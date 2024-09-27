Who Has the Stronger Military: Russia or China? Министерство обороны Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

Russia and China are two of the strongest military powers in the world, here’s how they stack up head-to-head

Russia’s military has long been defined by its impressive arsenal of nuclear weapons, advanced fighter jets, and massive ground forces

China’s military has been characterized by rapid expansion over the last few decades alone

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

On the Asian continent, and the world in general, Russia and China stand as two of the most formidable military powers. While each country has its own objectives on the world stage, whether political or economic, militarily these two superpowers are somewhat comparable. This begs the question of who has the stronger military, Russia or China?

Russia’s military has long been defined by its impressive arsenal of nuclear weapons, advanced fighter jets, and massive ground forces. With over 1 million active-duty personnel, Russia’s armed forces operate over 14,000 tanks and 4,000 aircraft. Currently, Russia’s navy has just under 800 ships and subs at its disposal. (The oldest and most cutting-edge stealth aircraft flown today.)

China’s military has been characterized by rapid expansion over the last few decades alone. While China does have nuclear capabilities, its arsenal is not as extensive as its Russian counterpart. In fact, China comes up short on most metrics against Russia, with the exception of manpower where China boasts over 2 million active-duty personnel.

In terms of the numbers, China has just over 3,300 military aircraft, 5,000 tanks, and over 700 ships and subs in its navy. Although these numbers don’t measure up to Russia’s numbers, China’s recent modernization efforts on all fronts and production capacity pave the way for China to overtake Russia. (These countries have a concerning number of nuclear weapons.)

It should also be stated that Russia is currently involved in a hot conflict where much of its materiel is already devoted. Considering losses from this conflict, Russia has been turning the wheels of modernization as well in terms of procuring new vehicles and helicopters, among other assets, to update its forces.

So, while the question might be murky at the moment because these countries have comparable forces, Russia edges out China according to Global FirePower. However, at the rate that China is modernizing, this very well could flip in the coming years.

Aside from Russia and China, Asia is full of other formidable military forces like India and Pakistan. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the strongest military forces in Asia.

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Asia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 108

108 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Bhutan has a total population of 876,000, only a fraction of these actively serve the military.

44. Nepal

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active military personnel: 95,000

95,000 Total military aircraft: 15

15 Total military vehicles: 2,216

2,216 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Nepal has a total population of nearly 31 million, only about 11.6 million of these people are fit for service.

43. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Total tanks: 204

204 Total navy ships and submarines: 69

69 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Lebanon has a total population of 5.3 million, of these only some 1.8 million are fit for service.

42. Afghanistan

Active military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 17

17 Total military vehicles: 6,555

6,555 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Afghanistan has a total population around 39 million, and of these about 8.6 million are fit for service.

41. Laos

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military aircraft: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 1,880

1,880 Total tanks: 130

130 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Laos has a total population of 7.8 million, of these about 2.5 million are fit for service.

40. Cambodia

mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 221,000

221,000 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 4,094

4,094 Total tanks: 322

322 Total navy ships and submarines: 31

31 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Cambodia has a population of 16.9 million, of these only 5.7 million are fit for military service.

39. Tajikistan

Active military personnel: 9,500

9,500 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 4,650

4,650 Total tanks: 80

80 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Tajikistan has a population of 9.2 million and of those only 3.4 million are fit for military service.

38. Mongolia

Active military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 3,600

3,600 Total tanks: 470

470 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Mongolia has a population of 3.3 million, of these 1.5 million are fit for service.

37. Armenia

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 57,500

57,500 Total military aircraft: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 736

736 Total tanks: 221

221 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Armenia has a total population of 3 million, of these only 1.4 million are fit for service.

36. Kyrgyzstan

usairforce / Flickr

Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total military vehicles: 2,772

2,772 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan has a total population of 6.1 million and of these 1.4 million are fit for military service.

35. Bahrain

usnavy / Flickr

Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Total tanks: 180

180 Total navy ships and submarines: 58

58 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Bahrain has a total population of 1.5 million and of these 714,000 are fit for military service.

34. Georgia

itpow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military aircraft: 52

52 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Total tanks: 235

235 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million and of these 2.2 million are fit for military service.

33. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 36,500

36,500 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Total military vehicles: 8,312

8,312 Total tanks: 680

680 Total navy ships and submarines: 44

44 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Turkmenistan has a total population of 5.7 million and of these 2.2 million are fit for military service.

32. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Total tanks: 55

55 Total navy ships and submarines: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Yemen has a total population of 31.6 million and of these 8.9 million are fit for military service.

31. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11.1 million and of these 3.0 million are fit for military service.

30. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total military vehicles: 5,019

5,019 Total tanks: 154

154 Total navy ships and submarines: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Oman has a total population of 3.8 million and of these 1.3 million are fit for military service.

29. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million and of these 1.4 million are fit for military service.

28. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 346,000

346,000 Total military aircraft: 86

86 Total military vehicles: 3,708

3,708 Total tanks: 182

182 Total navy ships and submarines: 270

270 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Sri Lanka has a total population of 23.6 million and of these 9.2 million are fit for military service.

27. Uzbekistan

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active military personnel: 48,000

48,000 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Total military vehicles: 5,526

5,526 Total tanks: 270

270 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Uzbekistan has a total population of 31.4 million and of these 13.7 million are fit for military service.

26. Qatar

Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million and of these 486,000 are fit for military service.

25. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total navy ships and submarines: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million and of these 12.7 million are fit for military service.

24. Azerbaijan

Public Domain / usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Active military personnel: 126,400

126,400 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total military vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Total tanks: 920

920 Total navy ships and submarines: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Azerbaijan has a total population of 10.4 million and of these 3.8 million are fit for military service.

23. Kazakhstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million and of these 6.7 million are fit for military service.

22. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total navy ships and submarines: 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million and of these 4.9 million are fit for military service.

21. Iraq

nyalr / Flickr

Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total navy ships and submarines: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Iraq has a total population of 41.3 million and of these 14.0 million are fit for military service.

20. Malaysia

Active military personnel: 113,000

113,000 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total military vehicles: 13,965

13,965 Total tanks: 48

48 Total navy ships and submarines: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia has a total population of 34.2 million and of these 13.3 million are fit for military service.

19. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Total tanks: 320

320 Total navy ships and submarines: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million and of these 65.5 million are fit for military service.

18. North Korea

alexkuehni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total navy ships and submarines: 505

505 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

North Korea has a total population of 26.1 million and of these 5.3 million are fit for military service.

17. Myanmar

ronemmons / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total navy ships and submarines: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million and of these 22.1 million are fit for military service.

16. Philippines

ClaudineVM / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military aircraft: 195

195 Total military vehicles: 7,562

7,562 Total tanks: 10

10 Total navy ships and submarines: 111

111 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Philippines has a total population of 116.4 million and of these 41.1 million are fit for military service.

15. Singapore

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military aircraft: 247

247 Total military vehicles: 8,318

8,318 Total tanks: 170

170 Total navy ships and submarines: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Singapore has a total population of 6.0 million and of these 2.6 million are fit for military service.

14. Thailand

usnavy / Flickr

Active military personnel: 360,850

360,850 Total military aircraft: 501

501 Total military vehicles: 14,040

14,040 Total tanks: 648

648 Total navy ships and submarines: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Thailand has a total population of 69.8 million and of these 27.9 million are fit for military service.

13. Taiwan

presidentialoffice / Flickr

Active military personnel: 215,000

215,000 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total navy ships and submarines: 93

93 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Taiwan has a total population of 23.6 million and of these 1.1 million are fit for military service.

12. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total navy ships and submarines: 57

57 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Saudi Arabia has a total population of 36.0 million and of these 17.2 million are fit for military service.

11. Vietnam

Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Total military aircraft: 226

226 Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total navy ships and submarines: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Vietnam has a total population of 104.8 million and of these 44.6 million are fit for military service.

10. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total navy ships and submarines: 67

67 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million and of these 3.2 million are fit for military service.

9. Iran

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total navy ships and submarines: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million and of these 41.2 million are fit for military service.

8. Indonesia

Active military personnel: 400,000

400,000 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Total tanks: 313

313 Total navy ships and submarines: 333

333 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia has a total population of 279.5 million and of these 113.7 million are fit for military service.

7. Pakistan

Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total navy ships and submarines: 114

114 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Pakistan has a total population of 247.7 million and of these 84.2 million are fit for military service.

6. Turkey

CatEyePerspective / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total navy ships and submarines: 186

186 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million and of these 3.6 million are fit for military service.

5. Japan

viper-zero / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total navy ships and submarines: 155

155 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million and of these 43.1 million are fit for military service.

4. South Korea

Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total navy ships and submarines: 200

200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million and of these 21.3 million are fit for military service.

3. India

BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total navy ships and submarines: 294

294 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

India has a total population of 1.4 billion and of these 519.1 million are fit for military service.

2. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total navy ships and submarines: 730

730 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

China has a total population of 1.4 billion and of these 626.0 million are fit for military service.

1. Russia

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total navy ships and submarines: 781

781 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Russia has a total population of 141.7 million and of these 46.5 million are fit for military service.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.