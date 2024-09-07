These Are the Greatest Generals in American History Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Some generals went on to become President of the United States. All of the generals became well-known because of their actions during wartime. One general on this list went on to command all of NATO.



If you look back at the history of the United States, you will see that the nation has been involved in as many as 108 military conflicts and 12 major wars. When the US is ready to go to war, it looks to its most brilliant military leaders to guide the country to victory. Of course, when you think about some of the best-remembered US military leaders, names such as Patton, Washington, and Eisenhower come to mind. However, these are not the only great military generals of the United States.

Why Is This Important?

Cpt. Bruce exits convoy by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

It is important to understand the history of the United States and how it grew to become the world’s lone superpower. The work of the men on this list who fought and, in some cases, died to establish the United States as a global power are often looked to for leadership and freedom.

12. John J. Pershing

Tim1965 / Wikimedia Commons

Military rank: General of the Armies

Conflict: World War I

While the British and French forces were at a stalemate with the German Army during World War I, the world watched for America to enter the war. When it finally did, John J. Pershing led the “American Expeditionary Forces” and served as a mentor to Eisenhower, Marshall, Bradley, Patton, and MacArthur, all while engineering the Allies’ “Hundred Days Offensive” that led to Germany’s surrender.

11. Andrew Jackson

Kean Collection / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Military rank: Major General

Conflict: War of 1812

Before becoming a young nation’s seventh president, Andrew Jackson was a prominent military general in the US Army. As a general, Jackson’s military strategy helped the US defeat the British during the War of 1812 and defeat the Creek Indians. Jackson also famously beat the British at the Battle of New Orleans, one of the conflict’s bloodiest battles.

10. Nathanael Greene

Ludivine Gilli / Shutterstock.com

Military rank: Major General

Conflict: Revolutionary War

A prominent member of George Washington’s inner military circle, Nathanael Greene is remembered for handling much of the southern colonies’ battles against the British. Washington appointed Greene as the commanding officer of all Continental Army forces in the South, which included Virginia, Georgia, and South Carolina. There, he helped pioneer guerilla warfare tactics and harassed British forces.

9. Stonewall Jackson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military rank: Lieutenant General (Confederate States of America)

Conflict: Civil War

Regarded as one of America’s most brilliant military tacticians by military historians, Stonewall Jackson was a force on the battlefield. His role in the Civil War earned him the “stone wall” for commanding a brigade during the First Battle of Bull Run, where his army beat back a much larger and better-equipped Union force.

8. William Tecumseh Sherman

ooocha / Flickr

Military rank: Commanding General of the US Army

Conflict: Civil Army

Serving under General Grant, William Tecumseh Sherman was widely recognized for his deep understanding of military strategy. His presence on this list is a response to his “scorched Earth” policy that, while controversial, destroyed much of the Confederate States’ will to fight.

7. Robert E. Lee

Public Domain / Flickr

Military rank: General in Chief of Armies of the Confederate States

Conflict: Civil War

While Robert E. Lee fought on the side of the Confederates against the Union army, his military genius cannot be overlooked as part of America’s history. Lee was a brilliant military strategist who gained fame in the army and political community during the Mexican-American War. While Lee lost the Civil War, his military genius kept the larger Union Army fighting for years.

6. Omar Bradley

Central Press / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Military rank: Chief of Staff of the Army

Conflict: World War II

Rising to General of the Army and later as the first Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Omar Bradley played a critical role in World War II. At one point, Bradley oversaw over 1.3 million men, the largest American force ever to be commanded by a single commanding officer. His successes across Europe and Africa paved the way for the eventual defeat of Germany’s forces.

5. George Patton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military rank: Lieutenant General

Conflict: World War II

“Old Blood and Guts,” as he is most commonly known, George Patton was a hard-working general who led various American forces during World War II. Patton was most comfortable on the battlefield and often went to the front lines with his troops. His dedication to military strategy helped him win victories across Italy, France, Germany, and Africa.

4. Dwight D. Eisenhower

traveler1116 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military rank: General of the Army, Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force

Conflict: World War II

The highest-ranking American during World War II, Eisenhower both planned and oversaw Operation Torch, which freed Africa from Germany and the invasion of Normandy. Eisenhower’s prominence as a military general was widespread, and his role allowed him huge popularity, which he later utilized to run for the office of President of the United States.

3. Winfield Scott

Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Military rank: Commanding General of the US Army

Conflict: War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War

Often overlooked by other names on this list, Winfield Scott is nothing less than one of the greatest generals in American history. Having fought in three wars, Scott retired as the Commanding General of the US Army after providing President Lincoln with the “Anaconda” battle plans during the opening stages of the Civil War, which were largely followed in the war’s early days.

2. Ulysses S. Grant

ra3rn / iStock via Getty Images

Military rank: Commanding General of the US Army

Conflict: Civil War

As the commanding general of the Union Army, Ulysses S. Grant should essentially be credited with holding the country together during the Civil War. While much of the credit goes to President Lincoln, Grant was on the battlefield working with his leadership to strategize a way to defeat the Confederates.

1. George Washington

Three Lions / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Military rank: Lieutenant General, later posthumously awarded General of the Armies

Conflict: Revolutionary War

No United States general is more prominent or beloved than George Washington. Considered the father of this nation, Washington took a ragtag army of soldiers and molded them into a fighting force that defeated the greatest empire in the world at the time. Washington’s final rank was General of the Armies, posthumously awarded in 1976.

