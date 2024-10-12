The Top European Helicopter Powers, Ranked Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

France reigns as the helicopter king with the largest force on the continent, but there are a number of other nations that have formidable forces

Europe has been employing helicopters since the Cold War, when nations on both sides of the Iron Curtain needed air support to counter traditional ground forces

Even today, helicopters are an essential asset for NATO in its peacekeeping operations, among other things

Military helicopters are an extremely important component of any top-notch military power. From rapid troop deployment to close-air support, helicopters offer an operational flexibility that most traditional aircraft can’t match and countries that have more of these tend to be more powerful. In Europe, France reigns as the helicopter king with the largest force on the continent, but there are a number of other nations that have formidable forces as well. (Exploring the aircraft of Europe’s dominant air power.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which European powers have the biggest helicopter armies. To determine the European countries with the most military helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters. Note that we also have excluded Russia from this as well.

Europe’s journey into military helicopter use dates back to the Cold War, when nations on both sides of the Iron Curtain needed air support to counter traditional ground forces. However, modern air forces have come a long way since then in terms of technology and firepower, resulting in the ever-expanding role of helicopters. Even today, helicopters are an essential asset for NATO in its peacekeeping operations, among other things.

Countries like Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom have also developed formidable helicopter forces, but France has distinguished itself as the top dog. Much of France’s air power can be attributed to Dassault Aviation. (The Mirage 2000, Rafale, and 19 more iconic aircraft that defined Dassault Aviation.)

There are a number of other European powers that have formidable helicopter fleets as well, and many of these features some of the more advanced helicopters in the world.

Here is a look at the largest helicopter armies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

35. Moldova

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311- #144 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Moldova has 450 military vehicles. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.3 million.

34. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237- #87 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Estonia has 1,409 military vehicles (including 24 artillery units and 6 MLRS units). Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.2 million.

33. Lithuania

Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395- #88 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Lithuania has 1,356 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units). Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.7 million.

32. Latvia

Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911- #99 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Latvia has 1,544 military vehicles (including 59 artillery units). Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.8 million.

31. Ireland

Gaius Cornelius / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779- #94 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Ireland has 1,064 military vehicles. Ireland has 7,765 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.3 million.

30. North Macedonia

Dcvetic / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717- #110 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, North Macedonia has 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks, 191 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

29. Montenegro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109- #129 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Montenegro has 662 military vehicles (including 12 artillery units and 12 MLRS units). Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 602,445.

28. Slovenia

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286- #91 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Slovenia has 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 18 artillery units). Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.1 million.

27. Albania

Gerd 72 / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 19

19 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188- #90 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Albania has 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks). Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

26. Belgium

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064- #70 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.9 million.

25. Slovakia

Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 37

37 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891- #69 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Slovakia has 2,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks, 44 artillery units, and 25 MLRS units). Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.4 million.

24. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 24

24 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996- #116 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks, 590 artillery units, and 79 MLRS units). Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.8 million.

23. Finland

Karri Huhtanen / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 55

55 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967- #50 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Finland has 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 792 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units). Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

22. Bulgaria

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132- #62 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bulgaria has 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 273 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.8 million.

21. Czechia

Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706- #46 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Czechia has 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks and 53 artillery units). Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.7 million.

20. Denmark

usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 33

33 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743- #48 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Denmark has 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 19 artillery units). Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.5million.

19. Norway

Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 102

102 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664- #41 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Norway has 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks and 56 artillery units). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.6 million.

18. Portugal

Pedro Aragão / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609- #38 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Portugal has 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 106 artillery units). Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

17. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478- #54 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks and 318 artillery units). Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.7 million.

16. Switzerland

Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097- #43 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Switzerland has 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks and 133 artillery units). Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.6 million.

15. Serbia

curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038- #56 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Serbia has 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 162 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.7 million.

14. Croatia

153602026@N06 / Flickr

Total helicopters: 52

52 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333- #66 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Croatia has 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks, 181 artillery units, and 105 MLRS units). Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.2 million.

13. Sweden

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009- #29 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Sweden has 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

12. Belarus

Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total strike and attack aircraft: 51

51 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901- #64 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Belarus has 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks, 539 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

11. Netherlands

Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 21

21 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644- #40 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the Netherlands has 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 72 artillery units). The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.5 million.

10. Austria

7armyjmtc / Flickr

Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351- #71 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Austria has 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks and 53 artillery units). Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.9 million.

9. Romania

Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14

14 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 131

131 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712- #47 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Romania has 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks, 720 artillery units, and 225 MLRS units). Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.3 million.

8. Spain

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882- #20 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Spain has 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks and 236 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.2 million.

7. Ukraine

Volodymyr Vorobiov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 130

130 Total attack helicopters: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598- #18 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Ukraine has 22,110 military vehicles (including 1,777 tanks, 2,217 artillery units, and 491 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 43.3 million.

6. Poland

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917- #21 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Poland has 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks, 525 artillery units, and 211 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.0 million.

5. United Kingdom

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total helicopters: 276

276 Total attack helicopters: 52

52 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total strike and attack aircraft: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443- #6 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Kingdom has 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 41 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.1 million.

4. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 289

289 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194

194 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349- #32 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Greece has 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 1,318 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

3. Germany

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters: 55

55 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total strike and attack aircraft: 76

76 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847- #19 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Germany has 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.2 million.

2. Italy

usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 402

402 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863- #10 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Italy has 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

1. France

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 447

447 Total attack helicopters: 69

69 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224

224 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878- #11 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, France has 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

