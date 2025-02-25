Despite an Economy 1/100th the Size of America, This Country Has the World's Largest Reserve Military Force

Reserve forces act as an important component for the overall structure of a country’s military. These forces offer additional manpower that can be mobilized in times of war should active-duty forces be wanting. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most military reserve forces in the world.
To identify the countries with the largest military reserve forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Paraguay
- Reserves: 168,500
- Active personnel: 15,650
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 199,150
- Total population: 7,522,549
- Fit-for-service: 3,001,497
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145
Paraguay also has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles at its disposal.
29. Thailand
- Reserves: 200,000
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
28. Armenia
- Reserves: 210,000
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Total population: 2,976,765
- Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145
Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft, 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal. Armenia does not have a navy.
27. Portugal
- Reserves: 211,700
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10,639,726
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Greece
- Reserves: 221,350
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total population: 10,461,091
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Singapore
- Reserves: 252,500
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Total population: 6,028,459
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
24. Kyrgyzstan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Total population: 6,172,101
- Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.
23. Azerbaijan
- Reserves: 300,000
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Brazil
- Reserves: 340,000
- Active personnel: 360,000
- Paramilitary forces: 200,000
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Total population: 220,051,512
- Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft, 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks and 38 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Poland
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 38,746,310
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Iran
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Turkey
- Reserves: 378,700
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
18. Peru
- Reserves: 385,000
- Active personnel: 120,000
- Paramilitary forces: 60,000
- Total military personnel: 565,000
- Total population: 32,600,249
- Fit-for-service: 12,681,497
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145
Peru also has a total of 256 aircraft, 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 71 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. Indonesia
- Reserves: 400,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Israel
- Reserves: 465,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Egypt
- Reserves: 480,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Total population: 111,247,248
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft, 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units), as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. China
- Reserves: 510,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Pakistan
- Reserves: 550,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. North Korea
- Reserves: 560,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Tajikistan
- Reserves: 600,000
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.
10. United States
- Reserves: 799,500
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Total population: 341,963,408
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
9. Finland
- Reserves: 870,000
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5,626,414
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. United Kingdom
- Reserves: 924,000
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total population: 68,459,055
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. India
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Philippines
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
The Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Ukraine
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Total population: 35,661,826
- Fit-for-service: 12,731,272
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft, 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units), as well as 89 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Russia
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. Taiwan
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. South Korea
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. Vietnam
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
