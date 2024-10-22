Over Half of All Military Contractor Spending Goes to These 7 States JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Defense spent nearly $431.4 on private-sector contracts in fiscal 2023, a 9% increase from the previous year.

DOD contractor spending goes not only to weapons development and procurement, but also equipment maintenance, consulting services, and technical support.

The companies providing these services are spread across the 50 states, and many bring in billions of dollars in federal contract revenue every year.

As has been the case for decades, the United States spends more on defense than any other country in the world. In 2023 alone, U.S. military spending topped $916 billion, more than the total military budgets of the next nine countries combined — including China, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

While U.S. military spending covers payroll for nearly 2.6 million Defense Department personnel, including 1.1 million active-duty men and women, the largest share of spending goes to contractors in the private sector. According to a recent DOD report, the Pentagon spent $431.4 billion on defense contractors across the 50 states and Washington, D.C. in fiscal 2023, equal to about 47% of all U.S. military spending that year.

With the world’s largest military budget, the United States is, perhaps not surprisingly, home to many of the world’s largest defense contractors. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, 42 of the 100 largest defense contractors by arms sales revenue are American companies, including each of the top five.

American defense contractors offer a wide range of products and services to the military, including weapons development and manufacturing, equipment maintenance, consulting, as well as technical and engineering support.

Using data from the DOD report Defense Spending by State, 24/7 Wall St. identified the top military contractors in each of the 50 states. Contractors are ranked by defense contract revenue in fiscal 2023, and states are listed in order of total contractor revenue generated the same year. Depending on the state, total contractor spending in 2023 ranges from $163.9 million to nearly $58.7 billion.

The largest military contractors in the U.S. include companies like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, and Boeing. These companies report tens of billions of dollars in defense-related revenue every year, and each have operations in multiple states. As a result, they are among the companies that appear on this list multiple times. Lockheed, one of the companies involved in production of the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and multiple missile and missile defense systems, ranks as a leading contractor in 10 states. (Here is a look at the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs.)

The highest ranking states on this list are often those home to major American military installations. Texas and Virginia, for example, were the only states to receive over 10% of all DOD contractor spending in 2023. Fort Cavazos — formerly known as Fort Hood — located just outside of Killeen, Texas, is one of the largest Army bases in the country. Similarly, Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk is the largest naval base in the world. (Here is a look at America’s newest military bases.)

Why It Matters

To maintain credible deterrence, and the capability to respond to crises in any corner of the world, the U.S. invests hundreds of billions of dollars in weapons development and procurement programs — and much of that spending goes directly to military contractors. According to government estimates, nearly half of America’s defense budget is spent on private-sector contracts with companies across the 50 states.

​​50. Wyoming

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $163.9 million (0.04% of DOD contractor spending)

$163.9 million (0.04% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Cobb Mechanical Contractors, Inc. – $21.7 million in defense revenue (13.2% of statewide contractor spending)

Cobb Mechanical Contractors, Inc. – $21.7 million in defense revenue (13.2% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Weifield Group Contracting, Inc. – $14.5 million in defense revenue (8.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Weifield Group Contracting, Inc. – $14.5 million in defense revenue (8.8% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Broncho Co. – $8.3 million in defense revenue (5.0% of statewide contractor spending)

49. Delaware

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $217.1 million (0.05% of DOD contractor spending)

$217.1 million (0.05% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Weeks Marine, Inc. – $27.0 million in defense revenue (12.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Weeks Marine, Inc. – $27.0 million in defense revenue (12.5% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Phase Sensitive Innovations – $22.6 million in defense revenue (10.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Phase Sensitive Innovations – $22.6 million in defense revenue (10.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Herman/JCG Co. JV – $17.7 million in defense revenue (8.2% of statewide contractor spending)

48. Idaho

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $264.1 million (0.06% of DOD contractor spending)

$264.1 million (0.06% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Brad Hall & Associates – $43.9 million in defense revenue (16.6% of statewide contractor spending)

Brad Hall & Associates – $43.9 million in defense revenue (16.6% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: PKL Services – $23.1 million in defense revenue (8.8% of statewide contractor spending)

PKL Services – $23.1 million in defense revenue (8.8% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Chugach Alaska Corp. – $20.5 million in defense revenue (7.8% of statewide contractor spending)

47. Montana

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $303.4 million (0.07% of DOD contractor spending)

$303.4 million (0.07% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Walsh Group – $102.4 million in defense revenue (33.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Walsh Group – $102.4 million in defense revenue (33.7% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Montana University System – $21.0 million in defense revenue (6.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Montana University System – $21.0 million in defense revenue (6.9% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: TNL Sales, LLC – $16.5 million in defense revenue (5.4% of statewide contractor spending)

46. North Dakota

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $356.2 million (0.08% of DOD contractor spending)

$356.2 million (0.08% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Federal Contracting, LLC – $128.7 million in defense revenue (36.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Federal Contracting, LLC – $128.7 million in defense revenue (36.1% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Conti Federal Services, LLC – $37.9 million in defense revenue (10.6% of statewide contractor spending)

Conti Federal Services, LLC – $37.9 million in defense revenue (10.6% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Sioux Manufacturing Corporation – $20.2 million in defense revenue (5.7% of statewide contractor spending)

45. Vermont

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $380.5 million (0.09% of DOD contractor spending)

$380.5 million (0.09% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Marvell Technology, Inc. – $83.0 million in defense revenue (21.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Marvell Technology, Inc. – $83.0 million in defense revenue (21.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $80.3 million in defense revenue (21.1% of statewide contractor spending)

General Dynamics – $80.3 million in defense revenue (21.1% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RTX Corporation – $51.7 million in defense revenue (13.6% of statewide contractor spending)

44. South Dakota

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $526.4 million (0.12% of DOD contractor spending)

$526.4 million (0.12% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Federal Contracting, LLC – $128.1 million in defense revenue (24.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Federal Contracting, LLC – $128.1 million in defense revenue (24.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Conti Federal Services, LLC – $114.4 million in defense revenue (21.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Conti Federal Services, LLC – $114.4 million in defense revenue (21.7% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Sterling Computers – $84.5 million in defense revenue (16.1% of statewide contractor spending)

43. Rhode Island

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $620.5 million (0.14% of DOD contractor spending)

$620.5 million (0.14% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: SEACORP – $111.6 million in defense revenue (18.0% of statewide contractor spending)

SEACORP – $111.6 million in defense revenue (18.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Rite-Solutions – $39.3 million in defense revenue (6.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Rite-Solutions – $39.3 million in defense revenue (6.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: McLaughlin Research Corp. – $38.6 million in defense revenue (6.2% of statewide contractor spending)

42. Arkansas

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $857.9 million (0.20% of DOD contractor spending)

$857.9 million (0.20% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $260.9 million in defense revenue (30.4% of statewide contractor spending)

L3Harris Technologies – $260.9 million in defense revenue (30.4% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $157.2 million in defense revenue (18.3% of statewide contractor spending)

General Dynamics – $157.2 million in defense revenue (18.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: TransDigm Group – $63.9 million in defense revenue (7.5% of statewide contractor spending)

41. Oregon

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.0 billion (0.24% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.0 billion (0.24% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Vigor Industrial, LLC – $314.3 million in defense revenue (30.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Vigor Industrial, LLC – $314.3 million in defense revenue (30.7% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Reconcraft, LLC – $76.0 million in defense revenue (7.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Reconcraft, LLC – $76.0 million in defense revenue (7.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. – $65.0 million in defense revenue (6.4% of statewide contractor spending)

40. West Virginia

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.4 billion (0.32% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.4 billion (0.32% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (74.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (74.5% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Greenbrier Government Solutions, Inc. – $54.4 million in defense revenue (3.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Greenbrier Government Solutions, Inc. – $54.4 million in defense revenue (3.9% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Boeing – $42.3 million in defense revenue (3.1% of statewide contractor spending)

39. Nebraska

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.4 billion (0.32% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.4 billion (0.32% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Walsh Group – $241.4 million in defense revenue (17.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Walsh Group – $241.4 million in defense revenue (17.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Turner Construction Company – $200.0 million in defense revenue (14.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Turner Construction Company – $200.0 million in defense revenue (14.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $180.7 million in defense revenue (12.9% of statewide contractor spending)

38. Minnesota

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.5 billion (0.35% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.5 billion (0.35% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BAE Systems – $245.8 million in defense revenue (16.3% of statewide contractor spending)

BAE Systems – $245.8 million in defense revenue (16.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $226.7 million in defense revenue (15.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $226.7 million in defense revenue (15.0% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Honeywell – $126.6 million in defense revenue (8.4% of statewide contractor spending)

37. Kansas

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.6 billion (0.37% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.6 billion (0.37% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Electric – $364.8 million in defense revenue (22.9% of statewide contractor spending)

General Electric – $364.8 million in defense revenue (22.9% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Textron, Inc. – $246.7 million in defense revenue (15.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Textron, Inc. – $246.7 million in defense revenue (15.5% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Bombardier, Inc. – $87.1 million in defense revenue (5.5% of statewide contractor spending)

36. Nevada

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $1.8 billion (0.43% of DOD contractor spending)

$1.8 billion (0.43% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: AECOM – $396.9 million in defense revenue (21.6% of statewide contractor spending)

AECOM – $396.9 million in defense revenue (21.6% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Sierra Nevada Corp. – $328.9 million in defense revenue (17.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Sierra Nevada Corp. – $328.9 million in defense revenue (17.9% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Huntington Ingalls – $151.0 million in defense revenue (8.2% of statewide contractor spending)

35. Louisiana

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.1 billion (0.49% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.1 billion (0.49% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Placid Refining Co. – $229.2 million in defense revenue (10.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Placid Refining Co. – $229.2 million in defense revenue (10.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Textron, Inc. – $192.1 million in defense revenue (9.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Textron, Inc. – $192.1 million in defense revenue (9.1% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BL Harbert International – $84.2 million in defense revenue (4.0% of statewide contractor spending)

34. New Hampshire

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.1 billion (0.49% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.1 billion (0.49% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BAE Systems – $1.2 billion in defense revenue (54.3% of statewide contractor spending)

BAE Systems – $1.2 billion in defense revenue (54.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $155.1 million in defense revenue (7.3% of statewide contractor spending)

L3Harris Technologies – $155.1 million in defense revenue (7.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Red River Technology, LLC – $122.0 million in defense revenue (5.7% of statewide contractor spending)

33. Alaska

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.4 billion (0.55% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.4 billion (0.55% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Arctic Slope Regional Corp. – $389.5 million in defense revenue (16.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Arctic Slope Regional Corp. – $389.5 million in defense revenue (16.5% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Doyon, Ltd. – $107.4 million in defense revenue (4.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Doyon, Ltd. – $107.4 million in defense revenue (4.5% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Siemens – $76.5 million in defense revenue (3.2% of statewide contractor spending)

32. Tennessee

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.6 billion (0.61% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.6 billion (0.61% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Bechtel Group – $442.5 million in defense revenue (16.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Bechtel Group – $442.5 million in defense revenue (16.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BAE Systems – $357.4 million in defense revenue (13.6% of statewide contractor spending)

BAE Systems – $357.4 million in defense revenue (13.6% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Federal Express Corporation – $307.8 million in defense revenue (11.7% of statewide contractor spending)

31. Iowa

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.9 billion (0.67% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.9 billion (0.67% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Collins Aerospace – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (43.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Collins Aerospace – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (43.7% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Day & Zimmermann Group, Inc. – $679.1 million in defense revenue (23.6% of statewide contractor spending)

Day & Zimmermann Group, Inc. – $679.1 million in defense revenue (23.6% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Data Link Solutions, LLC – $305.8 million in defense revenue (10.6% of statewide contractor spending)

30. New Mexico

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $2.9 billion (0.67% of DOD contractor spending)

$2.9 billion (0.67% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Honeywell – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (45.2% of statewide contractor spending)

Honeywell – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (45.2% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: TRIAD National Security, LLC – $268.6 million in defense revenue (9.2% of statewide contractor spending)

TRIAD National Security, LLC – $268.6 million in defense revenue (9.2% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Applied Research Associates – $140.7 million in defense revenue (4.8% of statewide contractor spending)

29. South Carolina

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $3.2 billion (0.73% of DOD contractor spending)

$3.2 billion (0.73% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: UNAKA Company, Inc. – $145.2 million in defense revenue (4.6% of statewide contractor spending)

UNAKA Company, Inc. – $145.2 million in defense revenue (4.6% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: KBR – $103.3 million in defense revenue (3.3% of statewide contractor spending)

KBR – $103.3 million in defense revenue (3.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Amentum Services, Inc. – $101.2 million in defense revenue (3.2% of statewide contractor spending)

28. Maine

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $3.3 billion (0.76% of DOD contractor spending)

$3.3 billion (0.76% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (63.7% of statewide contractor spending)

General Dynamics – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (63.7% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Martin’s Point Health Care – $416.1 million in defense revenue (12.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Martin’s Point Health Care – $416.1 million in defense revenue (12.7% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: 381 Constructors – $274.4 million in defense revenue (8.4% of statewide contractor spending)

27. Hawaii

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $3.6 billion (0.84% of DOD contractor spending)

$3.6 billion (0.84% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV – $463.6 million in defense revenue (12.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Dragados/Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV – $463.6 million in defense revenue (12.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Nan, Inc. – $327.3 million in defense revenue (9.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Nan, Inc. – $327.3 million in defense revenue (9.0% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: IES Downstream, LLC – $178.6 million in defense revenue (4.9% of statewide contractor spending)

26. Oklahoma

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $3.7 billion (0.85% of DOD contractor spending)

$3.7 billion (0.85% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Boeing – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (36.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Boeing – $1.3 billion in defense revenue (36.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Harper Construction Company – $115.1 million in defense revenue (3.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Harper Construction Company – $115.1 million in defense revenue (3.1% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Patriot Team – $108.1 million in defense revenue (2.9% of statewide contractor spending)

25. Wisconsin

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $4.1 billion (0.94% of DOD contractor spending)

$4.1 billion (0.94% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Oshkosh Corp. – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (45.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Oshkosh Corp. – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (45.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Fincantieri Group – $613.6 million in defense revenue (15.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Fincantieri Group – $613.6 million in defense revenue (15.1% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Fairbanks Morse Defense – $159.6 million in defense revenue (3.9% of statewide contractor spending)

24. North Carolina

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $4.4 billion (1.02% of DOD contractor spending)

$4.4 billion (1.02% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Walsh Group – $239.6 million in defense revenue (5.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Walsh Group – $239.6 million in defense revenue (5.4% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Booz Allen Hamilton – $228.6 million in defense revenue (5.2% of statewide contractor spending)

Booz Allen Hamilton – $228.6 million in defense revenue (5.2% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Sodexo Management, Inc. – $100.8 million in defense revenue (2.3% of statewide contractor spending)

23. Indiana

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $4.7 billion (1.08% of DOD contractor spending)

$4.7 billion (1.08% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: AM General, LLC – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (23.3% of statewide contractor spending)

AM General, LLC – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (23.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Rolls-Royce Corp. – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (22.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Rolls-Royce Corp. – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (22.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: ERAPSCO – $303.4 million in defense revenue (6.5% of statewide contractor spending)

22. Michigan

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $5.9 billion (1.37% of DOD contractor spending)

$5.9 billion (1.37% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $3.3 billion in defense revenue (54.9% of statewide contractor spending)

General Dynamics – $3.3 billion in defense revenue (54.9% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RENK Group – $200.0 million in defense revenue (3.4% of statewide contractor spending)

RENK Group – $200.0 million in defense revenue (3.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Rheinmetall AG – $180.3 million in defense revenue (3.0% of statewide contractor spending)

21. New Jersey

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $6.3 billion (1.47% of DOD contractor spending)

$6.3 billion (1.47% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (30.6% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (30.6% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: SAIC – $577.0 million in defense revenue (9.1% of statewide contractor spending)

SAIC – $577.0 million in defense revenue (9.1% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $366.6 million in defense revenue (5.8% of statewide contractor spending)

20. Utah

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $6.5 billion (1.50% of DOD contractor spending)

$6.5 billion (1.50% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $3.5 billion in defense revenue (54.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $3.5 billion in defense revenue (54.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $471.9 million in defense revenue (7.3% of statewide contractor spending)

L3Harris Technologies – $471.9 million in defense revenue (7.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Utah State University – $195.1 million in defense revenue (3.0% of statewide contractor spending)

19. Mississippi

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $7.0 billion (1.62% of DOD contractor spending)

$7.0 billion (1.62% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Huntington Ingalls – $5.4 billion in defense revenue (77.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Huntington Ingalls – $5.4 billion in defense revenue (77.9% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Vertex Aerospace, LLC – $316.3 million in defense revenue (4.5% of statewide contractor spending)

Vertex Aerospace, LLC – $316.3 million in defense revenue (4.5% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BAE Systems – $118.4 million in defense revenue (1.7% of statewide contractor spending)

18. Washington

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $7.6 billion (1.76% of DOD contractor spending)

$7.6 billion (1.76% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Boeing – $3.7 billion in defense revenue (48.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Boeing – $3.7 billion in defense revenue (48.4% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Kiewit-Alberici SIOP MACC AJV – $325.2 million in defense revenue (4.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Kiewit-Alberici SIOP MACC AJV – $325.2 million in defense revenue (4.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: PacMed – $176.0 million in defense revenue (2.3% of statewide contractor spending)

17. Georgia

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $7.6 billion (1.77% of DOD contractor spending)

$7.6 billion (1.77% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (28.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (28.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Georgia Tech Research Corp. – $565.9 million in defense revenue (7.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Georgia Tech Research Corp. – $565.9 million in defense revenue (7.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: International Auto Logistics – $177.1 million in defense revenue (2.3% of statewide contractor spending)

16. Ohio

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $7.7 billion (1.78% of DOD contractor spending)

$7.7 billion (1.78% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Electric – $1.4 billion in defense revenue (18.9% of statewide contractor spending)

General Electric – $1.4 billion in defense revenue (18.9% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Marathon Petroleum – $310.2 million in defense revenue (4.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Marathon Petroleum – $310.2 million in defense revenue (4.0% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $236.0 million in defense revenue (3.1% of statewide contractor spending)

15. Illinois

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $7.8 billion (1.81% of DOD contractor spending)

$7.8 billion (1.81% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BP – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (13.8% of statewide contractor spending)

BP – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (13.8% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: W.S. Darley & Co. – $952.4 million in defense revenue (12.2% of statewide contractor spending)

W.S. Darley & Co. – $952.4 million in defense revenue (12.2% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $918.3 million in defense revenue (11.7% of statewide contractor spending)

14. Colorado

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $8.4 billion (1.95% of DOD contractor spending)

$8.4 billion (1.95% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (25.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (25.1% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: United Launch Alliance – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (12.3% of statewide contractor spending)

United Launch Alliance – $1.0 billion in defense revenue (12.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Sierra Nevada Corp. – $503.9 million in defense revenue (6.0% of statewide contractor spending)

13. Alabama

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $10.4 billion (2.41% of DOD contractor spending)

$10.4 billion (2.41% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (10.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $1.1 billion in defense revenue (10.4% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: M1 Support Services – $541.2 million in defense revenue (5.2% of statewide contractor spending)

M1 Support Services – $541.2 million in defense revenue (5.2% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Torch Technologies – $513.7 million in defense revenue (4.9% of statewide contractor spending)

12. Kentucky

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $11.1 billion (2.58% of DOD contractor spending)

$11.1 billion (2.58% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Humana – $7.8 billion in defense revenue (70.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Humana – $7.8 billion in defense revenue (70.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $599.4 million in defense revenue (5.4% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $599.4 million in defense revenue (5.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Bechtel Group – $430.0 million in defense revenue (3.9% of statewide contractor spending)

11. Missouri

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $11.6 billion (2.68% of DOD contractor spending)

$11.6 billion (2.68% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Boeing – $8.0 billion in defense revenue (69.1% of statewide contractor spending)

Boeing – $8.0 billion in defense revenue (69.1% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Express Scripts, Inc. – $673.2 million in defense revenue (5.8% of statewide contractor spending)

Express Scripts, Inc. – $673.2 million in defense revenue (5.8% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Olin Corp. – $508.5 million in defense revenue (4.4% of statewide contractor spending)

10. New York

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $11.7 billion (2.72% of DOD contractor spending)

$11.7 billion (2.72% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $2.3 billion in defense revenue (20.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $2.3 billion in defense revenue (20.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Pfizer, Inc. – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (15.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Pfizer, Inc. – $1.9 billion in defense revenue (15.9% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $1.8 billion in defense revenue (15.2% of statewide contractor spending)

9. Arizona

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $14.5 billion (3.36% of DOD contractor spending)

$14.5 billion (3.36% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RTX Corporation – $5.3 billion in defense revenue (36.6% of statewide contractor spending)

RTX Corporation – $5.3 billion in defense revenue (36.6% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Boeing – $2.8 billion in defense revenue (19.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Boeing – $2.8 billion in defense revenue (19.3% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV – $1.5 billion in defense revenue (10.6% of statewide contractor spending)

8. Massachusetts

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $15.0 billion (3.48% of DOD contractor spending)

$15.0 billion (3.48% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RTX Corporation – $5.1 billion in defense revenue (34.3% of statewide contractor spending)

RTX Corporation – $5.1 billion in defense revenue (34.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Electric – $2.0 billion in defense revenue (13.4% of statewide contractor spending)

General Electric – $2.0 billion in defense revenue (13.4% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Massachusetts Institute of Technology – $1.4 billion in defense revenue (9.2% of statewide contractor spending)

7. Pennsylvania

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $18.2 billion (4.21% of DOD contractor spending)

$18.2 billion (4.21% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Cencora – $4.4 billion in defense revenue (24.2% of statewide contractor spending)

Cencora – $4.4 billion in defense revenue (24.2% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: BAE Systems – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (11.8% of statewide contractor spending)

BAE Systems – $2.1 billion in defense revenue (11.8% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Fluor Corp. – $1.5 billion in defense revenue (8.5% of statewide contractor spending)

6. Maryland

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $18.3 billion (4.23% of DOD contractor spending)

$18.3 billion (4.23% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $1.7 billion in defense revenue (9.0% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $1.7 billion in defense revenue (9.0% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Johns Hopkins University – $1.4 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Johns Hopkins University – $1.4 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Leidos – $494.5 million in defense revenue (2.7% of statewide contractor spending)

5. Florida

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $22.9 billion (5.32% of DOD contractor spending)

$22.9 billion (5.32% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $4.8 billion in defense revenue (20.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $4.8 billion in defense revenue (20.9% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $1.8 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $1.8 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Global Ordnance – $964.0 million in defense revenue (4.2% of statewide contractor spending)

4. Connecticut

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $24.3 billion (5.63% of DOD contractor spending)

$24.3 billion (5.63% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: General Dynamics – $10.5 billion in defense revenue (43.2% of statewide contractor spending)

General Dynamics – $10.5 billion in defense revenue (43.2% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RTX Corporation – $8.5 billion in defense revenue (34.8% of statewide contractor spending)

RTX Corporation – $8.5 billion in defense revenue (34.8% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $4.2 billion in defense revenue (17.1% of statewide contractor spending)

3. California

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $41.2 billion (9.56% of DOD contractor spending)

$41.2 billion (9.56% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Northrop Grumman – $3.8 billion in defense revenue (9.3% of statewide contractor spending)

Northrop Grumman – $3.8 billion in defense revenue (9.3% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Centene Corp. – $3.2 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Centene Corp. – $3.2 billion in defense revenue (7.7% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $2.4 billion in defense revenue (5.9% of statewide contractor spending)

2. Virginia

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $46.8 billion (10.85% of DOD contractor spending)

$46.8 billion (10.85% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Huntington Ingalls – $3.8 billion in defense revenue (8.2% of statewide contractor spending)

Huntington Ingalls – $3.8 billion in defense revenue (8.2% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Leidos – $2.3 billion in defense revenue (4.9% of statewide contractor spending)

Leidos – $2.3 billion in defense revenue (4.9% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: ADS Tactical, Inc. – $2.0 billion in defense revenue (4.3% of statewide contractor spending)

1. Texas

Total, statewide defense contractor spending in fiscal 2023: $58.7 billion (13.60% of DOD contractor spending)

$58.7 billion (13.60% of DOD contractor spending) Top defense contractor in fiscal 2023: Lockheed Martin – $38.0 billion in defense revenue (64.7% of statewide contractor spending)

Lockheed Martin – $38.0 billion in defense revenue (64.7% of statewide contractor spending) Second largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: L3Harris Technologies – $2.0 billion in defense revenue (3.5% of statewide contractor spending)

L3Harris Technologies – $2.0 billion in defense revenue (3.5% of statewide contractor spending) Third largest defense contractor in fiscal 2023: RTX Corporation – $1.7 billion in defense revenue (2.9% of statewide contractor spending)

