China Has 281 Attack Helicopters Ready, Including The Stealth "Fierce Thunderbolt" expertinfantry / Flickr

Japan and South Korea rank among Asia’s elite in helicopter strength, but they still fall short of a few of the regional powers. With 596 and 807 helicopters respectively, both of these nations have been investing heavily in these aircraft over the years to compete with the likes of China and Russia. Still, there is a sizable gap between these nations and the top dogs. Helicopters are used for a number of roles ranging from close-air support to logistics and they form the backbone of most modern militaries. In fact, there is a strong correlation between the number of military helicopters within a fleet and overall military strength. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at Asian countries and how their helicopter fleets compare.

To determine the Asian countries with the most military helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget. Countries with no helicopters were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest helicopter armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Mongolia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

$165,110,000 – #135 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Mongolia has 2,560 military vehicles which include 420 tanks, 130 MLRS units, and 500 artillery units. Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.

44. Bhutan

mussikatz / Flickr

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Military defense budget: $14,000,000 – #145 out of 145

$14,000,000 – #145 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bhutan has 84 military vehicles. At the same time, this country has 7,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 884,546.

43. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military defense budget: $290,000,000 – #125 out of 145

$290,000,000 – #125 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Afghanistan has 5,202 military vehicles.

42. Kyrgyzstan

savva_25 / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145

$221,800,000 – #130 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kyrgyzstan has 2,686 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 199 artillery units. Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.172 million.

41. Nepal

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 15

15 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

$409,100,000 – #111 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Nepal has 1,108 military vehicles. At the same time, Nepal has 95,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.12 million.

40. Tajikistan

Leonid Andronov / Getty Images

Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145

$446,000,000 – #108 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Tajikistan has 1,240 military vehicles which include 38 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 16 artillery units. Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.39 million.

39. Cambodia

RCarmy / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$860,000,000 – #92 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Cambodia has 3,627 military vehicles which include 644 tanks, 463 MLRS units, and 460 artillery units. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.

38. Laos

Total helicopters: 23

23 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 33

33 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

$135,000,000 – #138 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Laos has 4,380 military vehicles which include 160 tanks, 64 MLRS units, and 127 artillery units. Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.954 million.

37. Turkmenistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 27

27 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkmenistan has 5,016 military vehicles which include 654 tanks, 164 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

36. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 30

30 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 27

27 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Yemen has 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

35. Oman

Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Oman has 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

34. Armenia

RaffiKojian / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total strike and attack aircraft: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 71

71 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

$1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Armenia has 1,306 military vehicles which include 109 tanks, 100 MLRS units, and 293 artillery units. Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

33. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 61

61 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Georgia has 3,392 military vehicles which include 123 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 188 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.

32. Malaysia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 45

45 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 135

135 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Malaysia has 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.

31. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 55

55 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5

5 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Sri Lanka has 3,190 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.98 million.

30. Bangladesh

MONUSCO Photos / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 42

42 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 214

214 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bangladesh has 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.

29. Kazakhstan

Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 63

63 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 198

198 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kazakhstan has 7,736 military vehicles which include 350 tanks, 287 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

28. Kuwait

Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kuwait has 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

27. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 68

68 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 80

80 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Lebanon has 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

26. Singapore

Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Singapore has 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.028 million.

25. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Syria has 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

24. Qatar

Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

23. Bahrain

Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bahrain has 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

22. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 83

83 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

21. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan State Philarmony by Niyaz from Baku / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Azerbaijan has 7,642 military vehicles which include 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

20. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Vietnam has 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

19. Uzbekistan

Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 192

192 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

$2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Uzbekistan has 2,970 military vehicles which include 340 tanks, 108 MLRS units, and 383 artillery units. Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

18. Philippines

Total helicopters: 122

122 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the Philippines has 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.

17. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

16. Israel

Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

15. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 155

155 Total attack helicopters: 44

44 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

14. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

13. North Korea

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

12. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

11. Taiwan

Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

10. United Arab Emirates

Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

9. Thailand

Kanok Sulaiman / Moment via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

8. Saudi Arabia

Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

7. Pakistan

Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

6. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

5. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

4. South Korea

Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

3. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, India has 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. China

Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, China has 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. Russia

aarrows / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

