Home > Military > China vs Russia: Which Country Has the Edge in Attack Helicopter Strength?

Military

China vs Russia: Which Country Has the Edge in Attack Helicopter Strength?

By Chris Lange
Attack helicopters represent a key component of any country’s military capabilities. They provide ground support for troops, act as escorts for convoys, and even can take out enemy armor if necessary. For a continent as large as Asia, attack helicopters are a key factor in the ground game.

When it comes to the two military powerhouses of the continent, Russia and China, which one has a more impressive fleet of attack helicopters? Each has built up formidable forces over the last half century, with a few breakthroughs in the past decade alone.

Russian attack helicopters (such as the Mi‑28N) are now reportedly being equipped with the Igla‑S MANPADS via the Strelets system launcher modules in order to intercept Ukrainian long-range drones. While traditional guns and rockets on helicopters have been used in this role, the addition of MANPADS shows Russian awareness of the threat posed by smaller, faster aerial targets. How effective MANPADS are against low-heat small UAVs remains to be seen.

China’s new Z‑20T assault helicopter was recently unveiled at the Tianjin Helicopter Exposition in October 2025. This copter is positioned against the U.S. UH‑60 Black Hawk class. Developed by Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the Z-20T features modular short wings with hardpoints for anti-tank missiles and rockets, a glass cockpit with fly-by-wire controls, and sensors and self-defense systems. It is also capable of transporting between 12-14 troops. The helicopter is specifically optimized for operations in challenging terrain (high altitude, coastal regions) with performance figures around a 10 t MTOW. The combination of assault, transport, and attack roles reveals a big step in Chinese modernization efforts.

Both of these countries have formidable fleets of attack helicopters, many of which are some of the most advanced in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at China and Russia’s attack helicopter fleets, as well as those of other Asian nations.

To determine the Asian countries with the most attack helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most attack helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded any nations that did not have any helicopters.

This post was updated on October 2025 to include the newest on Chinese and Russian attack helicopters.

Here is a look at the largest attack helicopter armies in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Poland+apache+helicopter | Saber Strike 15
usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

35. Philippines

Robert Sullivan / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total helicopters: 115
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 25
  • Total military aircraft: 195
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the Philippines has 7,562 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 301 artillery units). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 116.4 million.

34. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total helicopters: 6
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kyrgyzstan has 2,772 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 370 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units). Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.1 million.

33. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 17
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Afghanistan has 6,555 military vehicles. Afghanistan has a total population of 39.2 million.

32. Tajikistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Total helicopters: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Tajikistan has 4,650 military vehicles (including 80 tanks, 90 artillery units, and 45 MLRS units). Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.2 million.

31. Thailand

93309 by Alec Wilson
93309 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alec Wilson
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Total helicopters: 231
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 501
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Thailand has 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.8 million.

30. Myanmar

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total attack helicopters: 9
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
  • Total military aircraft: 293
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Myanmar has 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks, 2,083 artillery units, and 586 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57,970,293 million.

29. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 9
  • Total helicopters: 55
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 86
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Sri Lanka has 3,708 military vehicles (including 182 tanks, 175 artillery units, and 32 MLRS units). Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

28. Turkmenistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 10
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 28
  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkmenistan has 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks, 530 artillery units, and 160 MLRS units). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

27. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 11
  • Total helicopters: 42
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 52
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Georgia has 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks, 267 artillery units, and 82 MLRS units). Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.9 million.

26. Iran

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 13
  • Total helicopters: 129
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Iran has 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks, 2,630 artillery units, and 775 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 87.6 million.

25. Yemen

Map of Yemen, world tourism, travel destination
AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

  • Total attack helicopters: 14
  • Total helicopters: 61
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 53
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 23
  • Total military aircraft: 177
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Yemen has 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks, 26 artillery units, and 13 MLRS units). Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.6 million.

24. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Total helicopters: 210
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 474
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Indonesia has 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks, 567 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 279.5 million.

23. Azerbaijan

usnavy / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 16
  • Total helicopters: 86
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 11
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Azerbaijan has 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks, 594 artillery units, and 218 MLRS units). Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.4 million.

22. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 16
  • Total helicopters: 60
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kuwait has 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units). Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.1 million.

21. Singapore

_MG_7495 by LH Wong
_MG_7495 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by LH Wong
  • Total attack helicopters: 18
  • Total helicopters: 87
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 247
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Singapore has 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

20. North Korea

North Korea artillery | Missiles on the background of the North Korean flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 132
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, North Korea has 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks, 9,000 artillery units, and 2,920 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.1 million.

19. Armenia

RaffiKojian / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 20
  • Total helicopters: 36
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 10
  • Total military aircraft: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Armenia has 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks, 182 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units). Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.0 million.

18. Kazakhstan

Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Russian search and rescue MI-8 helicopters are seen at the landing site of the Soyuz TMA-08M spacecraft in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. (BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Total attack helicopters: 22
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 38
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Kazakhstan has 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks, 696 artillery units, and 407 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 19.5 million.

17. Qatar

A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters by SJByles
A7-HBO Bell 212 Gulf Helicopters (BY-SA 2.0) by SJByles
  • Total attack helicopters: 24
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Qatar has 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.5 million.

16. Syria

canaran / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total attack helicopters: 27
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Syria has 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks, 2,695 artillery units, and 614 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 22.9 million.

15. Bahrain

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter participates in a floating mine response training exercise with a Mark VI patrol boat in the Arabian Gulf. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Total attack helicopters: 28
  • Total helicopters: 74
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 18
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 120
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bahrain has 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units). Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.6 million.

14. United Arab Emirates

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Total attack helicopters: 30
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 18
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Arab Emirates has 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 282 artillery units, and 162 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

13. Uzbekistan

Mississippi National Guard by The National Guard
Mississippi National Guard (BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total attack helicopters: 33
  • Total helicopters: 100
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 13
  • Total military aircraft: 191
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Uzbekistan has 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks, 83 artillery units, and 143 MLRS units). Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.4 million.

12. Saudi Arabia

DA-ST-91-06392 by U.S. Army Materiel Command
DA-ST-91-06392 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Materiel Command
  • Total attack helicopters: 34
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 81
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Saudi Arabia has 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 3,253 artillery units, and 490 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.0 million.

11. India

File:Indian Army Dhruv Helicopter at Aero India 2013.JPG by Pritishp333
File:Indian Army Dhruv Helicopter at Aero India 2013.JPG (BY-SA 3.0) by Pritishp333
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 130
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, India has 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks, 3,383 artillery units, and 702 MLRS units). India has 1.46 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.40 billion.

10. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 40
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 35
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Iraq has 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks, 1,727 artillery units, and 425 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 41.3 million.

9. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 43
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Jordan has 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks, 283 artillery units, and 88 MLRS units). Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.1 million.

8. Israel

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Total attack helicopters: 48
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 39
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Israel has 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks, 950 artillery units, and 150 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.0 million.

7. Pakistan

Pakistan military helicopter by Al Jazeera English
Pakistan military helicopter (BY-SA 2.0) by Al Jazeera English
  • Total attack helicopters: 57
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 90
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Pakistan has 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks, 3,990 artillery units, and 602 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 247.7 million.

6. Taiwan

DSC07218 by brian25_tw
DSC07218 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brian25_tw
  • Total attack helicopters: 91
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 750
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Taiwan has 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks, 1,420 artillery units, and 223 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

5. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Total attack helicopters: 111
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkey has 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks, 2,785 artillery units, and 286 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 83.6 million.

4. South Korea

APACHE - AH-64D by USAG- Humphreys
APACHE - AH-64D (CC BY 2.0) by USAG- Humphreys
  • Total attack helicopters: 112
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 98
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, South Korea has 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks, 8,052 artillery units, and 581 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.0 million.

3. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total attack helicopters: 119
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 36
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Japan has 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks, 653 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.7 million.

2. China

Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total attack helicopters: 281
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 371
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, China has 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks, 5,284 artillery units, and 3,180 MLRS units). China has 2.04 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

1. Russia

Egypt+helicopter | Kamov Ka-52K [unmarked – c/n 35382001001]
ajw1970 / Flickr

  • Total attack helicopters: 559
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 730
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Russia has 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks, 14,564 artillery units, and 3,065 MLRS units). Russia has 1.32 million active-duty personnel out of a total population of 141.7 million.

