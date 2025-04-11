This Asian Nation Has More Reserve Forces Than Almost All of NATO – and It’s Not China

The North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO) is known as the most powerful military alliance on the planet. The sheer number of assets and forces held by NATO’s 32 member nations dwarves any other single nation. However, NATO remains comparatively weak in one area: its amount of reserve forces. Reserve forces, used to bolster current active-duty personnel, play an important role in any prolonged conflict. Countries maintain reserve forces (sometimes called reservists) for conflict preparedness, deterrence, and to reduce military costs during times of peace. While reserve forces can significantly support military efforts, these forces — in some cases — may also hinder efforts. For example, reserve forces in Israel, which recently resumed its war on the Gaza Strip, have refused to return to duty. Not only do reservists feel unmotivated but many cite moral and political conflicts regarding the rule of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It’s uncertain how these reservists will change or influence Israel’s military approach moving forward. (If Iran and Israel went to war, who would be victorious?)
Key Points
-
Reserve forces help support active-duty troops in wartime scenarios, but otherwise keep military costs down.
-
One Asian nation has 5 million reserve troops.
-
Considering investing in defense stocks? Speak with a qualified financial advisor near you for a complete portfolio review. Click here and get started today. (Sponsored)
When it comes to reservists on the entire Asian continent, there is one Asian nation that dwarfs all NATO nations individually in this regard, and it is not Russia or China. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the armies of Asia to identify the Asian countries with the largest military reserve forces. We reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without a reserve force were excluded.
This article was updated on April 11, 2025 to reflect new data from Global Firepower and to highlight how reserve forces can make or break conflict scenarios in places like Israel.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia. More than that, as the world descends further into political turmoil, we may begin to see more reservists like those in Israel refusing to report for service. This could shift power one way or another in various territorial issues.
Take a look at the largest reserve forces in Asia:
35. Qatar
- Reserves: 15,000
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Total population: 2,552,088
- Fit-for-service: 490,001
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145
Qatar also has a total of 251 aircraft, 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
34. Myanmar
- Reserves: 20,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Total population: 57,527,139
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Myanmar also has a total of 317 aircraft, 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks and 180 MLRS units), as well as 232 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
33. Kuwait
- Reserves: 24,000
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Total population: 3,138,355
- Fit-for-service: 1,449,920
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145
Kuwait also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
32. Laos
- Reserves: 30,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total population: 7,953,556
- Fit-for-service: 2,521,277
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145
Laos also has a total of 33 aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.
31. Lebanon
- Reserves: 35,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Total population: 5,364,482
- Fit-for-service: 1,775,644
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145
Lebanon also has a total of 80 aircraft, 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
30. Syria
- Reserves: 50,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Total population: 23,865,423
- Fit-for-service: 13,245,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Syria also has a total of 207 aircraft, 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
29. Malaysia
- Reserves: 51,600
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Total population: 34,564,810
- Fit-for-service: 13,480,276
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145
Malaysia also has a total of 135 aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Japan
- Reserves: 56,000
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Total population: 123,201,945
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #8 out of 145
Japan also has a total of 1,443 aircraft, 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
27. Jordan
- Reserves: 65,000
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Total population: 11,174,024
- Fit-for-service: 2,983,464
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #75 out of 145
Jordan also has a total of 274 aircraft, 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Sri Lanka
- Reserves: 90,000
- Active personnel: 346,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Total population: 21,982,608
- Fit-for-service: 8,551,235
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
Sri Lanka also has a total of 85 aircraft, 3,190 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 28 MLRS units), as well as 270 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Oman
- Reserves: 100,000
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Total population: 3,901,992
- Fit-for-service: 1,291,559
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145
Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Bahrain
- Reserves: 110,000
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Total population: 1,566,888
- Fit-for-service: 720,768
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
Bahrain also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. United Arab Emirates
- Reserves: 130,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Total population: 10,032,213
- Fit-for-service: 4,945,881
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
The United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 aircraft, 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Mongolia
- Reserves: 135,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Total population: 3,281,676
- Fit-for-service: 1,552,233
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Mongolia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks and 130 MLRS units) at its disposal.
21. Kazakhstan
- Reserves: 135,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Total population: 20,260,006
- Fit-for-service: 6,928,922
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 aircraft, 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks and 287 MLRS units), as well as 26 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Georgia
- Reserves: 152,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Total population: 4,900,961
- Fit-for-service: 2,225,036
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145
Georgia also has a total of 61 aircraft, 3,392 military vehicles (including 123 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Thailand
- Reserves: 200,000
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #25 out of 145
Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Armenia
- Reserves: 210,000
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Total population: 2,976,765
- Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #90 out of 145
Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.
17. Singapore
- Reserves: 252,500
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total population: 6,028,459
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Kyrgyzstan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Total population: 6,172,101
- Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.
15. Azerbaijan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Iran
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Turkey
- Reserves: 378,700
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Indonesia
- Reserves: 400,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Israel
- Reserves: 465,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. China
- Reserves: 510,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Pakistan
- Reserves: 550,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. North Korea
- Reserves: 560,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Tajikistan
- Reserves: 600,000
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.
6. India
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Philippines
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
The Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Russia
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Taiwan
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #22 out of 145
Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. South Korea
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Vietnam
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #23 out of 145
Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor)
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.