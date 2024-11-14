Military

These Are the Newest Medal of Honor Recipients From Each State

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
Chris Lange
Published:

From its beginning in December 1861, the Medal of Honor stands as the pinnacle of military recognition in the United States, awarded for unparalleled acts of valor and heroism. This medal unites recipients with uncommon valor from cities, towns, and cultures all across the United States. Generation after generation, recipients of this distinguished award are recognized as the best of U.S. military tradition. (The guns America’s elite Navy SEALs rely on in combat.)

The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Medal of Honor recipients, and the states they came from.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipient from each state. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. States are ordered alphabetically, and all information is from the society. Note that both of the most recent recipients were from the same state, so they were listed as separate entries for the same state.

The most recent recipients of the Medal of Honor are Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson. Both were awarded posthumously for valiant acts during the Civil War. These men “distinguished [themselves] by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.” (This pistol from 1911 is still being used by the U.S. Army.)

Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson are only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many. (These two countries in WWII had the most casualties, and it’s not even close.)

Here is a look at the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor from each state:

Why Are We Covering This?

View from the back of a male soldier in the uniform of the American army waving the US flag on top of a mountain in a clearing at sunset
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

Alabama, George Watson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 13, 1997
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Alaska, N/A

Snow town Anchorage, Alaska, the United States of America is one of many people&#039;s dream to visit due to its scenery, culture, culinary.
TripWalkers / Shutterstock.com

Arizona, Manuel V Mendoza

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Arkansas, Johnny Lee Canley

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: October 17, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
  • Highest rank achieved: Gunnery Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

California, Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class; Private
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Colorado, Jon Edward Swanson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: May 1, 2002
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Connecticut, John A. Chapman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: August 22, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Air Force
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Delaware, James Phillip Connor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: May 7, 1945
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Florida, Alwyn Crendall Cashe

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Georgia, William D. Swenson

thejointstaff / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 16, 2013
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Hawaii, Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro

Six Medal of Honor Recipients ... by U.S. Secretary of Defense
Six Medal of Honor Recipients ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Idaho, Frank Stanley Reasoner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 31, 1967
  • Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
  • Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Illinois, John J. Duffy

220706-D-BN624-0699 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
220706-D-BN624-0699 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Major
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Indiana, Frank Harry Ono

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: September 21, 2000
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Iowa, Salvatore Augustine Giunta

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: November 16, 2010
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Kansas, Riley Leroy Pitts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: December 10, 1968
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Kentucky, Garlin Murl Conner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: June 26, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Louisiana, Paris D. Davis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: March 3, 2023
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Maine, Gary Ivan Gordon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: May 23, 1994
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Somalia (Operation Restore Hope)

Maryland, Florent A. Groberg

SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
SEAC at 2016 Military Bowl (CC BY 2.0) by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Date of presentation: November 12, 2015
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Massachusetts, Britt Kelly Slabinski

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: May 24, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Navy SEALs
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Chief
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Michigan, James C. McCloughan

170801-D-GO396-0473 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
170801-D-GO396-0473 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 31, 2017
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Minnesota, Leo Keith Thorsness

arlingtonnatl / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 15, 1973
  • Military branch: U.S. Air Force
  • Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Mississippi, Ed W. Freeman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: July 16, 2001
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Major
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Missouri, Willy F. James Jr.

usabmc / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Date of presentation: January 13, 1997
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Montana, Travis W. Atkins

whitehouse45 / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: March 27, 2019
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Nebraska, Donald K Schwab

Valor 24 Hall of Heroes Ceremo... by @USArmy
Valor 24 Hall of Heroes Ceremo... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Nevada, Bruce Avery Van Voorhis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: August 1, 1946
  • Military branch: U.S. Navy
  • Highest rank achieved: Commander
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

New Hampshire, Richard Hetherington O’Kane

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: March 27, 1946
  • Military branch: U.S. Navy
  • Highest rank achieved: Rear Admiral
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

New Jersey, Henry Svehla

Hall of Heroes by @USArmy
Hall of Heroes (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Date of presentation: May 2, 2011
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

New Mexico, Leroy Arthur Petry

Congressional standing ovation by @USArmy
Congressional standing ovation (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Date of presentation: July 12, 2011
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

New York, Ralph Puckett, Jr.

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett by The White House
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to Ret. U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett (United States Government Work) by The White House
  • Date of presentation: May 21, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Colonel
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

North Carolina, Melvin Morris

Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Morris explains the awards on his uniform by US Army Africa
Sgt. 1st Class Melvin Morris explains the awards on his uniform (CC BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

North Dakota, Woodrow Wilson Keeble

washington, D.C. by @USArmy
washington, D.C. (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Date of presentation: March 3, 2008
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

Ohio, George D. Wilson

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Ohio, Philip G. Shadrach

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: July 3, 2024
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Oklahoma, Dwight W. Birdwell

220706-D-BN624-0346 by U.S. Secretary of Defense
220706-D-BN624-0346 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Secretary of Defense
  • Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Oregon, Larry Gilbert Dahl

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: August 8, 1974
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Pennsylvania, Ross A. McGinnis

Medal of Honor: Pfc. Ross A. M... by @USArmy
Medal of Honor: Pfc. Ross A. M... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Date of presentation: June 2, 2008
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Rhode Island, David Bernard Champagne

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: July 23, 1953
  • Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
  • Highest rank achieved: Corporal
  • Served in this conflict: Korean War

South Carolina, Christopher Andrew Celiz

Christopher Celiz by Davidc1220
Christopher Celiz (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Davidc1220
  • Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

South Dakota, Michael John Fitzmaurice

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: October 15, 1973
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Technical Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Tennessee, Larry L. Taylor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: September 5, 2023
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Texas, Matthew O. Williams

whitehouse45 / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 30, 2019
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Utah, George Taro “Joe” Sakato

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: June 21, 2000
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Vermont, Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: January 10, 1945
  • Military branch: U.S. Navy
  • Highest rank achieved: Vice Admiral
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Virginia, Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: July 8, 2002
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Washington, Ronald J. Shurer II

whitehouse45 / Flickr
  • Date of presentation: October 1, 2018
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

West Virginia, Robert Willard Hartsock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: August 6, 1970
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
  • Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Wisconsin, Benjamin Louis Salomon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Date of presentation: May 1, 2002
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Captain
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Wyoming, Joe Hayashi

Evergreen Cemetery Los Angeles by jondoeforty1
Evergreen Cemetery Los Angeles (CC BY-SA 2.0) by jondoeforty1
  • Date of presentation: June 21, 2000
  • Military branch: U.S. Army
  • Highest rank achieved: Private
  • Served in this conflict: World War II

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Get started right here.
Read more: Military, medal of honor, medal of honor by state, military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

This Fighter Jet Is Faster Than 90% of U.S. Combat Aircraft

The Newest Warships and Submarines to Enter the US Navy

This Tiny Nation Has The World's Largest Paramilitary Force