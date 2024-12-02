The 30 Most Recent Recipients of the Medal of Honor Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com

For over 150 years, the Medal of Honor has stood as the highest award in the U.S. military across all branches. It recognizes the service members who have distinguished themselves with the highest level of duty that one can perform for their country. The recipients of the Medal of Honor are known for going above and beyond basic service requirements, exhibiting uncommon valor, and some even giving the ultimate sacrifice.

In the time that the Medal of Honor has been awarded there have been roughly 41 million Americans who have served in the armed forces. Of these men and women, only about 3,500 medals have been awarded. (This is the rifle used by the highest scoring sniper of the Vietnam War.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these recipients, namely, the most recent ones. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipients. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. The most recent 30 recipients are ordered chronologically from their presentation date.

The most recent presentations for the Medal of Honor were to Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, both awarded posthumously. These men served in the Civil War, and each distinguished themselves by acts of gallantry and intrepidity while serving in the Ohio Volunteer Infantry, specifically Andrews’ Raiders. (This fearless marine earned the Medal of Honor twice but hated war.)

Shadrach and Wilson were credited with penetrating deep into enemy territory and disrupting supply lines. The CMOHS noted that the actions of these men “were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, the Army of the Ohio, and the United States Army.” These men were awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024 by President Joe Biden.

Shadrach and Wilson were only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many. These ceremonies serve as poignant reminders of the bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve. (The American war hero who stormed a machine gun nest and saved dozens of lives.)

Here is a look at the most recent recipients of the Medal of Honor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

William D. Swenson

thejointstaff / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 16, 2013

October 16, 2013 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Kyle J. White

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 13, 2014

May 13, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Ryan M. Pitts

Date of presentation: July 21, 2014

July 21, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Bennie G. Adkins

Date of presentation: September 15, 2014

September 15, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Command Sergeant Major

Command Sergeant Major Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Donald P. Sloat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: September 15, 2014

September 15, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class

Specialist Fourth Class Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Alonzo H. Cushing

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: November 6, 2014

November 6, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Served in this conflict: Civil War

William Shemin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: June 2, 2015

June 2, 2015 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant Served in this conflict: World War I

Henry Johnson

Public domain / wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: June 2, 2015

June 2, 2015 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: World War I

Florent A. Groberg

Date of presentation: November 12, 2015

November 12, 2015 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Charles S. Kettles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 18, 2016

July 18, 2016 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Major

Major Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

James C. McCloughan

Date of presentation: July 31, 2017

July 31, 2017 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class

Specialist Fifth Class Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Gary M. Rose

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Garlin M. Conner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: June 26, 2018

June 26, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Served in this conflict: World War II

Ronald J. Shurer II

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 1, 2018

October 1, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Travis W. Atkins

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: March 27, 2019

March 27, 2019 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

David D. Bellavia

Public Domain / wikimedia commons

Date of presentation: June 25, 2019

June 25, 2019 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Matthew O. Williams

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 30, 2019

October 30, 2019 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major

Sergeant Major Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Thomas P. Payne

Date of presentation: September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major

Sergeant Major Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Ralph Puckett, Jr.

Date of presentation: May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Colonel

Colonel Served in this conflict: Korean War

Alwyn Crendall Cashe

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Christopher Andrew Celiz

Date of presentation: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Earl D. Plumlee

Public domain / wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant

Master Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Dwight W. Birdwell

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five

Specialist Five Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

John J. Duffy

secdef / Flickr

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Major

Major Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant

Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Edward N. Kaneshiro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Paris D. Davis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Colonel

Colonel Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Larry L. Taylor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

George D. Wilson

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Date of presentation: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Philip G. Shadrach

Tracy Fisher / Shutterstock.com

Date of presentation: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

