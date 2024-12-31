This Asian Nation Has One of the Strongest Helicopter Armies on Earth - and It's Not China curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Military helicopters are a critical asset for any nation’s armed forces, as they play essential roles in transport, combat, and logistical support. Helicopter arsenals typically reflect a nation’s military power, in that the more helicopters the more powerful the nation. Accordingly, ascendant global military powers have been adding to their arsenals of helicopters. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is reviewing these ascendant military powers and their arsenals of military helicopters.

To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters. We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year.

Here is a look at the Powers on the Rise countries with the largest helicopter armies:

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Estonia has 1,409 military vehicles (including 24 artillery units and 6 MLRS units). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

29. Paraguay

NatanaelGinting / iStock

Total helicopters: 14

14 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Paraguay has 1,936 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 28 artillery units). Paraguay has 15,650 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.4 million.

28. New Zealand

landed / Flickr

Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, New Zealand has 4,040 military vehicles (including 31 artillery units). New Zealand has 8,670 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.1 million.

27. Finland

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 55

55 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Finland has 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

26. Libya

Eddeb / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 32

32 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17

17 Total strike and attack aircraft: 3

3 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Libya has 2,890 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 75 artillery units, and 55 MLRS units). Libya has 32,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.3 million.

25. Czechia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

24. Denmark

usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 33

33 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Denmark has 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.9 million.

23. Portugal

Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Portugal has 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

22. Switzerland

Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Switzerland has 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

21. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 52

52 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Georgia has 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks, 267 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

20. Serbia

curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

19. Croatia

153602026@N06 / Flickr

Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Croatia has 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

18. Sweden

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Sweden has 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

17. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 60

60 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kuwait has 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

16. Austria

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Austria has 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

15. Qatar

Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

14. Bangladesh

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 73

73 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bangladesh has 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 464 artillery units, and 71 MLRS units). Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 167.2 million.

13. Kazakhstan

Total helicopters: 75

75 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kazakhstan has 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

12. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Myanmar has 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 58.0 million.

11. Spain

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

10. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 129

129 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total strike and attack aircraft: 23

23 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

9. Israel

Total helicopters: 146

146 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total strike and attack aircraft: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

8. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 148

148 Total attack helicopters: 43

43 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

7. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total strike and attack aircraft: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

6. Poland

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

5. United Arab Emirates

Total helicopters: 246

246 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

4. Germany

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

3. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkey has 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

2. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 577

577 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Japan has 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

1. South Korea

Total helicopters: 758

758 Total attack helicopters: 112

112 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, South Korea has 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

