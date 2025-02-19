This American Powerhouse Sells Over $60 Billion of Weapons Every Year Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

As has been the case for decades, the United States invests more in its military than any other country in the world. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent, Swedish organization that tracks the global weapons trade, U.S. defense spending totaled more than $916 billion in 2023, more than three times the annual defense budget of China, the world’s second largest military spender.

The United States’ defense budget eclipses the combined military spending of many of the world’s largest countries.

American military spending has spawned a private-sector defense industry without equal — and every year, dozens of U.S. based companies receive billions of dollars in revenue from military contracts alone.

With a defense budget that eclipses the entire economic output of the vast majority of countries globally, it is perhaps no surprise that the U.S. is also home to many of the world’s largest defense contractors and weapons manufacturers.

The U.S. Department of Defense relies on the private sector for a wide-range of functions, including weapons production and development, consulting, maintenance, and IT infrastructure. This outsourcing helps ensure the military’s access to specialized, state-of-the-art equipment and creates opportunities for uniformed personnel to focus on training and combat preparation. Partially as a result, contracts with private sector companies account for about 70% of America’s domestic defense spending.

Of the 100 largest defense companies globally, 41 are headquartered in the United States, according to SIPRI. Collectively, these U.S. defense contractors reported more than $316 billion in combined revenue in 2023 alone.

Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the largest American weapons manufacturers. Companies are ranked on proceeds from arms sales in 2023. All revenue figures are expressed in U.S. dollars. Supplemental data year-over-year change in arms revenue, total corporate revenue, and arms sales as a share of total revenue are also from SIPRI.

Among the companies on this list, revenue from 2023 defense contracts ranges from about $1 billion to more than $60 billion. The top five U.S. defense contractors by arms sale revenue are also the five largest defense contractors in the world. For comparison, the largest defense contractor based outside of the U.S. is Rostec, a state owned, Moscow based company that reported just under $22 billion in arms sales in 2023. Notably, the companies on this list also have business interests outside of defense, and in most cases, military contracts account for less than half of annual revenue.

The products and services the companies on this list provide include communication and navigation systems, small arms ammunition, precision guided missiles, submarines, surface vessels, battle tanks, and fixed and rotary wing aircraft. The highest ranking companies on this list provide the U.S. Air Force and Navy with hundreds of fighter jets and other aircraft, many of which have reported unit costs exceeding $100 million. (Here is a look at the seven states that receive more than half of U.S. military contractor spending.)

These companies not only collaborate with the Pentagon on weapons development, but they also often work with each other. Many weapons systems in the U.S. military arsenal are so advanced that no single company can manage production from start to finish. A single fighter jet or tank will often source various components — including propulsion, navigation, and weapons systems — from multiple manufacturers. (Here is a look at the most expensive, failed U.S. weapons programs.)

These are the largest defense contractors and weapons manufacturers in the United States.

Why It Matters

Digital Vision. / Photodisc via Getty Images

Nearly one in every 10 dollars spent by the U.S. government every year goes towards defense. American military spending totaled over $900 billion in 2023 alone. With so much money at stake, the U.S. not only has the best funded military in the world, but also the world’s largest private sector defense industry. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 41 of the 100 largest defense contractors globally are headquartered in the U.S., and each of these companies reported over $1 billion in revenue from military contracts in 2023.

41. TTM Technologies

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $2.2 billion (45.3% arms sales)

$2.2 billion (45.3% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +12.2% (+$110.0 million )

+12.2% (+$110.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Radar and other intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems

Radar and other intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 100th largest

40. Howmet Aerospace

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $6.6 billion (15.4% arms sales)

$6.6 billion (15.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +6.3% (+$60.0 million )

+6.3% (+$60.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Component manufacturing for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Component manufacturing for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 99th largest

39. United Launch Alliance*

Artsiom P / Shutterstock.com

Arms sales in 2023: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: N/A

N/A 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -7.2% (-$80.0 million )

-7.2% (-$80.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Atlas V and Delta IV space rocket missions

Atlas V and Delta IV space rocket missions Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 98th largest

98th largest Note*: The arms revenue figure for this company is an estimate with a high degree of uncertainty.

38. HEICO Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $3.0 billion (35.0% arms sales)

$3.0 billion (35.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +15.6% (+$140.0 million )

+15.6% (+$140.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Component manufacturing for C-130, E-4B, F-15, F-16, KC-10, and other military aircraft

Component manufacturing for C-130, E-4B, F-15, F-16, KC-10, and other military aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 97th largest

37. The Aerospace Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $1.3 billion (82.2% arms sales)

$1.3 billion (82.2% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -1.9% (-$20.0 million )

-1.9% (-$20.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Project Thor space-based weapons defense

Project Thor space-based weapons defense Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 95th largest

36. Mitre Corp.*

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $2.4 billion (46.6% arms sales)

$2.4 billion (46.6% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +3.8% (+$40.0 million )

+3.8% (+$40.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Research and development for the USAF

Research and development for the USAF Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 93rd largest

93rd largest Note*: The arms revenue figure for this company is an estimate with a high degree of uncertainty.

35. Fluor Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $15.5 billion (7.2% arms sales)

$15.5 billion (7.2% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +3.7% (+$40.0 million )

+3.7% (+$40.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Nuclear security and remediation, military facility and infrastructure maintenance and support

Nuclear security and remediation, military facility and infrastructure maintenance and support Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 92nd largest

34. ViaSat*

NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

Arms sales in 2023: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $4.3 billion (28.7% arms sales)

$4.3 billion (28.7% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +1.7% (+$20.0 million )

+1.7% (+$20.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Military satellite communications

Military satellite communications Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 86th largest

86th largest Note*: ViaSat acquired Inmarsat in 2023, and the 2022 arms revenue figure used to calculate one year change was the combined revenues of both companies.

33. Moog

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

Arms sales in 2023: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $3.3 billion (37.3% arms sales)

$3.3 billion (37.3% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -6.8% (-$90.0 million )

-6.8% (-$90.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Military vehicle components

Military vehicle components Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 85th largest

32. Keysight Technologies

Arms sales in 2023: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $5.5 billion (22.9% arms sales)

$5.5 billion (22.9% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +2.5% (+$30.0 million )

+2.5% (+$30.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Electronic military hardware and software

Electronic military hardware and software Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 84th largest

31. Amphenol Corp.

Arms sales in 2023: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $12.6 billion (11.0% arms sales)

$12.6 billion (11.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +16.0% (+$190.0 million )

+16.0% (+$190.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Electronic components for military aircraft, drones, tanks, and ground vehicles

Electronic components for military aircraft, drones, tanks, and ground vehicles Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 81st largest

30. Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $2.9 billion (55.4% arms sales)

$2.9 billion (55.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +9.0% (+$130.0 million )

+9.0% (+$130.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Turret aiming and stabilization tools

Turret aiming and stabilization tools Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 79th largest

29. Eaton

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $23.2 billion (7.4% arms sales)

$23.2 billion (7.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +8.2% (+$130.0 million )

+8.2% (+$130.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Vehicle components for M1-A1 Abrams tanks, Stryker combat vehicles, and Humvees

Vehicle components for M1-A1 Abrams tanks, Stryker combat vehicles, and Humvees Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 77th largest

28. Parsons Corp.

Arms sales in 2023: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $5.4 billion (33.8% arms sales)

$5.4 billion (33.8% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +15.0% (+$240.0 million )

+15.0% (+$240.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: C2Core command and control aircraft tool suite

C2Core command and control aircraft tool suite Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 75th largest

27. BWX Technologies

NNehring / E+ via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $2.5 billion (75.6% arms sales)

$2.5 billion (75.6% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +6.8% (+$120.0 million )

+6.8% (+$120.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Naval nuclear propulsion components

Naval nuclear propulsion components Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 70th largest

26. Sierra Nevada Corp.*

Grzegorz Jereczek / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $2.0 billion (97.0% arms sales)

$2.0 billion (97.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +19.1% (+$310.0 million )

+19.1% (+$310.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: M-28 Special Operations Multi-Role Aircraft

M-28 Special Operations Multi-Role Aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 68th largest

68th largest Note*: The arms revenue figure for this company is an estimate with a high degree of uncertainty.

25. Oshkosh Corp.

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $9.7 billion (21.7% arms sales)

$9.7 billion (21.7% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -5.8% (-$130.0 million )

-5.8% (-$130.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 63rd largest

24. Teledyne Technologies

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $5.6 billion (37.4% arms sales)

$5.6 billion (37.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +0.5% (+$10.0 million )

+0.5% (+$10.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Autonomous underwater Slocum G3 Glider

Autonomous underwater Slocum G3 Glider Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 62nd largest

23. General Atomics*

chrishunkeler / Flickr

Arms sales in 2023: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: N/A

N/A 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -4.9% (-$110.0 million )

-4.9% (-$110.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: MQ-9A Reaper drone

MQ-9A Reaper drone Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 61st largest

61st largest Note*: The arms revenue figure for this company is an estimate with a high degree of uncertainty.

22. Jacobs Engineering Group

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $2.4 billion

$2.4 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $16.4 billion (14.4% arms sales)

$16.4 billion (14.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +7.8% (+$170.0 million )

+7.8% (+$170.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Intelligence training and analysis, mission support services

Intelligence training and analysis, mission support services Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 55th largest

21. TransDigm Group

VanderWolf-Images / iStock via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $6.6 billion (39.0% arms sales)

$6.6 billion (39.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +5.8% (+$140.0 million )

+5.8% (+$140.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Military parachutes

Military parachutes Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 53rd largest

20. Parker-Hannifin Corp.

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $2.6 billion

$2.6 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $19.9 billion (13.0% arms sales)

$19.9 billion (13.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +10.2% (+$240.0 million )

+10.2% (+$240.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Aerospace components

Aerospace components Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 52nd largest

19. Textron

Arms sales in 2023: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $13.7 billion (21.5% arms sales)

$13.7 billion (21.5% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -3.0% (-$90.0 million )

-3.0% (-$90.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Bell V-280 Valor assault aircraft

Bell V-280 Valor assault aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 49th largest

18. Bechtel Corp.

David Paul Morris / Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $20.6 billion (14.4% arms sales)

$20.6 billion (14.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +4.2% (+$120.0 million )

+4.2% (+$120.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Ground based nuclear launch infrastructure

Ground based nuclear launch infrastructure Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 48th largest

17. V2X

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Arms sales in 2023: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $4.0 billion (86.1% arms sales)

$4.0 billion (86.1% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +30.2% (+$790.0 million )

+30.2% (+$790.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Logistics support

Logistics support Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 44th largest

16. Science Applications International Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $7.4 billion (52.0% arms sales)

$7.4 billion (52.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -1.5% (-$60.0 million )

-1.5% (-$60.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Counter unmanned aerial systems

Counter unmanned aerial systems Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 40th largest

15. Sandia National Laboratories

Sandia National Laboratories materials scientist by U.S. Department of Energy / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Arms sales in 2023: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $4.8 billion (87.9% arms sales)

$4.8 billion (87.9% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +2.9% (+$120.0 million )

+2.9% (+$120.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Nuclear weapons development

Nuclear weapons development Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 37th largest

14. KBR

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $4.2 billion

$4.2 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $7.0 billion (60.8% arms sales)

$7.0 billion (60.8% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -4.7% (-$210.0 million )

-4.7% (-$210.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Laser weapon systems

Laser weapon systems Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 36th largest

13. General Electric

usaghumphreys / Flickr

Arms sales in 2023: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $68.0 billion (6.9% arms sales)

$68.0 billion (6.9% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +2.6% (+$120.0 million )

+2.6% (+$120.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines

Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 31st largest

12. Honeywell International

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $5.0 billion

$5.0 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $36.7 billion (13.6% arms sales)

$36.7 billion (13.6% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +3.5% (+$170.0 million )

+3.5% (+$170.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Operations platforms for military aircraft

Operations platforms for military aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 29th largest

11. CACI International

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $7.7 billion (74.4% arms sales)

$7.7 billion (74.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +13.5% (+$680.0 million )

+13.5% (+$680.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: SkyTracker drone technology

SkyTracker drone technology Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 25th largest

10. Amentum

Arms sales in 2023: $6.5 billion

$6.5 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $8.6 billion (75.0% arms sales)

$8.6 billion (75.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -5.6% (-$380.0 million )

-5.6% (-$380.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Electronic submarine components, rotary wing flight training, aviation command and control support

Electronic submarine components, rotary wing flight training, aviation command and control support Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 21st largest

9. Booz Allen Hamilton

Arms sales in 2023: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $10.7 billion (64.7% arms sales)

$10.7 billion (64.7% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +12.4% (+$760.0 million )

+12.4% (+$760.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Defense consulting

Defense consulting Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 20th largest

8. Leidos

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $15.4 billion (56.5% arms sales)

$15.4 billion (56.5% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +1.7% (+$150.0 million )

+1.7% (+$150.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: GBU-69/B precision guided munitions

GBU-69/B precision guided munitions Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 19th largest

7. HII

U.S. Navy / Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $9.3 billion

$9.3 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $11.5 billion (81.0% arms sales)

$11.5 billion (81.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +1.9% (+$170.0 million )

+1.9% (+$170.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Gerald R. Ford-Class aircraft carriers

Gerald R. Ford-Class aircraft carriers Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 17th largest

6. L3Harris Technologies*

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $14.8 billion

$14.8 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $19.4 billion (76.0% arms sales)

$19.4 billion (76.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +12.2% (+$1.6 billion )

+12.2% (+$1.6 billion ) Notable weapons systems or services: Sky Warden ISR Strike Aircraft

Sky Warden ISR Strike Aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 11th largest

11th largest Note*: L3Harris Technologies acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne in 2023, and revenue figures are adjusted to account for the merger.

5. General Dynamics Corp.

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $30.2 billion

$30.2 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $42.3 billion (71.4% arms sales)

$42.3 billion (71.4% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +3.2% (+$930.0 million )

+3.2% (+$930.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank

M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 5th largest

4. Boeing

Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Arms sales in 2023: $31.1 billion

$31.1 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $77.8 billion (40.0% arms sales)

$77.8 billion (40.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +2.0% (+$600.0 million )

+2.0% (+$600.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: V-22 Osprey aircraft

V-22 Osprey aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 4th largest

3. Northrop Grumman Corp.

Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Arms sales in 2023: $35.6 billion

$35.6 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $39.3 billion (90.5% arms sales)

$39.3 billion (90.5% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): +5.8% (+$2.0 billion )

+5.8% (+$2.0 billion ) Notable weapons systems or services: B-21 Raider long-range strike fighter

B-21 Raider long-range strike fighter Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 3rd largest

2. RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies)

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arms sales in 2023: $40.7 billion

$40.7 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $68.9 billion (59.0% arms sales)

$68.9 billion (59.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -1.3% (-$530.0 million )

-1.3% (-$530.0 million ) Notable weapons systems or services: Javelin Missile

Javelin Missile Ranking among all defense contractors globally: 2nd largest

1. Lockheed Martin Corp.

Arms sales in 2023: $60.8 billion

$60.8 billion Total company revenue in 2023: $67.6 billion (90.0% arms sales)

$67.6 billion (90.0% arms sales) 1-yr. change in arms sales (inflation adj.): -1.6% (-$1.0 billion )

-1.6% (-$1.0 billion ) Notable weapons systems or services: F-35 Lightning II multirole combat aircraft

F-35 Lightning II multirole combat aircraft Ranking among all defense contractors globally: the largest

