet

Brugger & Thomet Caliber: 9x19mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP

4. Heckler & Koch HK M27

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year introduced: 2011

2011 Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

1,800 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

3. Remington M2010 ESR

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year introduced: 2011

2011 Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

3,935 ft. Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum

2. Heckler & Koch HK 45

Source: Ckindel / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year introduced: 2013

2013 Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber: .45 ACP

1. SIG-Sauer P320

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year introduced: 2014

2014 Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

165 ft. Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber: 9×19 parabellum