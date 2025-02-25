Military

Despite an Economy 1/100th the Size of America, This Country Has the World's Largest Reserve Military Force

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense
Chris Lange
Published:

Reserve forces act as an important component for the overall structure of a country’s military. These forces offer additional manpower that can be mobilized in times of war should active-duty forces be wanting. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most military reserve forces in the world.

To identify the countries with the largest military reserve forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Earth photo at night, City Lights of Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Italy, Black Sea, Mediterrenian Sea from space, World map on dark globe on satellite photo. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Paraguay

Paraguay tank by Rolgiati
Paraguay tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Rolgiati
  • Reserves: 168,500
  • Active personnel: 15,650
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 199,150
  • Total population: 7,522,549
  • Fit-for-service: 3,001,497
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145

Paraguay also has a total of 39 aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles at its disposal.

29. Thailand

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images
  • Reserves: 200,000
  • Active personnel: 360,850
  • Paramilitary forces: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 585,850
  • Total population: 69,920,998
  • Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft, 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks and 26 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

28. Armenia

Armenia military by Khustup
Armenia military (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Khustup
  • Reserves: 210,000
  • Active personnel: 57,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 272,500
  • Total population: 2,976,765
  • Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Armenia also has a total of 71 aircraft, 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks and 100 MLRS units) at its disposal. Armenia does not have a navy.

27. Portugal

portugal artillery by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
portugal artillery (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Reserves: 211,700
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Total population: 10,639,726
  • Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 221,350
  • Active personnel: 142,700
  • Paramilitary forces: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Total population: 10,461,091
  • Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 252,500
  • Active personnel: 51,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 12,000
  • Total military personnel: 315,500
  • Total population: 6,028,459
  • Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Singapore also has a total of 230 aircraft, 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

24. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 300,000
  • Active personnel: 23,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 378,000
  • Total population: 6,172,101
  • Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 21 MLRS units) at its disposal.

23. Azerbaijan

Handout / Getty Images
  • Reserves: 300,000
  • Active personnel: 126,400
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 441,400
  • Total population: 10,650,239
  • Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft, 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks and 268 MLRS units), as well as 38 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 340,000
  • Active personnel: 360,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 200,000
  • Total military personnel: 900,000
  • Total population: 220,051,512
  • Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft, 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks and 38 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Poland

Kamila Kozioå‚ (Koziolkamila) / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 350,000
  • Active personnel: 202,100
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Total population: 38,746,310
  • Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com
  • Reserves: 350,000
  • Active personnel: 610,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Total population: 88,386,937
  • Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft, 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks and 1,517 MLRS units), as well as 107 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 378,700
  • Active personnel: 355,200
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total population: 84,119,531
  • Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

18. Peru

Peru Tank T-55 by Ministerio de Defensa del Peru
Peru Tank T-55 (CC BY 2.0) by Ministerio de Defensa del Peru
  • Reserves: 385,000
  • Active personnel: 120,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 60,000
  • Total military personnel: 565,000
  • Total population: 32,600,249
  • Fit-for-service: 12,681,497
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

Peru also has a total of 256 aircraft, 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks and 49 MLRS units), as well as 71 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. Indonesia

Yamtono_Sardi / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 400,000
  • Active personnel: 400,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,050,000
  • Total population: 281,562,465
  • Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft, 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks and 63 MLRS units), as well as 331 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 465,000
  • Active personnel: 170,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Total population: 9,402,617
  • Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft, 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks and 183 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 480,000
  • Active personnel: 440,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 300,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Total population: 111,247,248
  • Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft, 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks and 528 MLRS units), as well as 150 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. China

Flag of China on military uniform. Army, troops, soldiers. Collage.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Reserves: 510,000
  • Active personnel: 2,035,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 625,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,170,000
  • Total population: 1,415,043,270
  • Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft, 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks and 2,750 MLRS units), as well as 754 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Pakistan

Pakistan military tank by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
Pakistan military tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ahmed Bin Mazhar
  • Reserves: 550,000
  • Active personnel: 654,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Total population: 252,363,571
  • Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft, 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks and 600 MLRS units), as well as 121 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. North Korea

North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. by Astrelok
North Korean soldiers placard at the military parade in Pyongyang. Pyongyang, North Korea, July 2013. (Shutterstock.com) by Astrelok
  • Reserves: 560,000
  • Active personnel: 1,320,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,980,000
  • Total population: 26,298,666
  • Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft, 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks and 1,500 MLRS units), as well as 207 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Tajikistan

2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
2017 S Tajik soldiers study diligently as part of their professional military education class, Tajikistan, 2017 (PDM 1.0) by U.S. Embassy Dushanbe
  • Reserves: 600,000
  • Active personnel: 9,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 20,000
  • Total military personnel: 629,500
  • Total population: 10,394,063
  • Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks and 20 MLRS units) at its disposal.

10. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Reserves: 799,500
  • Active personnel: 1,328,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Total population: 341,963,408
  • Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

9. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Mau0148as
Finland military band singing (BY 4.0) by Michal Mau0148as
  • Reserves: 870,000
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Total population: 5,626,414
  • Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Reserves: 924,000
  • Active personnel: 184,860
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Total population: 68,459,055
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 1,155,000
  • Active personnel: 1,455,550
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,137,550
  • Total population: 1,409,128,296
  • Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft, 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks and 264 MLRS units), as well as 293 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Philippines

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 1,200,000
  • Active personnel: 150,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,385,000
  • Total population: 118,277,063
  • Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

The Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft, 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 113 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. by President Of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Reserves: 1,200,000
  • Active personnel: 900,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 2,200,000
  • Total population: 35,661,826
  • Fit-for-service: 12,731,272
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft, 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units), as well as 89 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Russia

Russia military | Close up hands russian soldier man dressed military camouflage uniform holds weapon in woodland at soldiers background. Male border guard in country border holding machine gun on war. Copy text space
Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 2,000,000
  • Active personnel: 1,320,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,570,000
  • Total population: 140,820,810
  • Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft, 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks and 3,005 MLRS units), as well as 419 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. Taiwan

總統府 / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr
  • Reserves: 2,310,000
  • Active personnel: 215,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 2,580,000
  • Total population: 23,595,274
  • Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft, 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks and 234 MLRS units), as well as 97 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Reserves: 3,100,000
  • Active personnel: 600,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Total population: 52,081,799
  • Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft, 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks and 426 MLRS units), as well as 227 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. Vietnam

Photo by D. Myles Cullen / U.S. Department of Defense
  • Reserves: 5,000,000
  • Active personnel: 600,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 250,000
  • Total military personnel: 5,850,000
  • Total population: 105,758,975
  • Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft, 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks and 474 MLRS units), as well as 110 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Military, active duty, active duty army personnel, Army reserve, military, military strength, reserves

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Despite Spending Trillions, the Largest Military Force in the World Is Not...

Who Spends the Highest Percentage of GDP on the Military?

This Economic Powerhouse Has More Tanks Than Any Other Country by Far

20 Facts That Show the True Power of the America's $217 Billion Air Force
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.