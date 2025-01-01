This Gun Is a US Army Favorite

Military

For U.S. Army personnel, firearms are more than just tools; they serve in both defense and offense, helping to shape the military might of the United States and its role on the world stage. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at guns used by the U.S. Army. (These are the sniper rifles used by the U.S. military.)

To identify the most commonly used U.S. Army guns, 24/7 Wall St. referenced data from a range of sources, including military handbooks, government press releases, and firearms publications, including the Army’s Weapon Systems Handbook, to identify every standard-issue gun in the U.S. Army. These guns were ranked chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of firearm, range, caliber, and manufacturer from the Military Factory. (This is every aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Army.)

Why Are We Covering This?

Dragunov1981 / iStock via Getty Images

The global arms manufacturing sector is truly massive. The industry’s giants like Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Raytheon, now called RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) each account for billions in sales each year, in no small part because of their long history of lucrative weapons contracts for the U.S. military, with its $800 billion+ annual budget. Some gun manufacturers on this list are major non-American companies like Sig Sauer and Heckler & Koch. Still, each is required by law to manufacture its U.S. military-bound weapons at factories in the United States.

Here is a look at the most common guns in the U.S. Army.

28. Colt M1911

colt goverment m1911
zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1911
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber: .45 ACP

27. M2 Browning

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1921
  • Maximum effective range: 6,550 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

26. Mossberg Model 500

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

25. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

CherriesJD / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

24. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber: 40x53mm

23. Mossberg Model 590

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

22. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1977
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

21. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Air defense missile system
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber: 70mm

20. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO

19. Remington M24 SWS

M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

18. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

17. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

16. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Type: Automatic rifle
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

15. M4 Carbine

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

14. FGM-148 Javelin

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber: 127mm

13. Benelli M4 Super 90

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber: 12-gauge

12. Heckler & Koch HK MP7

KrisfromGermany / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: HK 4.6x30mm

11. Mk 14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

10. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

9. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

8. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber: 7.62x51mm NATO

7. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 2008
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO)

6. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 40x46mm SR

5. Brugger & Thomet APC9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Modular personal defense weapon
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Brugger & Thomet
  • Caliber: 9x19mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP

4. Heckler & Koch HK M27

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

3. Remington M2010 ESR

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: .300 Winchester Magnum

2. Heckler & Koch HK 45

Ckindel / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: .45 ACP

1. SIG-Sauer P320

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber: 9×19 parabellum

