These Are the Heroes That Won the Medal of Honor in the Battle of Iwo Jima

The Battle of Iwo Jima was fought over a grueling 36 days between February and March of 1945. This battle pitted American marines and sailors against a deeply entrenched Imperial Japanese force. Many U.S. servicemen gave everything over the course of the battle, with their gallantry and heroic deeds forever immortalized in the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. (Who was the most recent Medal of Honor recipient in your state?)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Medal of Honor recipients from the Battle of Iwo Jima. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the servicemen that were awarded the Medal of Honor in the Battle of Iwo Jima. We included the names of these recipients as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. Recipients are ordered alphabetically, and all information is from the society. Note that some presentation dates were not available from the CMOHS.
It should be noted that within the broader context of World War II that the significance of Iwo Jima extended far beyond its shores. Strategically, the island was important because it provided the U.S. forces a base near the Japanese mainland. From here they could launch bombing raids and stage further invasions. The capture of Iwo Jima marked a turning point in the war, severely impacting Japanese air defenses and shifting the momentum in the Pacific Theater towards the Allies.
The battle itself cost the lives of roughly 7,000 U.S. Marines, with over 19,000 wounded. The Iwo Jima Memorial underscores the sacrifice that these servicemen made in an effort to ensure victory and peace at all costs. This intense and hard-fought battle demonstrated the strategic, symbolic, and human costs of war, while forever etching the bravery of its fighters into American memory. (This World War II battle had by far the most casualties: every major battle ranked.)
Here is a look at the Medal of Honor recipients from the Battle of Iwo Jima:
Why Are We Covering This?
The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
Charles J. Berry
- Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Corporal
- State accredited: Ohio
William R. Caddy
- Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945
- Date of presentation: September 8, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- State accredited: Massachusetts
Justice M. Chambers
- Medal of Honor action date: February 19-22, 1945
- Date of presentation: November 1, 1950
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Colonel
- State accredited: Washington D.C.
Darrell S. Cole
- Medal of Honor action date: February 19, 1945
- Date of presentation: April 17, 1947
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- State accredited: Missouri
Robert H. Dunlap
- Medal of Honor action date: February 20-21, 1945
- Date of presentation: December 18, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- State accredited: Illinois
Ross F. Gray
- Medal of Honor action date: February 21, 1945
- Date of presentation: April 16, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- State accredited: Alabama
William G. Harrell
- Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- State accredited: Texas
Rufus G. Herring
- Medal of Honor action date: February 17, 1945
- Date of presentation: September 17, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant
- State accredited: North Carolina
Douglas T. Jacobson
- Medal of Honor action date: February 26, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- State accredited: New York
Joseph R. Julian
- Medal of Honor action date: March 9, 1945
- Date of presentation: November 16, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Platoon Sergeant
- State accredited: Massachusetts
James D. La Belle
- Medal of Honor action date: March 8, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- State accredited: Minnesota
John H. Leims
- Medal of Honor action date: March 7, 1945
- Date of presentation: June 14, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Second Lieutenant
- State accredited: Illinois
Jacklyn H. Lucas
- Medal of Honor action date: February 20, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- State accredited: Virginia
Jack Lummus
- Medal of Honor action date: March 8, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- State accredited: Texas
Harry L. Martin
- Medal of Honor action date: March 26, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- State accredited: Ohio
Joseph J. McCarthy
- Medal of Honor action date: February 21, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Brigadier General
- State accredited: Illinois
George Phillips
- Medal of Honor action date: March 14, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- State accredited: Missouri
Francis J. Pierce
- Medal of Honor action date: March 15-16, 1945
- Date of presentation: June 25, 1948
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate First Class
- State accredited: Iowa
Donald J. Ruhl
- Medal of Honor action date: February 19-21, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- State accredited: Montana
Franklin E. Sigler
- Medal of Honor action date: March 14, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- State accredited: New Jersey
Tony Stein
- Medal of Honor action date: February 19, 1945
- Date of presentation: February 19, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Corporal
- State accredited: Ohio
George E. Wahlen
- Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- State accredited: Utah
William G. Walsh
- Medal of Honor action date: February 27, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Gunnery Sergant
- State accredited: Massachusetts
Wilson D. Watson
- Medal of Honor action date: February 26-27, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- State accredited: Arkansas
Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams
- Medal of Honor action date: February 23, 1945
- Date of presentation: October 5, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Chief Warrant Officier Four
- State accredited: West Virginia
Jack Williams
- Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: U.S. Naval Reserve
- Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class
- State accredited: Arkansas
John H. Willis
- Medal of Honor action date: February 28, 1945
- Date of presentation: December 12, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate First Class
- State accredited: Tennessee
