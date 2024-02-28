The Biggest Weapons Manufacturers in America

The Department of Defense spends more on private contractors than any other department in the U.S. government. According to the Government Accountability Office, the Pentagon accounted for nearly 60% of the $694.2 billion in total federal contract obligations in fiscal 2022.

The DOD relies on the private sector for a wide-range of functions, including weapons production and development, consulting, maintenance, and IT infrastructure. This outsourcing helps ensure the military’s access to specialized, state-of-the-art equipment and creates opportunities for uniformed personnel to focus on training and combat preparation. And though contracts account for nearly half of America’s world-leading $877 billion defense budget, many argue that the practice is ultimately the most cost-effective option. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)

The U.S. military’s reliance on contractors has created a U.S. arms industry that is second-to-none on the global stage. A recent report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found that the world’s 100 largest defense contractors reported combined arms sales and service revenue of $597.2 billion in 2022 — and over half of that money went to American companies.

Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the biggest weapons manufacturers in the United States. We ranked each company based on estimated revenue from arms sales and military services in 2022. Only U.S. based companies with more than $1 billion in annual defense contract revenue were considered.

Among the companies on this list, military sales and service revenue in 2022 ranges from $1.04 billion, to nearly $60 billion. The products and services the companies on this list provide include communication and navigation systems, small arms ammunition, precision guided missiles, submarines, surface vessels, fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and battle tanks. The companies reporting the most revenue from arms sales have supplied the U.S. Air Force and Navy with hundreds of fighter jets and other aircraft, many of which have unit costs of over $100 million. (These are the weapons the U.S. military is spending the most money on.)

Not only do the companies on this list collaborate with the Pentagon on weapons development, but they also often work with each other. Many weapons systems in the U.S. arsenal are so advanced that no single company can manage production from start to finish. A single fighter jet or tank can source various components — including propulsion, navigation, and weapons systems — from separate manufacturers.