These Are the Heroes That Won the Medal of Honor in the Battle of Iwo Jima Photo by Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

The Battle of Iwo Jima was fought over a grueling 36 days between February and March of 1945. This battle pitted American marines and sailors against a deeply entrenched Imperial Japanese force. Many U.S. servicemen gave everything over the course of the battle, with their gallantry and heroic deeds forever immortalized in the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. (Who was the most recent Medal of Honor recipient in your state?)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Medal of Honor recipients from the Battle of Iwo Jima. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the servicemen that were awarded the Medal of Honor in the Battle of Iwo Jima. We included the names of these recipients as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. Recipients are ordered alphabetically, and all information is from the society. Note that some presentation dates were not available from the CMOHS.

It should be noted that within the broader context of World War II that the significance of Iwo Jima extended far beyond its shores. Strategically, the island was important because it provided the U.S. forces a base near the Japanese mainland. From here they could launch bombing raids and stage further invasions. The capture of Iwo Jima marked a turning point in the war, severely impacting Japanese air defenses and shifting the momentum in the Pacific Theater towards the Allies.

The battle itself cost the lives of roughly 7,000 U.S. Marines, with over 19,000 wounded. The Iwo Jima Memorial underscores the sacrifice that these servicemen made in an effort to ensure victory and peace at all costs. This intense and hard-fought battle demonstrated the strategic, symbolic, and human costs of war, while forever etching the bravery of its fighters into American memory. (This World War II battle had by far the most casualties: every major battle ranked.)

Here is a look at the Medal of Honor recipients from the Battle of Iwo Jima:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

Charles J. Berry

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945

March 3, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Corporal

Corporal State accredited: Ohio

William R. Caddy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945

March 3, 1945 Date of presentation: September 8, 1946

September 8, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class State accredited: Massachusetts

Justice M. Chambers

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 19-22, 1945

February 19-22, 1945 Date of presentation: November 1, 1950

November 1, 1950 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Colonel

Colonel State accredited: Washington D.C.

Darrell S. Cole

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 19, 1945

February 19, 1945 Date of presentation: April 17, 1947

April 17, 1947 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant State accredited: Missouri

Robert H. Dunlap

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 20-21, 1945

February 20-21, 1945 Date of presentation: December 18, 1945

December 18, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Major

Major State accredited: Illinois

Ross F. Gray

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 21, 1945

February 21, 1945 Date of presentation: April 16, 1946

April 16, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant State accredited: Alabama

William G. Harrell

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945

March 3, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant State accredited: Texas

Rufus G. Herring

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 17, 1945

February 17, 1945 Date of presentation: September 17, 1945

September 17, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant

Lieutenant State accredited: North Carolina

Douglas T. Jacobson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 26, 1945

February 26, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Major

Major State accredited: New York

Joseph R. Julian

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 9, 1945

March 9, 1945 Date of presentation: November 16, 1945

November 16, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Platoon Sergeant

Platoon Sergeant State accredited: Massachusetts

James D. La Belle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 8, 1945

March 8, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class State accredited: Minnesota

John H. Leims

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 7, 1945

March 7, 1945 Date of presentation: June 14, 1946

June 14, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Second Lieutenant

Second Lieutenant State accredited: Illinois

Jacklyn H. Lucas

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 20, 1945

February 20, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class State accredited: Virginia

Jack Lummus

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 8, 1945

March 8, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant State accredited: Texas

Harry L. Martin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 26, 1945

March 26, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant State accredited: Ohio

Joseph J. McCarthy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 21, 1945

February 21, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Brigadier General

Brigadier General State accredited: Illinois

George Phillips

Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com

Medal of Honor action date: March 14, 1945

March 14, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private

Private State accredited: Missouri

Francis J. Pierce

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: March 15-16, 1945

March 15-16, 1945 Date of presentation: June 25, 1948

June 25, 1948 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate First Class

Pharmacist’s Mate First Class State accredited: Iowa

Donald J. Ruhl

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 19-21, 1945

February 19-21, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class State accredited: Montana

Franklin E. Sigler

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Medal of Honor action date: March 14, 1945

March 14, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class State accredited: New Jersey

Tony Stein

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 19, 1945

February 19, 1945 Date of presentation: February 19, 1946

February 19, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Corporal

Corporal State accredited: Ohio

George E. Wahlen

navymedicine / Flickr

Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945

March 3, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Major

Major State accredited: Utah

William G. Walsh

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 27, 1945

February 27, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Gunnery Sergant

Gunnery Sergant State accredited: Massachusetts

Wilson D. Watson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 26-27, 1945

February 26-27, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant State accredited: Arkansas

Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Medal of Honor action date: February 23, 1945

February 23, 1945 Date of presentation: October 5, 1945

October 5, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Chief Warrant Officier Four

Chief Warrant Officier Four State accredited: West Virginia

Jack Williams

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Medal of Honor action date: March 3, 1945

March 3, 1945 Date of presentation: N/A

N/A Military branch: U.S. Naval Reserve

U.S. Naval Reserve Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class

Pharmacist’s Mate Third Class State accredited: Arkansas

John H. Willis

Photo by Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Medal of Honor action date: February 28, 1945

February 28, 1945 Date of presentation: December 12, 1945

December 12, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Pharmacist’s Mate First Class

Pharmacist’s Mate First Class State accredited: Tennessee

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.