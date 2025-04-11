This Asian Nation Has More Reserve Forces Than Almost All of NATO – and It’s Not China Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

The North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO) is known as the most powerful military alliance on the planet. The sheer number of assets and forces held by NATO’s 32 member nations dwarves any other single nation. However, NATO remains comparatively weak in one area: its amount of reserve forces. Reserve forces, used to bolster current active-duty personnel, play an important role in any prolonged conflict. Countries maintain reserve forces (sometimes called reservists) for conflict preparedness, deterrence, and to reduce military costs during times of peace. While reserve forces can significantly support military efforts, these forces — in some cases — may also hinder efforts. For example, reserve forces in Israel, which recently resumed its war on the Gaza Strip, have refused to return to duty. Not only do reservists feel unmotivated but many cite moral and political conflicts regarding the rule of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. It’s uncertain how these reservists will change or influence Israel’s military approach moving forward. (If Iran and Israel went to war, who would be victorious?)

Key Points Reserve forces help support active-duty troops in wartime scenarios, but otherwise keep military costs down.

One Asian nation has 5 million reserve troops.

When it comes to reservists on the entire Asian continent, there is one Asian nation that dwarfs all NATO nations individually in this regard, and it is not Russia or China. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the armies of Asia to identify the Asian countries with the largest military reserve forces. We reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score. Countries without a reserve force were excluded.

This article was updated on April 11, 2025 to reflect new data from Global Firepower and to highlight how reserve forces can make or break conflict scenarios in places like Israel.

Why Are We Covering This?

hamzahstudio / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia. More than that, as the world descends further into political turmoil, we may begin to see more reservists like those in Israel refusing to report for service. This could shift power one way or another in various territorial issues.

Take a look at the largest reserve forces in Asia:

35. Qatar

Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total population: 2,552,088

2,552,088 Fit-for-service: 490,001

490,001 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Qatar also has a total of 251 aircraft, 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units), as well as 115 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

34. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total population: 57,527,139

57,527,139 Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Myanmar also has a total of 317 aircraft, 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks and 180 MLRS units), as well as 232 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

33. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total population: 3,138,355

3,138,355 Fit-for-service: 1,449,920

1,449,920 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Kuwait also has a total of 128 aircraft, 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units), as well as 123 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

32. Laos

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 7,953,556

7,953,556 Fit-for-service: 2,521,277

2,521,277 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Laos also has a total of 33 aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks and 64 MLRS units) at its disposal.

31. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total population: 5,364,482

5,364,482 Fit-for-service: 1,775,644

1,775,644 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Lebanon also has a total of 80 aircraft, 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks and 11 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

30. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total population: 23,865,423

23,865,423 Fit-for-service: 13,245,310

13,245,310 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Syria also has a total of 207 aircraft, 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks and 204 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

29. Malaysia

Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Total population: 34,564,810

34,564,810 Fit-for-service: 13,480,276

13,480,276 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia also has a total of 135 aircraft, 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units), as well as 100 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total population: 123,201,945

123,201,945 Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #8 out of 145

Japan also has a total of 1,443 aircraft, 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks and 54 MLRS units), as well as 159 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

27. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total population: 11,174,024

11,174,024 Fit-for-service: 2,983,464

2,983,464 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #75 out of 145

Jordan also has a total of 274 aircraft, 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks and 56 MLRS units), as well as 27 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 90,000

90,000 Active personnel: 346,000

346,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Total population: 21,982,608

21,982,608 Fit-for-service: 8,551,235

8,551,235 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Sri Lanka also has a total of 85 aircraft, 3,190 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 28 MLRS units), as well as 270 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Oman

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total population: 3,901,992

3,901,992 Fit-for-service: 1,291,559

1,291,559 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft, 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks), as well as 22 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Bahrain

Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total population: 1,566,888

1,566,888 Fit-for-service: 720,768

720,768 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Bahrain also has a total of 132 aircraft, 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 17 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total population: 10,032,213

10,032,213 Fit-for-service: 4,945,881

4,945,881 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 aircraft, 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 181 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Mongolia

Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Active personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 3,281,676

3,281,676 Fit-for-service: 1,552,233

1,552,233 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Mongolia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks and 130 MLRS units) at its disposal.

21. Kazakhstan

Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 20,260,006

20,260,006 Fit-for-service: 6,928,922

6,928,922 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 aircraft, 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks and 287 MLRS units), as well as 26 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Georgia

Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Total population: 4,900,961

4,900,961 Fit-for-service: 2,225,036

2,225,036 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Georgia also has a total of 61 aircraft, 3,392 military vehicles (including 123 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Thailand

Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #25 out of 145

Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Armenia

Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Total population: 2,976,765

2,976,765 Fit-for-service: 1,366,335

1,366,335 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #90 out of 145

Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal.

17. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total population: 6,028,459

6,028,459 Fit-for-service: 2,628,408

2,628,408 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Kyrgyzstan

LUKASZ-NOWAK1 / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Total population: 6,172,101

6,172,101 Fit-for-service: 2,487,357

2,487,357 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.

15. Azerbaijan

Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Total population: 10,650,239

10,650,239 Fit-for-service: 3,908,638

3,908,638 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Indonesia

Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Pakistan

Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. North Korea

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Tajikistan

Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Total population: 10,394,063

10,394,063 Fit-for-service: 3,773,045

3,773,045 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.

6. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Total population: 118,277,063

118,277,063 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

The Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Russia

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Taiwan

總統府 / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #22 out of 145

Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. South Korea

Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Vietnam

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #23 out of 145

Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

