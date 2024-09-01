Iceland and NATO: A Unique Strategic Role in the North Atlantic

Key Points:

Iceland’s unique position within NATO as a member with no armed forces. Despite this, Iceland remains strategically valuable due to its geographic location in the North Atlantic, which has been crucial in past conflicts, such as World War II and the Cold War, for controlling access to key maritime routes. Iceland joined NATO in 1949, despite internal opposition due to its traditional stance of neutrality and pacifism. Its location continues to make it a critical pivot point for military strategy, similar to Taiwan’s role in the East China Sea.

ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.