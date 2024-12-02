The 30 Most Recent Recipients of the Medal of Honor

For over 150 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the highest award in the U.S. military across all branches. It recognizes the service members who have distinguished themselves with the highest level of duty that one can perform for their country. The recipients of the Medal of Honor are known for going above and beyond basic service requirements, exhibiting uncommon valor, and some even giving the ultimate sacrifice.
In the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these men and women, only about 3,500 medals have been awarded. (This is the rifle used by the highest scoring sniper of the Vietnam War.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, the most recent ones. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipients. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. The most recent 30 recipients are ordered chronologically from their presentation date.
The most recent presentations for the Medal of Honor were to Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, both awarded posthumously. These men served in the Civil War, and each distinguished themselves by acts of gallantry and intrepidity while serving in the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, specifically Andrews’ Raiders. (This fearless marine earned the Medal of Honor twice but hated war.)
Shadrach and Wilson were credited with penetrating deep into enemy territory and disrupting supply lines. The CMOHS noted that the actions of these men “were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the Army of the Ohio, and the United States Army.” These men were awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024 by President Joe Biden.
Shadrach and Wilson were only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many. These ceremonies serve as poignant reminders of the bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve. (The American war hero who stormed a machine gun nest and saved dozens of lives.)
Here is a look at the most recent recipients of the Medal of Honor:
Why Are We Covering This?
The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.
William D. Swenson
- Date of presentation: October 16, 2013
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Kyle J. White
- Date of presentation: May 13, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Ryan M. Pitts
- Date of presentation: July 21, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Bennie G. Adkins
- Date of presentation: September 15, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Command Sergeant Major
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Donald P. Sloat
- Date of presentation: September 15, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Alonzo H. Cushing
- Date of presentation: November 6, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- Served in this conflict: Civil War
William Shemin
- Date of presentation: June 2, 2015
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: World War I
Henry Johnson
- Date of presentation: June 2, 2015
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: World War I
Florent A. Groberg
- Date of presentation: November 12, 2015
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Charles S. Kettles
- Date of presentation: July 18, 2016
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
James C. McCloughan
- Date of presentation: July 31, 2017
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Gary M. Rose
- Date of presentation: October 23, 2017
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Garlin M. Conner
- Date of presentation: June 26, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Ronald J. Shurer II
- Date of presentation: October 1, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Travis W. Atkins
- Date of presentation: March 27, 2019
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
David D. Bellavia
- Date of presentation: June 25, 2019
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Matthew O. Williams
- Date of presentation: October 30, 2019
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Thomas P. Payne
- Date of presentation: September 11, 2020
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Ralph Puckett, Jr.
- Date of presentation: May 21, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Colonel
- Served in this conflict: Korean War
Alwyn Crendall Cashe
- Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Christopher Andrew Celiz
- Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Earl D. Plumlee
- Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Dwight W. Birdwell
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
John J. Duffy
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Edward N. Kaneshiro
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Paris D. Davis
- Date of presentation: March 3, 2023
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Colonel
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Larry L. Taylor
- Date of presentation: September 5, 2023
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
George D. Wilson
- Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War
Philip G. Shadrach
- Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War
