The first widespread use of helicopters was in the Vietnam War and these aircraft have played critical roles in every major conflict since. These rotary aircraft shaped the U.S. doctrine of air mobility, fulfilling a variety of roles such as combat, reconnaissance, or transport. The continued evolution of helicopters furthers their capabilities and necessity in the modern battlefield.

From their onset, helicopters were initially used to transport troops but were quickly upgraded and outfitted to carry machine guns, missiles, and other explosive ordnance. As time has progressed, helicopters have grown more sophisticated in all regards, and the next generation will change the battlefield once again.

To identify the future military helicopters of the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. The helicopters we have included are either in development or in the first stages of introduction to service. We ordered these helicopters alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding type of helicopter, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The Bell Model 360, or Invictus, is one example of the next generation of attack helicopters, expected to enter service in 2027. Bell Helicopters currently has this model in development. Invictus is expected to fulfill a few roles, including close air support and reconnaissance, among others. As such, the helicopter is expected to be outfitted with a 20mm three-barreled automatic cannon and Hellfire missiles; however, this could change as it is still in development.

The design of Invictus features stealth qualities and an overall sleek appearance. It will house two General Electric Aviation XT901 turboshaft engines capable of generating 3,000 horsepower each, which should allow for a top speed of 207 mph. These features, among many others, provide a foundation for this helicopter to be truly effective in the battlefield.

Here is a look at the future military helicopters of the world:

AC332

Type: Heavy-lift / high-altitude transport helicopter

Heavy-lift / high-altitude transport helicopter Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: AVICopter / Russian Helicopters

AVICopter / Russian Helicopters Top Speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: None

ARES (MH-125 / AH-125)

Type: Light multimission / attack helicopter

Light multimission / attack helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Top Speed: 177 mph

177 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, unguided rocket pods, Hellfire missiles

AW249

Type: Dedicated attack helicopter

Dedicated attack helicopter Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo / PGZ Group

Leonardo / PGZ Group Top Speed: 174 mph

174 mph Armament: 20mm OTO-Melara TM197B rotary cannon, guided missiles, rocket pods

AW609 Tiltrotor

Type: Multirole tiltrotor transport

Multirole tiltrotor transport Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Top Speed: 317 mph

317 mph Armament: None

Bell Model 360 (Invictus)

Type: Attack reconnaissance helicopter

Attack reconnaissance helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 207 mph

207 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles

Bell Model 525 Relentless

Type: Medium-lift passenger helicopter

Medium-lift passenger helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: None

Boeing FARA

Type: Attack reconnaissance helicopter

Attack reconnaissance helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing Phantom Works / AvioniX / Aurora Flight Sciences

Boeing Phantom Works / AvioniX / Aurora Flight Sciences Top Speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 20mm gatling-style cannon, Hellfire anti-tank missiles

FCX-001

Type: Advanced medium-utility helicopter

Advanced medium-utility helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 249 mph

249 mph Armament: None

H160 (X4)

Type: Medium-lift multirole transport helicopter

Medium-lift multirole transport helicopter Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Top Speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns

HAL IMRH

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top Speed: 171 mph

171 mph Armament: None

HX50

Type: VIP transport helicopter

VIP transport helicopter Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Hill Helicopters

Hill Helicopters Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: None

KA-65 Minoga

Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Kamov

Kamov Top Speed: 227 mph

227 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, naval mines

KAI LAH

Type: Gunship / medium-lift transport helicopter

Gunship / medium-lift transport helicopter Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries / Airbus Helicopters

Korean Aerospace Industries / Airbus Helicopters Top Speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: 20mm cannon, rocket pods, gun pods

KUS-VJ

Type: Unmanned attack helicopter gunship

Unmanned attack helicopter gunship Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries / Boeing

Korean Aerospace Industries / Boeing Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, 7.62mm M134 miniguns, Stinger missiles, rocket pods

MH-139 Grey Wolf

Type: Multimission medium-lift helicopter

Multimission medium-lift helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Leonardo / Boeing

Leonardo / Boeing Top Speed: 202 mph

202 mph Armament: Pintle-mounted machine guns

Prachanda

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top Speed: 174 mph

174 mph Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, anti-radiation missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

SB-1 (Defiant)

Type: Compound helicopter

Compound helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky / Boeing

Sikorsky / Boeing Top Speed: 295 mph

295 mph Armament: None

SKYe SH09

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: Kopter Group (Marenco SwissHelicopter) / Leonardo

Kopter Group (Marenco SwissHelicopter) / Leonardo Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: None

Surena (Sorena)

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Country of origin: Iran

Iran Manufacturer: Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company / PANHA

Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company / PANHA Top Speed: 149 mph

149 mph Armament: None

T-625 (Gokbey)

Type: Medium-lift transport helicopter

Medium-lift transport helicopter Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Top Speed: 171 mph

171 mph Armament: None

T-925

Type: Heavy-lift multirole helicopter

Heavy-lift multirole helicopter Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Top Speed: 184 mph

184 mph Armament: None

UH-2 (UH-X / Bell 412EPI)

Type: Transport / support gunship

Transport / support gunship Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Fuji Heavy Industries / Bell Helicopters

Fuji Heavy Industries / Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Mounted machine guns, rocket pods, gun pods

V-150

Type: Rotary-wing unmanned aircraft system

Rotary-wing unmanned aircraft system Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: UMS Skeldar

UMS Skeldar Top Speed: 81 mph

81 mph Armament: None

V-247 Vigilant

Type: Tiltrotor unmanned aerial system

Tiltrotor unmanned aerial system Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 345 mph

345 mph Armament: Hellfire missiles, Mk-50 torpedoes, joint air-to-ground missiles

V-280 Valor

Type: Tiltrotor helicopter

Tiltrotor helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopters Top Speed: 265 mph

265 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, laser-guided drop bombs, rocket pods, cannon pods, 20mm cannon

Velvet Wasp

Type: Close-support unmanned aerial vehicle

Close-support unmanned aerial vehicle Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: SteelRock

SteelRock Top Speed: 60 mph

60 mph Armament: Fury guided missiles, precision bombs, rocket propelled munitions

VH-92

Type: VIP transport helicopter

VIP transport helicopter Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky / Lockheed Martin

Sikorsky / Lockheed Martin Top Speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: None

Z-8G (Gaoyuan)

