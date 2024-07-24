This Military Firearm Introduced Before WWI Still Sees Everyday Use

The Colt M1911 is one of the most iconic firearms of the modern era. This service pistol has been in use by the U.S. military for more than a century. It was officially introduced to service in 1911, hence its name, and it was designed by renowned gunsmith John Browning who would also go on to design the iconic M2 machine gun.
Overall, this gun was developed to address the problems with revolvers of the time. Browning’s design used a short recoil firing mechanism and was one of the earliest service pistols to feature a detachable box magazine, which would revolutionize and popularize the technology. The design would influence pistols, and other firearms, for decades to come. (From flintlocks to future weapons, the evolution of firearms throughout history.)
Although the M1911 was officially replaced by the Beretta M9 in 1985 as the standard U.S. military sidearm, it still sees service in various capacities. A handful of Special Forces units and some civilian law enforcement prefer this pistol for its stopping power and ergonomics. However, there are a number of other guns that see everyday use as well in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at guns used by the U.S. Army. To identify the most commonly used U.S. Army guns, 24/7 Wall St. referenced data from a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications, including the Army’s Weapon Systems Handbook to identify every standard-issue gun in the U.S. Army. These guns were ranked chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of firearm, range, caliber, and manufacturer from the Military Factory.
The Colt M1911 is one of many guns used by the U.S military and its enduring popularity has earned it over decades of service. (This is every gun used by the U.S. Marines.)
Here is a look at the most common guns in the U.S. Army:
28. Colt M1911
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 1911
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber: .45 ACP
27. M2 Browning
- Type: General purpose machine gun
- Year introduced: 1921
- Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
26. Mossberg Model 500
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1961
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber: 12-gauge
25. Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1966
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
24. Saco Mk 19
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 1967
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber: 40x53mm
23. Mossberg Model 590
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1975
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber: 12-gauge
22. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Type: General purpose machine gun
- Year introduced: 1977
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
21. FIM-92 Stinger
- Type: Air defense missile system
- Year introduced: 1981
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Caliber: 70mm
20. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 1984
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO
19. Remington M24 SWS
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1987
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
18. SIG-Sauer P228
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 1988
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
17. Beretta M9
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 1990
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
16. Colt M16A4
- Type: Automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 1990
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
15. M4 Carbine
- Type: Assault carbine
- Year introduced: 1994
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
14. FGM-148 Javelin
- Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year introduced: 1996
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber: 127mm
13. Benelli M4 Super 90
- Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1999
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber: 12-gauge
12. Heckler & Koch HK MP7
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 2001
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: HK 4.6x30mm
11. Mk 14
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2004
- Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
10. Heckler & Koch HK 416
- Type: Assault rifle
- Year introduced: 2005
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
9. Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2006
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
8. M110 SASS
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2007
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO
7. Barrett M107
- Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2008
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)
6. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM
- Type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 2010
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: 40x46mm SR
5. Brugger & Thomet APC9
- Type: Modular personal defense weapon
- Year introduced: 2011
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
- Manufacturer: Brugger & Thomet
- Caliber: 9x19mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP
4. Heckler & Koch HK M27
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2011
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO
3. Remington M2010 ESR
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2011
- Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum
2. Heckler & Koch HK 45
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 2013
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber: .45 ACP
1. SIG-Sauer P320
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 2014
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber: 9×19 parabellum
