Despite an Economy 1/100th the Size of America, This Country Has the World's Largest Reserve Military Force Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense

Reserve forces act as an important component for the overall structure of a country’s military. These forces offer additional manpower that can be mobilized in times of war should active-duty forces be wanting. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most military reserve forces in the world.

To identify the countries with the largest military reserve forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Paraguay

Reserves: 168,500

168,500 Active personnel: 15,650

15,650 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total population: 7,522,549

7,522,549 Fit-for-service: 3,001,497

3,001,497 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145

Paraguay also has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles at its disposal.

29. Thailand

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Armenia

Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Total population: 2,976,765

2,976,765 Fit-for-service: 1,366,335

1,366,335 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft, 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal. Armenia does not have a navy.

27. Portugal

Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,639,726

10,639,726 Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total population: 10,461,091

10,461,091 Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Total population: 6,028,459

6,028,459 Fit-for-service: 2,628,408

2,628,408 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Total population: 6,172,101

6,172,101 Fit-for-service: 2,487,357

2,487,357 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.

23. Azerbaijan

Handout / Getty Images

Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Total population: 10,650,239

10,650,239 Fit-for-service: 3,908,638

3,908,638 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total population: 220,051,512

220,051,512 Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft, 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks and 38 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Poland

Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 38,746,310

38,746,310 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Peru

Reserves: 385,000

385,000 Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Paramilitary forces: 60,000

60,000 Total military personnel: 565,000

565,000 Total population: 32,600,249

32,600,249 Fit-for-service: 12,681,497

12,681,497 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

Peru also has a total of 256 aircraft, 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 71 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Indonesia

Yamtono_Sardi / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total population: 111,247,248

111,247,248 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft, 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units), as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. China

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Pakistan

Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. North Korea

Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Tajikistan

Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Total population: 10,394,063

10,394,063 Fit-for-service: 3,773,045

3,773,045 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.

10. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Finland

Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,626,414

5,626,414 Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. United Kingdom

Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total population: 68,459,055

68,459,055 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Total population: 118,277,063

118,277,063 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

The Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Ukraine

Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total population: 35,661,826

35,661,826 Fit-for-service: 12,731,272

12,731,272 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft, 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units), as well as 89 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Russia

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Taiwan

總統府 / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. South Korea

Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Vietnam

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense

Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

