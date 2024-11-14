These Are the Newest Medal of Honor Recipients From Each State Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

From its beginning in December 1861, the Medal of Honor stands as the pinnacle of military recognition in the United States, awarded for unparalleled acts of valor and heroism. This medal unites recipients with uncommon valor from cities, towns, and cultures all across the United States. Generation after generation, recipients of this distinguished award are recognized as the best of U.S. military tradition. (The guns America’s elite Navy SEALs rely on in combat.)

The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Medal of Honor recipients, and the states they came from.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipient from each state. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. States are ordered alphabetically, and all information is from the society. Note that both of the most recent recipients were from the same state, so they were listed as separate entries for the same state.

The most recent recipients of the Medal of Honor are Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson. Both were awarded posthumously for valiant acts during the Civil War. These men “distinguished [themselves] by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.” (This pistol from 1911 is still being used by the U.S. Army.)

Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson are only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many. (These two countries in WWII had the most casualties, and it’s not even close.)

Here is a look at the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor from each state:

Why Are We Covering This?

Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

The stories of Medal of Honor recipients and the significance of the medal itself is central to the U.S. military ethos. These recipients and their stories are an inspiration, “For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty.” It’s important to appreciate the profound sacrifices that these men made in service to the nation. The Medal of Honor symbolizes the courage, selflessness, and resilience that define the highest ideals of military service. Again, these stories serve as powerful reminders of the values we aspire to as a society even in the face of adversity.

Alabama, George Watson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: January 13, 1997

January 13, 1997 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: World War II

Alaska, N/A

TripWalkers / Shutterstock.com

Arizona, Manuel V Mendoza

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: March 18, 2014

March 18, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: World War II

Arkansas, Johnny Lee Canley

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: October 17, 2018

October 17, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Gunnery Sergeant

Gunnery Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

California, Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: March 18, 2014

March 18, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private First Class; Private

Private First Class; Private Served in this conflict: World War II

Colorado, Jon Edward Swanson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 1, 2002

May 1, 2002 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Connecticut, John A. Chapman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: August 22, 2018

August 22, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant

Master Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Delaware, James Phillip Connor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 7, 1945

May 7, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant

Sergeant Served in this conflict: World War II

Florida, Alwyn Crendall Cashe

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Georgia, William D. Swenson

thejointstaff / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 16, 2013

October 16, 2013 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Hawaii, Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant

Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Idaho, Frank Stanley Reasoner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: January 31, 1967

January 31, 1967 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Illinois, John J. Duffy

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Major

Major Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Indiana, Frank Harry Ono

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: September 21, 2000

September 21, 2000 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class Served in this conflict: World War II

Iowa, Salvatore Augustine Giunta

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: November 16, 2010

November 16, 2010 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Kansas, Riley Leroy Pitts

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: December 10, 1968

December 10, 1968 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Kentucky, Garlin Murl Conner

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: June 26, 2018

June 26, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Served in this conflict: World War II

Louisiana, Paris D. Davis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Colonel

Colonel Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Maine, Gary Ivan Gordon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 23, 1994

May 23, 1994 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant

Master Sergeant Served in this conflict: Somalia (Operation Restore Hope)

Maryland, Florent A. Groberg

Date of presentation: November 12, 2015

November 12, 2015 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Massachusetts, Britt Kelly Slabinski

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 24, 2018

May 24, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Navy SEALs

U.S. Navy SEALs Highest rank achieved: Master Chief

Master Chief Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Michigan, James C. McCloughan

Date of presentation: July 31, 2017

July 31, 2017 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class

Specialist Fifth Class Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Minnesota, Leo Keith Thorsness

arlingtonnatl / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 15, 1973

October 15, 1973 Military branch: U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Mississippi, Ed W. Freeman

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 16, 2001

July 16, 2001 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Major

Major Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Missouri, Willy F. James Jr.

usabmc / Flickr / Public Domain

Date of presentation: January 13, 1997

January 13, 1997 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class Served in this conflict: World War II

Montana, Travis W. Atkins

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: March 27, 2019

March 27, 2019 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Nebraska, Donald K Schwab

Date of presentation: March 18, 2014

March 18, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant

First Lieutenant Served in this conflict: World War II

Nevada, Bruce Avery Van Voorhis

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: August 1, 1946

August 1, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Commander

Commander Served in this conflict: World War II

New Hampshire, Richard Hetherington O’Kane

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: March 27, 1946

March 27, 1946 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Rear Admiral

Rear Admiral Served in this conflict: World War II

New Jersey, Henry Svehla

Date of presentation: May 2, 2011

May 2, 2011 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class Served in this conflict: Korean War

New Mexico, Leroy Arthur Petry

Date of presentation: July 12, 2011

July 12, 2011 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant

Master Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

New York, Ralph Puckett, Jr.

Date of presentation: May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Colonel

Colonel Served in this conflict: Korean War

North Carolina, Melvin Morris

Date of presentation: March 18, 2014

March 18, 2014 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

North Dakota, Woodrow Wilson Keeble

Date of presentation: March 3, 2008

March 3, 2008 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant

Master Sergeant Served in this conflict: Korean War

Ohio, George D. Wilson

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Date of presentation: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Ohio, Philip G. Shadrach

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: U.S. Civil War

Oklahoma, Dwight W. Birdwell

Date of presentation: July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five

Specialist Five Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Oregon, Larry Gilbert Dahl

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: August 8, 1974

August 8, 1974 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class

Specialist Fourth Class Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Pennsylvania, Ross A. McGinnis

Date of presentation: June 2, 2008

June 2, 2008 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private First Class

Private First Class Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Rhode Island, David Bernard Champagne

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 23, 1953

July 23, 1953 Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank achieved: Corporal

Corporal Served in this conflict: Korean War

South Carolina, Christopher Andrew Celiz

Date of presentation: December 16, 2021

December 16, 2021 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class

Sergeant First Class Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

South Dakota, Michael John Fitzmaurice

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: October 15, 1973

October 15, 1973 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Technical Sergeant

Technical Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Tennessee, Larry L. Taylor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: September 5, 2023

September 5, 2023 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Texas, Matthew O. Williams

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 30, 2019

October 30, 2019 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major

Sergeant Major Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

Utah, George Taro “Joe” Sakato

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: June 21, 2000

June 21, 2000 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: World War II

Vermont, Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: January 10, 1945

January 10, 1945 Military branch: U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy Highest rank achieved: Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral Served in this conflict: World War II

Virginia, Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: July 8, 2002

July 8, 2002 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Washington, Ronald J. Shurer II

whitehouse45 / Flickr

Date of presentation: October 1, 2018

October 1, 2018 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism

West Virginia, Robert Willard Hartsock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: August 6, 1970

August 6, 1970 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant

Staff Sergeant Served in this conflict: Vietnam War

Wisconsin, Benjamin Louis Salomon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Date of presentation: May 1, 2002

May 1, 2002 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Captain

Captain Served in this conflict: World War II

Wyoming, Joe Hayashi

Date of presentation: June 21, 2000

June 21, 2000 Military branch: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Highest rank achieved: Private

Private Served in this conflict: World War II

